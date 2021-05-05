3D printer board leverages Allwinner A64’s AR100 core for real-time control
Elias Bakken has been working on Recore 3D printer control board based on Allwinner A64 processor since 2019 and with revision “A5” of the PCB, Recore is now considered stable and will ship to customers.
But wait? Isn’t Allwinner A64 just a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor meant to run Linux? But 3D printer control boards require real-time I/O and that’s why many are designed with STM32, Arduino compatible Microchip MCU or other microcontrollers. The trick here is that Elias did not use the Cortex-A53 cores for real-time control, but instead the 300 MHz AR100 32-bit OpenRISC 1000 core found in Allwinner A64 SoC.
Hefftor Linux - Arch Linux with Stylish Xfce, Plasma and More [Review]
Once again, I ran into another Arch-based Linux distribution - named Hefftor Linux. And I got surprised by how much customization it provides 'out of the box' for Xfce, KDE Plasma, and other environments. Allow me to give you a tour.
today's leftovers
-
GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Software) is flat-out one of the best editing applications available anywhere — for any price. Its suite of features is impressively full, and more are being added all the time.
From layers, masks, and curves to brushes, clone stamps, and perspective changes, there is not a whole lot that GIMP can’t do compared to Adobe’s counterpart. Better yet, it is an open-source editor, meaning the huge community of users has created an extensive array of plugins that expand the functionality and abilities of GIMP. Some of these plugins come preinstalled, but there are tons more in its glossary that you can install in addition. If that weren’t enough, you can also use Photoshop plugins!
Like Photoshop, however, this isn’t the greatest program for beginners as there is a rather steep learning curve.
-
pgtt is a PostgreSQL extension to create, manage and use DB2 or Oracle-style Global Temporary Tables. Once created the use is just like with the other RDBMS.
-
HypoPG is a PostgreSQL extension adding support for hypothetical indexes.
-
The Open Source Initiative will be holding a half-day virtual event on September 16th to discuss Practical Open Source Information (POSI). Our audience for this series is companies, nonprofits and academic institutions that are interested in using more open source. By hearing from current practitioners, new adopters will be able to get up to speed more quickly and (hopefully) avoid some of the mistakes others have made.
-
Thousands of IT startups, small businesses, large enterprises, and individual professionals use dotProject for project management. The software is freely available to download under the GNU General Public License program.
[...]
Besides the standalone software package, the app is currently under the cloud development phase and will be released soon. You can opt-in as a beta tester for the upcoming cloud web app by subscribing to the ProjectLibre website.
The tool comes with an open-source user license, and it’s legitimate for business usage. Many Fortune 500 companies, NGOs, Governments, small to medium businesses, and individual professionals utilize this free Gantt chart maker in comprehensive projects.
-
Hello, it’s time for the May activity report!
Before starting the report, we would like to thank our donors for their donations. Your donations help us cover our expenses and help us reach our goal to hire people to work on Haiku full-time. We would also like to thank all the community for their countless hours of effort of implementing new features, triaging bugs, translating, supporting other users, and spreading the Haiku word all around.
This report covers revisions hrev55070-hrev55129.
-
The Haiku open-source operating system inspired by BeOS continues advancing with work ranging from their hardware support and low-level kernel features up through user-interface work.
The Haiku project just published their May 2021 status report where they outlined their recent accomplishments.
-
Hello, June --let's take a look at what the Apache community has been up to over the past week...
-
A few weeks ago, I announced the creation of a security response team for Alpine, of which I am presently the chair.
Since then, the team has been fully chartered by both the previous Alpine core team, and the new Alpine council, and we have gotten a few members on board working on security issues in Alpine. Once the Technical Steering Committee is fully formed, the security team will report to the TSC and fall under its purview.
Accordingly, I thought it would be prudent to start write monthly updates summarizing what I’ve been up to. This one is a little delayed because we’ve been focused on getting Alpine 3.14 out the door (first RC should come out on Monday)!
[...]
Another project of mine personally is working to prove the reproducibility of Alpine package builds, as part of the Reproducible Builds project. To this end, I hope to have the Alpine 3.15 build fully reproducible. This will require some changes to abuild so that it produces buildinfo files, as well as a rebuilder backend. We plan to use the same buildinfo format as Arch, and will likely adapt some of the other reproducible builds work Arch has done to Alpine.
I plan to have a meeting within the next week or two to formulate an official reproducible builds team inside Alpine and lay out the next steps for what we need to do in order to get things going. In the meantime, join #alpine-reproducible on irc.oftc.net if you wish to follow along.
I plan for reproducible builds (perhaps getting all of main reproducible) to be a sprint in July, once the prerequisite infrastructure is in place to support it, so stay tuned on that.
-
As if it wasn't confusing enough travelling through the non-Euclidean of HyperRogue, it's now also available to play through in different VR modes.
Need a primer on HyperRogue? It's a roguelike, a traditional turn-based experience that you can play from different viewpoints (including first-person). What sets it apart is the wild geometry of the entire world taking place on the hyperbolic plane. Straight lines end up not being straight, going left can end up somewhere totally unexpected and the whole experience is just wacky. The game is "inspired by the roguelike genre (although in a very minimalist way), works of M. C. Escher, and by puzzle games such as Deadly Rooms of Death".
