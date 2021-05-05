7 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Tag Editors
A tag editor (or tagger) is an application which allows users to edit metadata of multimedia files. Metadata is the data about the audio data. It lets information about the audio file such as the title, artist, conductor, album, track length, lyrics, embedded images, and other information be stored in the audio file itself.
The most common form of audio tag is ID3, of which there are two unrelated types (ID3v1 and ID3v2). There are also other types of audio tags, including Vorbis Comments (found in Ogg and FLAC audio files), and APE tags. Tag editors are not just confined to audio files. Taggers for graphic formats (such as JPEG and TIFF) are also available.
Tag editors are frequently used to correct and organise multimedia files and they support popular digital audio formats. They can rename files based on the tag information, replace words in tags and filenames, create playlists, and import/export tag information. An important feature we look for is the ability to make online database lookups, saving valuable time in collating tags and cover art for your music collection.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 7 proficient music tag editors. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to keep their music collection organised.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 702 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming and Language Analysis
Kernel: NVMeTCP and -O3 C Flag in GCC
today's howtos
Isn’t It Time to Switch to Linux? 12 Reasons to Abandon Windows
So you've been using Windows for a long time. You've heard about this Linux thing and maybe you've even tried it, but you still haven't made the switch. Maybe the newest Windows update really chafed you and you're seriously considering a change. To help you make an informed decision, let's take a look today at what Linux can offer as a Windows replacement. Below are some of the best reasons Windows users switch to Linux. If they don't convince you, then maybe nothing will.
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
17 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago