Programming Leftovers
Junichi Uekawa: emacs tramp mode for chroot.
emacs tramp mode for chroot. I saw tramp for docker and lxc so I figured it must be possible to write a mode for chroot. I wrote one for cros_sdk and that made my life much easier. I can build and run inside chroot from emacs transparently. Seems like it should also be possible to write something for dchroot.
PetaLinux: Embedded Linux via command line in a short test
Full-fledged Linux distributions may also be executable on a simple ARM Cortex A9, but there they waste unnecessary storage space. The Yocto modular system has established itself for resource-saving implementations. Thanks to the modularization of the functions in working levels (layers), it allows the creation of compact embedded distributions. The functionality of Yocto is hardly inferior to full Linux versions. In the Yocto working levels, developers can, for example, accommodate graphic QT applications, which the compiler then translates as well.
Wasmer 2.0 WebAssembly Runtime Is Near With Much Faster Performance
WASM3 v0.5 released this week for that WebAssembly interpreter that claims to be the fastest. The Wasmer WebAssembly runtime for WASI/EmScripten meanwhile released its initial 2.0 release candidates this week where it's been upping the performance.
# Perl Weekly Challenge 115: String Chain and Largest Multiple
Mohammad S Anwar: Let's be friend ...
It has been a long time since I last blog. The main reason behind the blog is put forward my views in response to the questions raised earlier. It did hurt me to read about it. Havind said, I do my best not to upset anyone knowingly. It would have been lot better if it was addressed to me and not public.
The mission PWC came into existence to fill the void created by the closure of “Pull Request Challenge” ran by Neil Bowers. Also being co-editor of the Perl Weekly newsletter, I was having difficult time to look for Perl related blog post. Irrespective of quality, there was time when I couldn’t find more than just one or two. Also there was so much negativity around Perl on various social platform. On top of that there wss rivalry between Perl and Raku supporters. Around that time, I had lots of spare time as well, so I decided to start the project PWC keeping in mind many goals as listed in no particular order.
Doing Some Funky HTML Sh*t with Raku
So this all got me wondering what my funky PHP/HTML sample would look like in a fully fledged Cro / Raku style… in the spirit of keeping this post briefish, I will skip the Cro Templates and CSS parsing for now and hope to cover them in subsequent missives…
Personally I love to write (and read) html when done in this kind of programmatic style. Not least it has cut 19 lines of embedded code to 10 lines (and that means I can squish more code into my screen and into my brain). No longer do I have to dance my right pinkie around the < / > keys or worry about leaving out the closing end tags!! Another neat helper is the Raku pair syntax, so if I define a scalar with the same name as the attribute name, I can avoid repetitive typing and the consequent opportunity to make a mistake… e.g. the :$action attribute in the form tag.
How to use a Bash script for-loop for system administration in Linux - TechRepublic
Bash scripting remains a staple of my endeavors in Linux as a system administrator, and I use it every day to ease my workload. One of my most commonly used type of shell scripts involves a for-loop which processes and applies commands to servers based on a text file I've created containing the target host names.
Set and use environment variables in FreeDOS | Opensource.com
A useful feature in almost every command-line environment is the environment variable. Some of these variables allow you to control the behavior or features of the command line, and other variables simply allow you to store data that you might need to reference later. Environment variables are also used in FreeDOS.
