Linux Foundation and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) have announced that their three Kubernetes certification exams will now include access to an exam simulator, enabling those registered for an exam to experience the exam environment before actually sitting for the exam.

Hello friends, fans and followers! Following the release schedule of RetroArch we bring you updated version of Lakka, so you don’t stay behind. As usual the release includes the latest RetroArch version at the time, which is currently 1.9.4, as well as updates to all the supported cores to the most recent versions. You can update your existing 3.0 installation using the built-in updater (except on Nintendo Switch; you have to update manually, but gavin_darkglider is working hard to implement updates for Lakka on your console). If you are using older (2.3.x) release, clean installation is recommended.

SUSE Open House CZ 2021 and openSUSE Tumbleweed Online Open House Goes Over openSUSE, Survey Opens The openSUSE Project has a lot going on lately. The project just released Leap 15.3, had 24-hour release party in the openSUSE Bar and opened a survey to get feedback on the release of the new Leap version. There are many other things happening and one of those is an online open house. Members of the community will have two sessions discussing openSUSE topics during SUSE Open House CZ 2021 The event will take place on June 15 from 13:00 UTC to 17:00 UTC. Leap release manager Lubos Kocman will give a talk about how openSUSE Leap 15.3 is made and community member Jason Evans will discuss how to contribute to openSUSE.

openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/22 Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, This week was definitively amongst the more interesting ones for Tumbleweed. There was a change of the basic filesystem layout called UsrMerge. Unfortunately, despite all planning and testing, some users still ran into issues. In some cases, it could be pointed to an ‘unexpected’ setup (root on zfs, /usr/lib/debug as sep mount point…) and in some cases, the reason for the failure is not yet fully understood. But this might sound scarier than it is: a lot of users have also reported that the process worked flawlessly on their systems. Together with a full rebuild using GCC 11 snapshot 0527 was definitively huge. Besides that, two more snapshots (0601, and 0602) were published.