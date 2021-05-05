today's leftovers
The Best Free Photo Editing Apps in 2021
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Software) is flat-out one of the best editing applications available anywhere — for any price. Its suite of features is impressively full, and more are being added all the time.
From layers, masks, and curves to brushes, clone stamps, and perspective changes, there is not a whole lot that GIMP can’t do compared to Adobe’s counterpart. Better yet, it is an open-source editor, meaning the huge community of users has created an extensive array of plugins that expand the functionality and abilities of GIMP. Some of these plugins come preinstalled, but there are tons more in its glossary that you can install in addition. If that weren’t enough, you can also use Photoshop plugins!
Like Photoshop, however, this isn’t the greatest program for beginners as there is a rather steep learning curve.
Global Temporary Table v2.4 released
pgtt is a PostgreSQL extension to create, manage and use DB2 or Oracle-style Global Temporary Tables. Once created the use is just like with the other RDBMS.
HypoPG 1.3 is out!
HypoPG is a PostgreSQL extension adding support for hypothetical indexes.
Practical Open Source Information: New Event, CFP Open Today!
The Open Source Initiative will be holding a half-day virtual event on September 16th to discuss Practical Open Source Information (POSI). Our audience for this series is companies, nonprofits and academic institutions that are interested in using more open source. By hearing from current practitioners, new adopters will be able to get up to speed more quickly and (hopefully) avoid some of the mistakes others have made.
The 5 Best Free Gantt Chart Apps for Project Management
Thousands of IT startups, small businesses, large enterprises, and individual professionals use dotProject for project management. The software is freely available to download under the GNU General Public License program.
[...]
Besides the standalone software package, the app is currently under the cloud development phase and will be released soon. You can opt-in as a beta tester for the upcoming cloud web app by subscribing to the ProjectLibre website.
The tool comes with an open-source user license, and it’s legitimate for business usage. Many Fortune 500 companies, NGOs, Governments, small to medium businesses, and individual professionals utilize this free Gantt chart maker in comprehensive projects.
Haiku activity report - May 2021 | Haiku Project
Hello, it’s time for the May activity report!
Before starting the report, we would like to thank our donors for their donations. Your donations help us cover our expenses and help us reach our goal to hire people to work on Haiku full-time. We would also like to thank all the community for their countless hours of effort of implementing new features, triaging bugs, translating, supporting other users, and spreading the Haiku word all around.
This report covers revisions hrev55070-hrev55129.
Haiku OS Continues Making Progress On RISC-V, Adds Stack Protection - Phoronix
The Haiku open-source operating system inspired by BeOS continues advancing with work ranging from their hardware support and low-level kernel features up through user-interface work.
The Haiku project just published their May 2021 status report where they outlined their recent accomplishments.
The Apache News Round-up: week ending 4 June 2021
Hello, June --let's take a look at what the Apache community has been up to over the past week...
A slightly-delayed monthly status update
A few weeks ago, I announced the creation of a security response team for Alpine, of which I am presently the chair.
Since then, the team has been fully chartered by both the previous Alpine core team, and the new Alpine council, and we have gotten a few members on board working on security issues in Alpine. Once the Technical Steering Committee is fully formed, the security team will report to the TSC and fall under its purview.
Accordingly, I thought it would be prudent to start write monthly updates summarizing what I’ve been up to. This one is a little delayed because we’ve been focused on getting Alpine 3.14 out the door (first RC should come out on Monday)!
[...]
Another project of mine personally is working to prove the reproducibility of Alpine package builds, as part of the Reproducible Builds project. To this end, I hope to have the Alpine 3.15 build fully reproducible. This will require some changes to abuild so that it produces buildinfo files, as well as a rebuilder backend. We plan to use the same buildinfo format as Arch, and will likely adapt some of the other reproducible builds work Arch has done to Alpine.
I plan to have a meeting within the next week or two to formulate an official reproducible builds team inside Alpine and lay out the next steps for what we need to do in order to get things going. In the meantime, join #alpine-reproducible on irc.oftc.net if you wish to follow along.
I plan for reproducible builds (perhaps getting all of main reproducible) to be a sprint in July, once the prerequisite infrastructure is in place to support it, so stay tuned on that.
HyperRogue turns the non-Euclidean roguelike into a VR experience and it's wild
As if it wasn't confusing enough travelling through the non-Euclidean of HyperRogue, it's now also available to play through in different VR modes.
Need a primer on HyperRogue? It's a roguelike, a traditional turn-based experience that you can play from different viewpoints (including first-person). What sets it apart is the wild geometry of the entire world taking place on the hyperbolic plane. Straight lines end up not being straight, going left can end up somewhere totally unexpected and the whole experience is just wacky. The game is "inspired by the roguelike genre (although in a very minimalist way), works of M. C. Escher, and by puzzle games such as Deadly Rooms of Death".
Atari VCS hits big tech US retailers on 15th June
Atari has announced that the Atari VCS will be available at major US retailers starting from Tuesday, 15th June. As well as being available via the official website, US residents will be able to grab this 'console' from the likes of Best Buy, GameStop, and Micro Center. Each outlet will have its own launch day promotions.
-
How to Install a Lightweight Bodhi Linux 6.0
Bodhi GNU/Linux is a Ubuntu-based distribution designed especially for Desktop computing and is best known for its elegant and lightweight nature. The Distribution philosophy is to provide a minimal base system that can be populated with the applications as per the user’s choice.
The Base System only include those applications which are essentially required viz., PCManFM, GNOME Web web browser, Terminology terminal emulator, ePhoto, and leafpad. Apt or AppCenter can be used to download and install lightweight applications in one go.
How to install FFR The Game on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Flash Flash Revolution on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Arm Releases ASTC Encoder 3.0 With Even Better Performance - Phoronix
Arm has released version 3.0 of its encoder for Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression (ASTC), the lossy compression algorithm popular with OpenGL (ES) and Vulkan that is royalty-free and available through official extensions.
As with prior releases for Arm's ASTC command line compressor/decompressor, ASTC Encoder 3.0 is focused on more performance improvements. Arm engineers note that compared to ASTC Encoder 2.5, the new ASTC Encoder 3.0 should be "between 25% and 75% [faster]" depending upon the image quality and other settings. Using smaller block sizes and higher search qualities should yield the largest advantage in moving to ASTC Encoder 3.0. ASTC Encoder 3.0 aims to keep the image quality the same or better than ASTC Encoder 2.5.
The InfoQ eMag: Kubernetes and Cloud Architectures
We've hand-picked a set of articles that highlight where we're at today. With a focus on cloud-native architectures and Kubernetes, these contributors paint a picture of what's here now, and what's on the horizon.
IOTW: MacOS Security Patches Issued Again
2021 has been tough for Apple, security-wise, as it relates to zero-day exploits. The latest round of malware is able to create an app in Zoom that can secretly record video or audio, take screen shots and gain full disk access. Since the beginning of the year, Apple has had to issue a couple of security patches, first with macOS 11.3 and most recently with MacOS 11.4, both "Big Sur" releases.
-
