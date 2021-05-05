Isn’t It Time to Switch to Linux? 12 Reasons to Abandon Windows
So you've been using Windows for a long time. You've heard about this Linux thing and maybe you've even tried it, but you still haven't made the switch. Maybe the newest Windows update really chafed you and you're seriously considering a change.
To help you make an informed decision, let's take a look today at what Linux can offer as a Windows replacement. Below are some of the best reasons Windows users switch to Linux. If they don't convince you, then maybe nothing will.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 708 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming and Language Analysis
Kernel: NVMeTCP and -O3 C Flag in GCC
today's howtos
Isn’t It Time to Switch to Linux? 12 Reasons to Abandon Windows
So you've been using Windows for a long time. You've heard about this Linux thing and maybe you've even tried it, but you still haven't made the switch. Maybe the newest Windows update really chafed you and you're seriously considering a change. To help you make an informed decision, let's take a look today at what Linux can offer as a Windows replacement. Below are some of the best reasons Windows users switch to Linux. If they don't convince you, then maybe nothing will.
Recent comments
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 43 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 33 min ago
17 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 28 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago