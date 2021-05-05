Programming and Language Analysis Top 18 Open-source Free Low- & No-Code platforms for enterprise A low-code development platform is an application development platform which uses graphical wizards to create and build software. Unlike, the traditional approach which uses computer programming languages to build apps. Hence, the name low-code or no-code, a close to none code is written in many cases, as a visual development tools to aid designers with drag-and-drop, components browser and logic-builders. The main concept of low-code/ no-code is not new, rather it goes back for over a decade with programming without a code (PWCT) and similar systems. However, there were not that usable or supported among developer communities. Nowadays, dozens of low-code/ no-code platforms and services are swarming the internet, as the concept proven to be more than for prototyping quick projects. So, in this article we are introducing a list of the best open-source low-code and no-code platform for personal and enterprise use.

Dirk Eddelbuettel: td 0.0.4 on CRAN: More Maintenance The still fairly recent td package for accessing the twelvedata API for financial data has been updated on CRAN this morning, and is now at released version 0.0.4. This corrects something the previous 0.0.3 release from last weekend was meant to address, but didn’t quite do it. Access to the helper function finding a proper user config file (for .e.g., the API config) is now correctly conditioned on R 4.0.0, and the versioned depends has been removed.

New versions of Bash (and readline) default to special handling of pasting into the shell (or other programs) People who are more familiar with Bash and readline than I was already know what this is; this is the Bash readline setting of enable-bracketed-paste. OpenBSD 6.9 is the first Unix I've encountered where this was turned on by default. This isn't because OpenBSD did anything special; instead, it's because OpenBSD 6.9 is the first Unix I've used that has Bash 5.1. As mentioned in the detailed Bash list of changes, bracketed paste mode was enabled by default starting in bash-5.1-alpha. The reverse video behavior of it is also new there; in 5.0 and before, nothing special shows in bracketed paste mode to signal that something unusual is going on.

Top 8 Best Chatbot Plugins for Your WordPress Website in 2021 Chatbot plugins give the online business or your company a new face. It is sometimes the first touchpoint for some visitors when they visit the company website. The personality of the chatbot is very important as it can influence the experience of the visitor of your website. The personality of the chatbot of your company also decides the customers and also targets the possible customers for the company through the website. Chatbots lay the foundation of digital marketing strategy. As in traditional marketing, human assistance may not be able to provide the service as desired by the customer, but chatbots can work 24/7. This is really helpful for the company to impress the customers with the service. Chatbots don’t need to get paid for the service, and it also works on the weekend and holidays. By the outstanding management of information, chatbots offer the potential of targeting the right customer at the right time. This can significantly help in increasing the chances of a sale.

Databases for word-to-sign language help create an inclusive society Word-to-sign concerns people who have hearing disabilities and allows connecting written words to sign language. As sign language is one hundred precent visual with its own grammar, it is not a given that deaf children can access written language as their hearing peers do. Once sign language is seen and certified as a national language alongside the spoken and written forms, this opens to an inclusive society. Sign language databases are part of this acceptance. For instance, in New Zealand there are 5.000 deaf persons, but 25.000 people use sign language, such as the parents of deaf children. Signs are not universal, and there is a myriad of local and national varieties. As a consequence, there are many websites and apps for different languages. You can visit the following links to see how the English word ‘woman’ differs from the German equivalent ‘frau’.

Kernel: NVMeTCP and -O3 C Flag in GCC NVMeTCP Offload Bits Coming For Linux 5.14 To Lower CPU Utilization, Better Latency - Phoronix Adding to other networking changes queuing up for the upcoming Linux 5.14 cycle, NVMeTCP Offload has begun landing into "net-next" ahead of this next kernel merge window. Queued this week into net-next is the NVMeTCP Offload ULP host layer support as part of the broader ongoing effort for complete NVMeTCP Offload infrastructure for use by relevant network drivers/hardware. NVMeTCP Offload will provide full offloading of the NVMeTCP protocol, including the TCP level.

-O3 Compiler Optimization Level Still Deemed Too Unsafe For The Linux Kernel - Phoronix Due to not too old versions of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) possibly generating bad code with the "-O3" compiler optimization level and sometimes there not being performance benefits, Linus Torvalds remains against using this optimization flag when compiling the Linux kernel. Sent in this week as part of the networking fixes for the Linux 5.13 kernel were WireGuard fixes that among them dropped compiling the WireGuard module with the "-O3" C flag.