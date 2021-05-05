today's leftovers
More Intel Alder Lake Enablement Landing For Coreboot - Phoronix
In addition to getting Intel's Alder Lake hybrid processors ready for the Linux kernel and other areas of the operating system stack, Intel's open-source engineers have continued their trend in recent weeks of upstreaming more Alder Lake work into Coreboot.
Since February~March there has been a steady flow of Alder Lake enablement work landing in Coreboot Git and that pace has ramped up in recent weeks with more Alder Lake / ADL commits.
Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in May 2021
Here’s my (twentieth) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
actually, BSD kqueue is a mountain of technical debt
A side effect of the whole freenode kerfluffle is that I’ve been looking at IRCD again. IRC, is of course a very weird and interesting place, and the smaller community of people who run IRCDs are largely weirder and even more interesting.
However, in that community of IRCD administrators there happens to be a few incorrect systems programming opinions that have been cargo culted around for years. This particular blog is about one of these bikesheds, namely the kqueue vs epoll debate.
You’ve probably heard it before. It goes something like this, “BSD is better for networking, because it has kqueue. Linux has nothing like kqueue, epoll doesn’t come close.” While I agree that epoll doesn’t come close, I think that’s actually a feature that has lead to a much more flexible and composable design.
[...]
It is possible to do almost everything that kqueue can do on FreeBSD in Linux, but instead of having a single monolithic syscall to handle everything, Linux takes the approach of providing syscalls which allow almost anything to be represented as a kernel handle.
Since epoll strictly monitors kernel handles, you can register any kernel handle you have with it and get events back when its state changes. As a comparison to Windows, this basically means that epoll is a kernel-accelerated form of WaitForMultipleObjects in the Win32 API.
You are probably wondering how this works, so here’s a table of commonly used kqueue event filters and the Linux syscall used to get a kernel handle for use with epoll.
Crocus Gallium3D Nears Mainline Mesa For Gallium3D i965 Through Haswell Graphics - Phoronix
A few months ago you may recall word of Crocus as a new Mesa Gallium3D driver for supporting Intel Gen7 Haswell graphics and older back through the i965 class hardware. That Gallium3D driver for the aging class of Intel graphics is nearing mainline Mesa with the work-in-progress merge request now pending as of this week.
Crocus is the Intel Gallium3D driver for handling Gen4 (i965) through Gen7 (Haswell) graphics. Intel's modern "Iris" Gallium3D driver that has become their de facto OpenGL driver is what supports Gen8 Broadwell graphics and newer up through the modern Xe Graphics. If you care about vintage Intel graphics prior to Gen4, there is still the i915g Gallium3D driver in Mesa albeit rarely touched by any developers these days aside from fixes.
Chromebook ready?- The New Indian Express
What’s the first thing you do on a laptop? Most of us open a web browser (mostly Google Chrome) and start working. Should MS Office refuse to open, no worries. You simply open Google Docs and go ahead. Right? If Adobe Acrobat Reader fails to open PDFs, you would use Google to do so.
If this is how you get your work done, then you are ready for a Chromebook. Unlike regular computers, Chromebooks work differently. It looks exactly like a regular laptop with a keyboard, connectivity ports and a trackpad. But it differs in terms of the operating system. While Windows laptops run Windows OS,
Chromebooks have ChromeOS. This OS is designed by Google and is based on a Gentoo Linux system. So when you boot the Chromebook, it starts up instantly like a smartphone and the user interface is pretty much like Android devices. Chromebooks work best with the internet.
Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight
Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access
Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drive
Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
IBM/Red Hat: Buzzwords, Kubernetes, and Results
