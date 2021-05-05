today's howtos
Deployed my blog on Kubernetes
How To Install Kodi on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kodi Media Player on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Kodi formerly and popularly known as XBMC is a free media player that is designed to look great on your big screen TV but is just as at home on a small screen. It means that it is designed in such a way that it looks equally appealing no matter which device you are using it.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Kdenlive open-source video editing on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
How To Install Paru AUR Helper In Arch Linux - OSTechNix
In this brief tutorial, we will see what is Paru AUR helper program, how to install Paru AUR helper in Arch Linux, EndeavourOS, Manjaro Linux, and finally how to install AUR packages using Paru package manager.
How to Rename Multiple Files at Once on Linux - Linux Nightly
Renaming multiple files on Linux sounds like a simple task, but it can get rather complex. It’s possible to bulk rename files with the mv command and a bit of Bash scripting, or use the mmv and rename utilities – which aren’t ordinarily installed by default. In this guide, we’ll show various examples for renaming multiple files at once from the Linux command line.
Top 10 Most Useful rsync Commands
The rsync Linux command is a versatile tool for incremental file transfers. Specifically, it keeps two directories in sync, whether they be local directories or remote. As you can imagine, this works incredibly well for backups or for directories that receive gradual file changes.
It’s almost impossible to overstate the versatility of rsync. The command is packed with options that allow for granular control over file transfers. rsync is the type of utility that you can use for a long time, while still discovering new things you didn’t know it could do.
And that’s why we’ve created this guide – to help you understand some of rsync’s most popular and powerful features. In the following examples, you’ll see 10 of the most useful rsync commands that every Linux user ought to know. Let’s dive in!
Add User to sudoers File on Debian - Linux Nightly
This article shows how to add a user to the sudoers file on Debian Linux. This will allow a normal user to run commands with elevated privileges by prefacing a command with sudo. Without going through these steps, it’s common to receive the error message below.
linuxnightly is not in the sudoers file. This incident will be reported.
The sudoers file can be found at /etc/sudoers, but it’s not recommended to edit this file directly. Instead, follow the steps below to grant a user sudo privileges.
How to Host a Node.js Website With Apache on Ubuntu - Linux Nightly
Node.js is a JavaScript runtime environment that can be used to create websites or web-based applications. The process for hosting a website that has been built with Node.js differs quite a bit from a “normal” HTML website, or even those that use PHP or other languages. In this guide, we’ll go over the instructions to host a Node.js website with Apache on Ubuntu Linux.
Towards the end of the guide, we’ll show how to get a free SSL certificate for your website from Let’s Encrypt. We’ll also go over installation of PM2, which is used to monitor your Node.js application and automatically restart it when it goes offline or detects changes to the code.
How to Uninstall NGINX From Ubuntu - Linux Nightly
NGINX is a popular choice for web servers, but if you’d like to remove the software, we’ve got you covered here. In this guide, we’ll show how to properly uninstall and remove NGINX from Ubuntu Linux.
The best way to remove NGINX from Ubuntu is by using the built-in APT package manager. APT gives us two different options for uninstalling software: remove and purge.
If you remove NGINX from Ubuntu, APT leaves behind the package’s configuration files. Namely these would be the files inside the /etc/nginx directory, where the settings for your website(s) are stored.
How to Install Google Chrome on Ubuntu Linux - Linux Nightly
In this guide, we’ll see how to install the Google Chrome browser on Ubuntu Linux in a few short steps. Chrome must be downloaded from Google’s website, since it’s not included in Ubuntu’s package repos, as a result of being proprietary software.
How to Log rsync Transfers on Linux - Linux Nightly
When running the rsync command, especially with the -v (verbose) option, you’ll see related output in your terminal. But what if you need to save this output, either because you want to refer to it later, or you need to check on unattended rsync transfers? In this guide, we’ll see how to log rsync transfers on Linux.
There are several ways to send rsync’s output to a log file, depending on what exactly you’d like to do. Check out the examples below for various ways to do it.
Backup and Restore MySQL Databases via Linux Command Line - Linux Nightly
If you are running MySQL on Linux and need to back up your databases, you can use Bash commands from the terminal to accomplish the task. A simple script could even make daily backups. In this guide, we’ll show you how to backup your MySQL databases and restore data from those backups.
How to Install Google Chrome on Debian Linux - Linux Nightly
In this guide, we’ll see how to install the Google Chrome browser on Debian Linux in a few short steps. Chrome must be downloaded from Google’s website, since it’s not included in Debian’s package repos, as a result of being proprietary software.
How to Host a Killing Floor 2 Server on Ubuntu - Linux Nightly
This guide will explain the step by step instructions to host a Killing Floor 2 server on Ubuntu Linux. Follow along below to get your server configured and be up and running quickly.
To keep things simple, we will be using /kf2 as our installation directory, and we’re assuming that you are doing everything with your system’s root account. You can adapt these details according to your own setup preferences.
How to Reset Forgotten Root Password on Fedora - Linux Nightly
Help! I’ve forgotten the root password! Even if you’ve forgotten the root password to your Fedora Linux system, it’s pretty easy to recover access to the root account by setting a new password. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set a new password for your root account in a few short steps.
How to Install Nginx on Ubuntu 21.04 Server - Linux Concept
Nginx is the most potent, open-source, and a high-performance Web server. It can work as a reverse proxy server also, nowadays, is used by most of the most significant websites on the internet.
People pronounced “engine x” for Nginx; it is the hot choice for every website owner to power their site with Nginx.
In comparison to the Apache web server, Nginx is capable of handling more connections with a few amount of memory footprint in each connection.
Embedding other language codes or scripts in Linux bash script - Linux Concept
We may need to include other language scripts in Bash for certain reasons such as the fact that a certain complex task is already coded in another language. For example, storing the values for pi; other languages could be better at getting the precise value of pi due to their library functions. Let us assume that the user knows Lua language scripting. Then, embedding Lua language script in Bash would be undertaken as follows:
Backup of files in Linux using command line - Linux Concept
In IT or our day-to-day computer industry activities, taking backup is one of the most important activities. Previously, offices were required to keep important paper in a safe place; but if a fire breaks out, then everything is finished. In the digital world, taking backup makes our life easier and safeguards us against data loss.
There are many software tools available on the market for taking software backups. We will study one of the most popular software backup command-line utilities, rsync.
sed – non-interactive stream editor uses in Linux - Linux Concept
The stream editor (sed) is a very popular non-interactive stream editor. Normally, whenever we edit files using the vi editor, we need to open the file using the vi command, then we interact with the file to see the content of the file on screen, then edit it, and then save the file. Using sed, we can type commands on the command line and sed will make the changes to the text file. sed is a non-destructive editor. sed makes the changes to the file and displays the content on screen. If we want to save the changed file, then we need to redirect the output of sed to the file.
The procedure to install sed is shown here.
Install Ubuntu 20.04 Alongside With Windows 11 In Dual Boot | Itsubuntu.com
Ubuntu 20.04 was released on April 23, 2020. It is the latest LTS version at the time of this article writing. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will have a support of 5 years, by Canonical.
