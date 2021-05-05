Language Selection

  • Deployed my blog on Kubernetes
  • How To Install Kodi on Linux Mint 20 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kodi Media Player on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Kodi formerly and popularly known as XBMC is a free media player that is designed to look great on your big screen TV but is just as at home on a small screen. It means that it is designed in such a way that it looks equally appealing no matter which device you are using it.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Kdenlive open-source video editing on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).

  • How To Install Paru AUR Helper In Arch Linux - OSTechNix

    In this brief tutorial, we will see what is Paru AUR helper program, how to install Paru AUR helper in Arch Linux, EndeavourOS, Manjaro Linux, and finally how to install AUR packages using Paru package manager.

  • How to Rename Multiple Files at Once on Linux - Linux Nightly

    Renaming multiple files on Linux sounds like a simple task, but it can get rather complex. It’s possible to bulk rename files with the mv command and a bit of Bash scripting, or use the mmv and rename utilities – which aren’t ordinarily installed by default. In this guide, we’ll show various examples for renaming multiple files at once from the Linux command line.

  • Top 10 Most Useful rsync Commands

    The rsync Linux command is a versatile tool for incremental file transfers. Specifically, it keeps two directories in sync, whether they be local directories or remote. As you can imagine, this works incredibly well for backups or for directories that receive gradual file changes.

    It’s almost impossible to overstate the versatility of rsync. The command is packed with options that allow for granular control over file transfers. rsync is the type of utility that you can use for a long time, while still discovering new things you didn’t know it could do.

    And that’s why we’ve created this guide – to help you understand some of rsync’s most popular and powerful features. In the following examples, you’ll see 10 of the most useful rsync commands that every Linux user ought to know. Let’s dive in!

  • Add User to sudoers File on Debian - Linux Nightly

    This article shows how to add a user to the sudoers file on Debian Linux. This will allow a normal user to run commands with elevated privileges by prefacing a command with sudo. Without going through these steps, it’s common to receive the error message below.

    linuxnightly is not in the sudoers file. This incident will be reported.
    The sudoers file can be found at /etc/sudoers, but it’s not recommended to edit this file directly. Instead, follow the steps below to grant a user sudo privileges.

  • How to Host a Node.js Website With Apache on Ubuntu - Linux Nightly

    Node.js is a JavaScript runtime environment that can be used to create websites or web-based applications. The process for hosting a website that has been built with Node.js differs quite a bit from a “normal” HTML website, or even those that use PHP or other languages. In this guide, we’ll go over the instructions to host a Node.js website with Apache on Ubuntu Linux.

    Towards the end of the guide, we’ll show how to get a free SSL certificate for your website from Let’s Encrypt. We’ll also go over installation of PM2, which is used to monitor your Node.js application and automatically restart it when it goes offline or detects changes to the code.

  • How to Uninstall NGINX From Ubuntu - Linux Nightly

    NGINX is a popular choice for web servers, but if you’d like to remove the software, we’ve got you covered here. In this guide, we’ll show how to properly uninstall and remove NGINX from Ubuntu Linux.

    The best way to remove NGINX from Ubuntu is by using the built-in APT package manager. APT gives us two different options for uninstalling software: remove and purge.

    If you remove NGINX from Ubuntu, APT leaves behind the package’s configuration files. Namely these would be the files inside the /etc/nginx directory, where the settings for your website(s) are stored.

  • How to Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu Linux - Linux Nightly

    In this guide, we’ll see how to install the Google Chrome browser on Ubuntu Linux in a few short steps. Chrome must be downloaded from Google’s website, since it’s not included in Ubuntu’s package repos, as a result of being proprietary software.

  • How to Log rsync Transfers on Linux - Linux Nightly

    When running the rsync command, especially with the -v (verbose) option, you’ll see related output in your terminal. But what if you need to save this output, either because you want to refer to it later, or you need to check on unattended rsync transfers? In this guide, we’ll see how to log rsync transfers on Linux.

    There are several ways to send rsync’s output to a log file, depending on what exactly you’d like to do. Check out the examples below for various ways to do it.

  • Backup and Restore MySQL Databases via Linux Command Line - Linux Nightly

    If you are running MySQL on Linux and need to back up your databases, you can use Bash commands from the terminal to accomplish the task. A simple script could even make daily backups. In this guide, we’ll show you how to backup your MySQL databases and restore data from those backups.

  • How to Install Google Chrome on Debian Linux - Linux Nightly

    In this guide, we’ll see how to install the Google Chrome browser on Debian Linux in a few short steps. Chrome must be downloaded from Google’s website, since it’s not included in Debian’s package repos, as a result of being proprietary software.

  • How to Host a Killing Floor 2 Server on Ubuntu - Linux Nightly

    This guide will explain the step by step instructions to host a Killing Floor 2 server on Ubuntu Linux. Follow along below to get your server configured and be up and running quickly.

    To keep things simple, we will be using /kf2 as our installation directory, and we’re assuming that you are doing everything with your system’s root account. You can adapt these details according to your own setup preferences.

  • How to Reset Forgotten Root Password on Fedora - Linux Nightly

    Help! I’ve forgotten the root password! Even if you’ve forgotten the root password to your Fedora Linux system, it’s pretty easy to recover access to the root account by setting a new password. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set a new password for your root account in a few short steps.

  • How to Install Nginx on Ubuntu 21.04 Server - Linux Concept

    Nginx is the most potent, open-source, and a high-performance Web server. It can work as a reverse proxy server also, nowadays, is used by most of the most significant websites on the internet.

    People pronounced “engine x” for Nginx; it is the hot choice for every website owner to power their site with Nginx.

    In comparison to the Apache web server, Nginx is capable of handling more connections with a few amount of memory footprint in each connection.

  • Embedding other language codes or scripts in Linux bash script - Linux Concept

    We may need to include other language scripts in Bash for certain reasons such as the fact that a certain complex task is already coded in another language. For example, storing the values for pi; other languages could be better at getting the precise value of pi due to their library functions. Let us assume that the user knows Lua language scripting. Then, embedding Lua language script in Bash would be undertaken as follows:

  • Backup of files in Linux using command line - Linux Concept

    In IT or our day-to-day computer industry activities, taking backup is one of the most important activities. Previously, offices were required to keep important paper in a safe place; but if a fire breaks out, then everything is finished. In the digital world, taking backup makes our life easier and safeguards us against data loss.

    There are many software tools available on the market for taking software backups. We will study one of the most popular software backup command-line utilities, rsync.

  • sed – non-interactive stream editor uses in Linux - Linux Concept

    The stream editor (sed) is a very popular non-interactive stream editor. Normally, whenever we edit files using the vi editor, we need to open the file using the vi command, then we interact with the file to see the content of the file on screen, then edit it, and then save the file. Using sed, we can type commands on the command line and sed will make the changes to the text file. sed is a non-destructive editor. sed makes the changes to the file and displays the content on screen. If we want to save the changed file, then we need to redirect the output of sed to the file.

    The procedure to install sed is shown here.

  • Install Ubuntu 20.04 Alongside With Windows 11 In Dual Boot | Itsubuntu.com

    Ubuntu 20.04 was released on April 23, 2020. It is the latest LTS version at the time of this article writing. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will have a support of 5 years, by Canonical.

Programming and Language Analysis

  • Top 18 Open-source Free Low- & No-Code platforms for enterprise

    A low-code development platform is an application development platform which uses graphical wizards to create and build software. Unlike, the traditional approach which uses computer programming languages to build apps. Hence, the name low-code or no-code, a close to none code is written in many cases, as a visual development tools to aid designers with drag-and-drop, components browser and logic-builders. The main concept of low-code/ no-code is not new, rather it goes back for over a decade with programming without a code (PWCT) and similar systems. However, there were not that usable or supported among developer communities. Nowadays, dozens of low-code/ no-code platforms and services are swarming the internet, as the concept proven to be more than for prototyping quick projects. So, in this article we are introducing a list of the best open-source low-code and no-code platform for personal and enterprise use.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: td 0.0.4 on CRAN: More Maintenance

    The still fairly recent td package for accessing the twelvedata API for financial data has been updated on CRAN this morning, and is now at released version 0.0.4. This corrects something the previous 0.0.3 release from last weekend was meant to address, but didn’t quite do it. Access to the helper function finding a proper user config file (for .e.g., the API config) is now correctly conditioned on R 4.0.0, and the versioned depends has been removed.

  • New versions of Bash (and readline) default to special handling of pasting into the shell (or other programs)

    People who are more familiar with Bash and readline than I was already know what this is; this is the Bash readline setting of enable-bracketed-paste. OpenBSD 6.9 is the first Unix I've encountered where this was turned on by default. This isn't because OpenBSD did anything special; instead, it's because OpenBSD 6.9 is the first Unix I've used that has Bash 5.1. As mentioned in the detailed Bash list of changes, bracketed paste mode was enabled by default starting in bash-5.1-alpha. The reverse video behavior of it is also new there; in 5.0 and before, nothing special shows in bracketed paste mode to signal that something unusual is going on.

  • Top 8 Best Chatbot Plugins for Your WordPress Website in 2021

    Chatbot plugins give the online business or your company a new face. It is sometimes the first touchpoint for some visitors when they visit the company website. The personality of the chatbot is very important as it can influence the experience of the visitor of your website. The personality of the chatbot of your company also decides the customers and also targets the possible customers for the company through the website. Chatbots lay the foundation of digital marketing strategy. As in traditional marketing, human assistance may not be able to provide the service as desired by the customer, but chatbots can work 24/7. This is really helpful for the company to impress the customers with the service. Chatbots don’t need to get paid for the service, and it also works on the weekend and holidays. By the outstanding management of information, chatbots offer the potential of targeting the right customer at the right time. This can significantly help in increasing the chances of a sale.

  • Databases for word-to-sign language help create an inclusive society

    Word-to-sign concerns people who have hearing disabilities and allows connecting written words to sign language. As sign language is one hundred precent visual with its own grammar, it is not a given that deaf children can access written language as their hearing peers do.

    Once sign language is seen and certified as a national language alongside the spoken and written forms, this opens to an inclusive society. Sign language databases are part of this acceptance. For instance, in New Zealand there are 5.000 deaf persons, but 25.000 people use sign language, such as the parents of deaf children.

    Signs are not universal, and there is a myriad of local and national varieties. As a consequence, there are many websites and apps for different languages. You can visit the following links to see how the English word ‘woman’ differs from the German equivalent ‘frau’.

Kernel: NVMeTCP and -O3 C Flag in GCC

  • NVMeTCP Offload Bits Coming For Linux 5.14 To Lower CPU Utilization, Better Latency - Phoronix

    Adding to other networking changes queuing up for the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle, NVMeTCP Offload has begun landing into "net-next" ahead of this next kernel merge window. Queued this week into net-next is the NVMeTCP Offload ULP host layer support as part of the broader ongoing effort for complete NVMeTCP Offload infrastructure for use by relevant network drivers/hardware. NVMeTCP Offload will provide full offloading of the NVMeTCP protocol, including the TCP level.

  • -O3 Compiler Optimization Level Still Deemed Too Unsafe For The Linux Kernel - Phoronix

    Due to not too old versions of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) possibly generating bad code with the "-O3" compiler optimization level and sometimes there not being performance benefits, Linus Torvalds remains against using this optimization flag when compiling the Linux kernel. Sent in this week as part of the networking fixes for the Linux 5.13 kernel were WireGuard fixes that among them dropped compiling the WireGuard module with the "-O3" C flag.

  • How to run LXC/LXD Containers on AlmaLinux or Rocky Linux 8

    LXD, the “Linux Container Daemon”, is a management tool for Linux operating system containers built using LXC. LXC is a container-based virtualization technology at the level of the operating system. Both have been developing by Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu Linux.

  • How To Install Caddy on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install the Caddy on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, The Caddy web server is an open-source web server written in Go. It is designed around simplicity and security that comes with a number of features that are useful for hosting websites. Caddy has been designed to support all popular platforms that’s why it is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, BSD, Android, Solaris, 32-bit, x64, ARM, mips64, and more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Caddy web server on a CentOS 8.

  • How to Install Asterisk in Unbuntu 20.04 - Cloudbooklet

    Asterisk, a popular open-source platform for developing communication applications and is used by a lot of people. Voicemail, On hold music, conference calling, call recording, interactive voice response, and much more are the features of Asterisk platform. In this tutorial we will learn how to install and setup Asterisk in Ubntu 20.04 This setup is tested on Google Compute Engine VM Instance running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This setup will work fine for any virtual machine on AWS EC2 Instance or DigitalOcean or any other cloud hosting servers or VPS or Dedicated.

  • Enrico Zini: Ansible blockinfile oddity

    was reading Ansible's blockinfile sources for, uhm, reasons, and the code flow looked a bit odd. So I checked what happens if a file has spurious block markers.

Isn’t It Time to Switch to Linux? 12 Reasons to Abandon Windows

So you've been using Windows for a long time. You've heard about this Linux thing and maybe you've even tried it, but you still haven't made the switch. Maybe the newest Windows update really chafed you and you're seriously considering a change. To help you make an informed decision, let's take a look today at what Linux can offer as a Windows replacement. Below are some of the best reasons Windows users switch to Linux. If they don't convince you, then maybe nothing will. Read more

