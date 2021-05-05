Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Saturday 5th of June 2021
Development
  • Junichi Uekawa: emacs tramp mode for chroot.

    emacs tramp mode for chroot. I saw tramp for docker and lxc so I figured it must be possible to write a mode for chroot. I wrote one for cros_sdk and that made my life much easier. I can build and run inside chroot from emacs transparently. Seems like it should also be possible to write something for dchroot.

  • PetaLinux: Embedded Linux via command line in a short test

    Full-fledged Linux distributions may also be executable on a simple ARM Cortex A9, but there they waste unnecessary storage space. The Yocto modular system has established itself for resource-saving implementations. Thanks to the modularization of the functions in working levels (layers), it allows the creation of compact embedded distributions. The functionality of Yocto is hardly inferior to full Linux versions. In the Yocto working levels, developers can, for example, accommodate graphic QT applications, which the compiler then translates as well.

  • Wasmer 2.0 WebAssembly Runtime Is Near With Much Faster Performance

    WASM3 v0.5 released this week for that WebAssembly interpreter that claims to be the fastest. The Wasmer WebAssembly runtime for WASI/EmScripten meanwhile released its initial 2.0 release candidates this week where it's been upping the performance.

  • # Perl Weekly Challenge 115: String Chain and Largest Multiple
  • Mohammad S Anwar: Let's be friend ...

    It has been a long time since I last blog. The main reason behind the blog is put forward my views in response to the questions raised earlier. It did hurt me to read about it. Havind said, I do my best not to upset anyone knowingly. It would have been lot better if it was addressed to me and not public.

    The mission PWC came into existence to fill the void created by the closure of “Pull Request Challenge” ran by Neil Bowers. Also being co-editor of the Perl Weekly newsletter, I was having difficult time to look for Perl related blog post. Irrespective of quality, there was time when I couldn’t find more than just one or two. Also there was so much negativity around Perl on various social platform. On top of that there wss rivalry between Perl and Raku supporters. Around that time, I had lots of spare time as well, so I decided to start the project PWC keeping in mind many goals as listed in no particular order.

  • Doing Some Funky HTML Sh*t with Raku

    So this all got me wondering what my funky PHP/HTML sample would look like in a fully fledged Cro / Raku style… in the spirit of keeping this post briefish, I will skip the Cro Templates and CSS parsing for now and hope to cover them in subsequent missives…

    [...]

    Personally I love to write (and read) html when done in this kind of programmatic style. Not least it has cut 19 lines of embedded code to 10 lines (and that means I can squish more code into my screen and into my brain). No longer do I have to dance my right pinkie around the < / > keys or worry about leaving out the closing end tags!! Another neat helper is the Raku pair syntax, so if I define a scalar with the same name as the attribute name, I can avoid repetitive typing and the consequent opportunity to make a mistake… e.g. the :$action attribute in the form tag.

  • How to use a Bash script for-loop for system administration in Linux - TechRepublic

    Bash scripting remains a staple of my endeavors in Linux as a system administrator, and I use it every day to ease my workload. One of my most commonly used type of shell scripts involves a for-loop which processes and applies commands to servers based on a text file I've created containing the target host names.

  • Set and use environment variables in FreeDOS | Opensource.com

    A useful feature in almost every command-line environment is the environment variable. Some of these variables allow you to control the behavior or features of the command line, and other variables simply allow you to store data that you might need to reference later. Environment variables are also used in FreeDOS.

'Linux' Foundation Promotes Microsoft and Censorship

SUSE Open House CZ 2021 and openSUSE Tumbleweed

  • Online Open House Goes Over openSUSE, Survey Opens

    The openSUSE Project has a lot going on lately. The project just released Leap 15.3, had 24-hour release party in the openSUSE Bar and opened a survey to get feedback on the release of the new Leap version. There are many other things happening and one of those is an online open house. Members of the community will have two sessions discussing openSUSE topics during SUSE Open House CZ 2021 The event will take place on June 15 from 13:00 UTC to 17:00 UTC. Leap release manager Lubos Kocman will give a talk about how openSUSE Leap 15.3 is made and community member Jason Evans will discuss how to contribute to openSUSE.

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/22

    Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, This week was definitively amongst the more interesting ones for Tumbleweed. There was a change of the basic filesystem layout called UsrMerge. Unfortunately, despite all planning and testing, some users still ran into issues. In some cases, it could be pointed to an ‘unexpected’ setup (root on zfs, /usr/lib/debug as sep mount point…) and in some cases, the reason for the failure is not yet fully understood. But this might sound scarier than it is: a lot of users have also reported that the process worked flawlessly on their systems. Together with a full rebuild using GCC 11 snapshot 0527 was definitively huge. Besides that, two more snapshots (0601, and 0602) were published.

New Videos: Styli.sh, Pepper&Carrot, Wine

  • Discover New Wallpapers And Set Them With Styli.sh

    Styli.sh is a shell script that automates the tedious process of finding new wallpapers, downloading and setting them. Styli.sh searches for wallpapers from Unsplash and various sub-reddits and sets a random wallpaper or a wallpaper based on a search term.

  • Derivation: Episode 3 Motion Comic by Morevna (Backstage video)

    Here is a video from the Morevna team that explain their work and process on their on-going project: converting the Episode 3 of Pepper&Carrot into a Motion Comic. The team use only Free/Libre and Open-Source tools and release their result under the Creative Commons Share-Alike license. I really liked this polished video that shows all the team members and also all the steps necessary to make their Motion Comic. I also liked to see all the care they put to give life to my original artworks, and the way their process is publicly open. That's fantastic to see the tiny sequences animated! For a reminder, the Morevna team already made in 2017 a motion comic adaptation of Episode 6. You can support their project, they propose right now to their supporter a blog-post to select what will be the next episode after episode 3.

  • This thing runs OFFICE and ADOBE APPS like they were NATIVE?

    There are plenty of use cases where people might need access to some specific windows apps, and running some of them on Linux can be a hassle. Wine has come a long way, but it still fails to run some of the most popular apps without a huge performance hit, like MS Office, or the Adobe Suite. Fortunately, there might be a solution to run these apps as if they were native to Linux.

GNOME: On GNOME LATAM and Outreachy

  • GNOME LATAM 2021 was a real blast!

    This year, motivated by the success of virtual events like GNOME Asia and GNOME Onboard Africa, we decided to organize a GNOME LATAM (virtual) conference. The event was a success, with a nice mix of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking presenters. The recordings are now available and (if you understand Spanish or Portuguese) I highly encourage you to check what the Latin American GNOMies are up to.

  • Veena Nagar: Hello there!

    Currently, I am working as an Outreachy Intern for May’21 tenure with GNOME community under the mentorship of Philip Chimento on the project “Make GNOME asynchronous!”. The next three months of the internship are going to be a great learning experience, and I’m really looking forward to it! My mentor at GNOME has been very welcoming, and I’m so glad to be selected as an intern here for the summer cohort.

  • Veena Nagar: What motivated me to apply to Outreachy

    Outreachy is a program that provide internship opportunities to work in Free and Open Source Software (FOSS). Outreachy internships are open to all applicants around the world. Internship focuses on programming, design, documentation, marketing, or other kinds of contributions. Interns work remotely and are not required to relocate. Interns are paid a comfortable stipend. Outreachy is open to women (both cis and trans), people of other gender identities that are minorities in open source (trans men, and gender-queer people) . This internship is offered twice a year and you do not have to be a student to apply for it. However, you must be available for a full-time, 40 hours a week during the internship period. In the month of February, a good friend of mine from college mentioned the Outreachy internship opportunity to me. I checked out the Outreachy internship web-page, read a couple of past interns posts, and then applied for it. But due to academic work I couldn’t contribute to any organisation before the contribution period.