-
Atari has announced that the Atari VCS will be available at major US retailers starting from Tuesday, 15th June. As well as being available via the official website, US residents will be able to grab this 'console' from the likes of Best Buy, GameStop, and Micro Center. Each outlet will have its own launch day promotions.
-
Bodhi GNU/Linux is a Ubuntu-based distribution designed especially for Desktop computing and is best known for its elegant and lightweight nature. The Distribution philosophy is to provide a minimal base system that can be populated with the applications as per the user’s choice.
The Base System only include those applications which are essentially required viz., PCManFM, GNOME Web web browser, Terminology terminal emulator, ePhoto, and leafpad. Apt or AppCenter can be used to download and install lightweight applications in one go.
-
Today we are looking at how to install Flash Flash Revolution on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
Arm has released version 3.0 of its encoder for Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression (ASTC), the lossy compression algorithm popular with OpenGL (ES) and Vulkan that is royalty-free and available through official extensions.
As with prior releases for Arm's ASTC command line compressor/decompressor, ASTC Encoder 3.0 is focused on more performance improvements. Arm engineers note that compared to ASTC Encoder 2.5, the new ASTC Encoder 3.0 should be "between 25% and 75% [faster]" depending upon the image quality and other settings. Using smaller block sizes and higher search qualities should yield the largest advantage in moving to ASTC Encoder 3.0. ASTC Encoder 3.0 aims to keep the image quality the same or better than ASTC Encoder 2.5.
-
We've hand-picked a set of articles that highlight where we're at today. With a focus on cloud-native architectures and Kubernetes, these contributors paint a picture of what's here now, and what's on the horizon.
-
2021 has been tough for Apple, security-wise, as it relates to zero-day exploits. The latest round of malware is able to create an app in Zoom that can secretly record video or audio, take screen shots and gain full disk access. Since the beginning of the year, Apple has had to issue a couple of security patches, first with macOS 11.3 and most recently with MacOS 11.4, both "Big Sur" releases.
Programming Leftovers
-
emacs tramp mode for chroot. I saw tramp for docker and lxc so I figured it must be possible to write a mode for chroot. I wrote one for cros_sdk and that made my life much easier. I can build and run inside chroot from emacs transparently. Seems like it should also be possible to write something for dchroot.
-
Full-fledged Linux distributions may also be executable on a simple ARM Cortex A9, but there they waste unnecessary storage space. The Yocto modular system has established itself for resource-saving implementations. Thanks to the modularization of the functions in working levels (layers), it allows the creation of compact embedded distributions. The functionality of Yocto is hardly inferior to full Linux versions. In the Yocto working levels, developers can, for example, accommodate graphic QT applications, which the compiler then translates as well.
-
WASM3 v0.5 released this week for that WebAssembly interpreter that claims to be the fastest. The Wasmer WebAssembly runtime for WASI/EmScripten meanwhile released its initial 2.0 release candidates this week where it's been upping the performance.
-
It has been a long time since I last blog. The main reason behind the blog is put forward my views in response to the questions raised earlier. It did hurt me to read about it. Havind said, I do my best not to upset anyone knowingly. It would have been lot better if it was addressed to me and not public.
The mission PWC came into existence to fill the void created by the closure of “Pull Request Challenge” ran by Neil Bowers. Also being co-editor of the Perl Weekly newsletter, I was having difficult time to look for Perl related blog post. Irrespective of quality, there was time when I couldn’t find more than just one or two. Also there was so much negativity around Perl on various social platform. On top of that there wss rivalry between Perl and Raku supporters. Around that time, I had lots of spare time as well, so I decided to start the project PWC keeping in mind many goals as listed in no particular order.
-
So this all got me wondering what my funky PHP/HTML sample would look like in a fully fledged Cro / Raku style… in the spirit of keeping this post briefish, I will skip the Cro Templates and CSS parsing for now and hope to cover them in subsequent missives…
[...]
Personally I love to write (and read) html when done in this kind of programmatic style. Not least it has cut 19 lines of embedded code to 10 lines (and that means I can squish more code into my screen and into my brain). No longer do I have to dance my right pinkie around the < / > keys or worry about leaving out the closing end tags!! Another neat helper is the Raku pair syntax, so if I define a scalar with the same name as the attribute name, I can avoid repetitive typing and the consequent opportunity to make a mistake… e.g. the :$action attribute in the form tag.
-
Bash scripting remains a staple of my endeavors in Linux as a system administrator, and I use it every day to ease my workload. One of my most commonly used type of shell scripts involves a for-loop which processes and applies commands to servers based on a text file I've created containing the target host names.
-
A useful feature in almost every command-line environment is the environment variable. Some of these variables allow you to control the behavior or features of the command line, and other variables simply allow you to store data that you might need to reference later. Environment variables are also used in FreeDOS.
Recent comments
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
1 day 52 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago