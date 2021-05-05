A side effect of the whole freenode kerfluffle is that I’ve been looking at IRCD again. IRC, is of course a very weird and interesting place, and the smaller community of people who run IRCDs are largely weirder and even more interesting.

However, in that community of IRCD administrators there happens to be a few incorrect systems programming opinions that have been cargo culted around for years. This particular blog is about one of these bikesheds, namely the kqueue vs epoll debate.

You’ve probably heard it before. It goes something like this, “BSD is better for networking, because it has kqueue. Linux has nothing like kqueue, epoll doesn’t come close.” While I agree that epoll doesn’t come close, I think that’s actually a feature that has lead to a much more flexible and composable design.

[...]

It is possible to do almost everything that kqueue can do on FreeBSD in Linux, but instead of having a single monolithic syscall to handle everything, Linux takes the approach of providing syscalls which allow almost anything to be represented as a kernel handle.

Since epoll strictly monitors kernel handles, you can register any kernel handle you have with it and get events back when its state changes. As a comparison to Windows, this basically means that epoll is a kernel-accelerated form of WaitForMultipleObjects in the Win32 API.

You are probably wondering how this works, so here’s a table of commonly used kqueue event filters and the Linux syscall used to get a kernel handle for use with epoll.