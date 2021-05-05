today's leftovers
3D printer board leverages Allwinner A64's AR100 core for real-time control - CNX Software
Elias Bakken has been working on Recore 3D printer control board based on Allwinner A64 processor since 2019 and with revision “A5” of the PCB, Recore is now considered stable and will ship to customers.
But wait? Isn’t Allwinner A64 just a quad-core Cortex-A53 processor meant to run Linux? But 3D printer control boards require real-time I/O and that’s why many are designed with STM32, Arduino compatible Microchip MCU or other microcontrollers. The trick here is that Elias did not use the Cortex-A53 cores for real-time control, but instead the 300 MHz AR100 32-bit OpenRISC 1000 core found in Allwinner A64 SoC.
Framework Laptop Overview By An Ubuntu User
It does not come with GNU/Linux operating system preinstalled. Buyers must install the operating system themselves if they don't choose Windows 10 preinstalled. Currently, the W10 version price is $999 while the non-OS version price is $756.
Shred through Guitar Hero with a Raspberry Pi-powered robot
EasyOS Dunfell-series version 2.8 for the Raspberry Pi4
EasyOS 64-bit version 2.6 for the Pi4 was released in January 2021, see blog announcement:
https://bkhome.org/news/202101/easyos-dunfell-261-released-for-the-raspberry-pi4.html
Mostly since then I have been working on the x86_64 PC build of EasyOS, however, things have been happening with the Pi4 build. I don't have detailed release notes, as a lot of things happened and I didn't post to the blog.
Initial Server Setup with Debian 10/9/8
We have launched a new Debian Linux instance to run it as a production server for our new applications. This is a good practice to perform an initial server setup with the Debian Linux system. Which will enhance the primary server security and usability for your new server.
DOOMBRINGER is a new first-person shooter veterans of the Doom and Quake communities
Need a new retro styled FPS? Veterans of the Doom and Quake communities seem to have delivered with DOOMBRINGER. A new first-person shooter, offering up a single-player and multiplayer with some furious fast-paced action with tight-movement like out of the classics.
It's currently in Early Access with a first single-player story episode containing 8 main levels, 1 secret level and there's also 5 main Deathmode mode arenas. Multiple online modes to including free-for-all, Team Death match and more. They mentioned how "the game is very solid, a lot of work and care has gone into making it as polished as we can".
"Using atmospheric story telling, DOOMBRINGER chronicles the clash between two rival clans. The Order of Sil’ocy and the Brotherhood of R’whin, dwindling factions of a wasted world. You enter the pivotal silo that supports Sil’ocy life, hoping to carve out a better life for your kind. DOOMBRINGER wears its influences on its sleeve. Exploration, weapon variety and tight movement are emphasised above all else. It’s a chaotic, superlative experience - while very familiar for any Arena FPS fan."
itch.io is hosting a huge Indie bundle for Palestinian Aid
The new charity bundle on indie store itch.io is up for the Indie bundle for Palestinian Aid. It's absolutely massive and there's some great stuff included. Working towards a $500,000 goal, it's been up less than a day and already managed to reach well over $142,000.
OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 Full Review (Featuring Mycroft)
It's time to review openSUSE 15.3! Mycroft joins me in the studio to talk about the latest release. It's an awesome distribution, and it was very fun to review!
Programming and Language Analysis
Kernel: NVMeTCP and -O3 C Flag in GCC
today's howtos
Isn’t It Time to Switch to Linux? 12 Reasons to Abandon Windows
So you've been using Windows for a long time. You've heard about this Linux thing and maybe you've even tried it, but you still haven't made the switch. Maybe the newest Windows update really chafed you and you're seriously considering a change. To help you make an informed decision, let's take a look today at what Linux can offer as a Windows replacement. Below are some of the best reasons Windows users switch to Linux. If they don't convince you, then maybe nothing will.
