Krunner - Not AI but an actually useful desktop helper tool Krunner is a multi-purpose application launcher built into the Plasma desktop. Fact. What makes it worthy of mention, you may ask? Well, first, because it's good. Really good. We talked about it in the past, and then I also did separate review of two other launchers of similar nature, both of which were non-default additions to this or that desktop. But we're not here to discuss these other projects, we're here to talk about Krunner and its merits. A few weeks ago, I wrote a piece about Plasma, praising its many excellent features and tools. One of the entries I decided to include was Krunner. But since it's too complex and useful to review in just a few short, quick sentences, I decided to do a proper, separate article. Similar to my 2015-ish endeavor, I want to tell you more about Krunner and what it does. Has anything changed in the last six odd years? Let's have a look. Also: KDE neon’s Qt is Now Built from KDE’s Git Branches

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers Friday's Fedora Facts: 2021-22 – Fedora Community Blog Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!

Video: AlmaLinux 8.4 installable Live XFCE Media I've been wanting and trying to create live media for EL8 since the initial 8.0 release of CentOS. The main problem I ran into is that RHEL has decided that their customers aren't interested in live media and they didn't produce any... and CentOS hasn't either. I've been using livecd-creator from the livecd-tools package for years for making personal remixes of Fedora and CentOS 7. In EL8, livecd-creator comes from EPEL and it has had various issues since the initial 8.0 release... and I've only been able to produce broken .iso media if I could get it to build at all. Luckily one or more Fedora developers have taken pity on me and been updating / fixing livecd-creator in EPEL recently.

An easier way to go: SCTP over UDP in the Linux kernel Stream Control Transmission Protocol over User Datagram Protocol (SCTP over UDP, also known as UDP encapsulation of SCTP) is a feature defined in RFC6951 and implemented in the Linux kernel space since 5.11.0. It is planned to be supported by Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5.0 and 9.0. This article is a quick introduction to SCTP over UDP in the Linux kernel.

IT leadership: How to stop micromanaging The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives and business activities for more than a year now. While vaccine distribution is raising optimism, the reality is that many variables are still in play. And even after the virus is fully under control, our lives won’t automatically reset back to 2019. Processes have changed during the pandemic, and as business leaders, we’ve changed too. Much has been written about how software, Zoom calls, digital outreach, etc., have helped leaders maintain business continuity. Three cheers for technology — just imagine how events would have unfolded if coronavirus had hit in 2000 instead of 2020. But we don’t talk enough about the pandemic’s impact on our personal sense of control and the implications that has on how we lead our teams.

Fedora Linux 34 elections results The Fedora Linux 34 election cycle has concluded. Here are the results for each election. Congratulations to the winning candidates, and thank you all candidates for running in this election!

Bringing reliability to banking services: a new twist on Site Reliability Engineering Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), initially popularized by Google, is an operating model to solve complex operational issues associated with scalable and highly reliable data center sites. As a development practice founded in engineering, SRE has been a method helpful in industries such as banking align business objectives with technical development and operations goals. As our topic of discussion, we’re introducing the concept of "Service Reliability Engineering" (SvRE), which incorporates financial service regulatory requirements as part of providing a highly scalable and reliable digital banking service.

Supporting a teammate through a cancer diagnosis According to the American Cancer Society, roughly 4,950 new cases get diagnosed each day, in the United States alone. No matter what type or stage, cancer is a devastating disease that has an impact on not just the individual diagnosed, but also their family, friends and colleagues. The sad reality is that at some point in your career, you may be in the challenging position of either navigating a cancer diagnosis or supporting a friend or colleague with their cancer journey. At Red Hat, we understand that our colleagues are humans who exist outside of the (home) office. This is why we have an internal, self-organized and informal group dedicated to individuals who have a connection to cancer—whether they are patients, survivors, or caregivers. This group is a safe space to discuss cancer-related challenges, celebrate each other's milestones, and sadly, sometimes grieve each other’s losses.

Rocky Linux, CentOS Founder’s CentOS Stand-in, Targets Extensibility | Data Center Knowledge It won't be the first CentOS replacement out the door, but it's being designed to become much more than a RHEL clone.