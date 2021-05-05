Lakka 3.1 release
Hello friends, fans and followers!
Following the release schedule of RetroArch we bring you updated version of Lakka, so you don’t stay behind.
As usual the release includes the latest RetroArch version at the time, which is currently 1.9.4, as well as updates to all the supported cores to the most recent versions. You can update your existing 3.0 installation using the built-in updater (except on Nintendo Switch; you have to update manually, but gavin_darkglider is working hard to implement updates for Lakka on your console). If you are using older (2.3.x) release, clean installation is recommended.
