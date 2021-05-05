today's howtos
SCP Command in Linux: How to Use It, with Examples
The SCP command in Linux allows you to copy files over ssh connections. This is pretty useful if you want to transport files between computers.
The scp (secure copy) command uses SSH to transfer data from one host to another, and uses the same authentication and security provided by SSH. The command relies on SSH for data transfer, so it requires an ssh key or password to authenticate on the remote systems.
When transferring data with scp, both the files and password are encrypted so that anyone snooping on the traffic doesn’t get anything sensitive. As such, this is one of the most secure ways to transfer data on a network.
-
How To Install Ionic Framework on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ionic Framework on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Ionic is an open-source framework that can be used for developing hybrid mobile apps using Web technologies like CSS, HTML5, and Sass. The Ionic CLI is the preferred method of installation, as it offers a wide range of dev tools and helps options along the way. It is also the main tool through which to run the app and connect it to other services, such as App flow.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Ionic Framework on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
Qpdf Tools – Beginner’s Tool to Compress, Split, Merge, Rotate PDF in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook
Working with PDF files regularly in Ubuntu Linux? QPDF Tools is a nifty tool to manage your PDF documents.
It’s a free and open-source software, easy to use Qt based user interface for Ghostscript and Stapler, with ability to compress, split, merge and rotate your pdf documents.
The main window is simple and works with 4 buttons. Click the action you want to do for the PDF documents. Then select the PDF along with a few options and click the button to go.
-
Experiment with SSHFS
I have been using a PKM called Zim Wiki for a long time now. The thing that I have struggled with Zim Wiki is when I have to work on different devices and I don't have my copy of Zim Wiki.
To be honest Zim Wiki is not all fancy with cloud-sync and multi-device support but following the Unix Philosophy of doing just one thing and doing it well, helps me to organize and retrieve information that is valuable to me.
There was a time when I use to back up my copy of Zim on dropbox. Now, in order to maintain a single source of truth, I use to sync the copy of my Zim notes to dropbox every minute using a cronjob.
-
How to Check Internet Connectivity in Linux Terminal – Linux Hint
While working on Linux Servers where we do not have any GUI of Linux and have access to the terminal from where we have to manage the whole server, it becomes difficult to diagnose internet connectivity problems. Therefore, this post contains several methods and provides a detailed guide on how to check the internet connectivity in Linux Terminal.
-
How Do I Increase Font Size in Vim? – Linux Hint
Vim is known as a potent editor full of features in a Linux terminal. Many Linux administrators prefer to edit the configuration files in an editor which provides some helpful features to get things done easily instead of just writing some text in any text editor.
When Linux server administrators spend a lot of time over the terminal or in the vim text editor managing and doing administrative tasks, they get fed up with watching the same terminal screen and fonts. For resolving this purpose, we can change some preference settings to customize the terminal settings. This post is all about how to change terminal settings and customize fonts according to our desire.
In this post, we will go through a couple of easy and quick methods to increase the font size and later learn the steps for customizing the font of the terminal lastingly.
-
How Do I Remove a Symbolic Link in Linux? – Linux Hint
A symbolic link, also known as symlink, is a file that points to another file. The file points to can be in the same or different directory. It is similar to the shortcuts in Windows OS.
In today’s post, we will be describing how to remove a symbolic link in Linux. Note that removing a symbolic link does not affect the file it points to.
Before removing a file, you can verify whether it is a symbolic link using the ls -l command. It will also show you the file or directory that it points to.
-
Linux “diff” Command Examples – Linux Hint
The “diff” command in Linux is used to compare two files to look up their differences. However, many people confuse this command with the “cmp” command. It is different from the “cmp” command because it also presents you with all the changes that can be made to both the files for making them identical. This article will show you a few examples of using the “diff” command in Linux.
-
Linux “rm” Command Example – Linux Hint
The rm command in Linux OS is used to remove files and directories from the command line. However, the removed files and directories do not get moved to the Trash. Instead, the rm command removes the files and directories permanently. Hence, you should be careful while using these commands as you will not be able to recover the removed files and directories unless you have a backup.
In this post, we will show you the practical examples of the rm command in Linux. We will also show you the syntax of the rm command and the command line options used with it.
-
Linux “mv” Command Examples – Linux Hint
The mv command is one of the basic Linux commands that is used to move files and directories from one location to another. It is also used to rename files and directories. The mv command is by default available on all Linux distributions.
In this post, we will show you the practical examples of the mv command in Linux. We will also show the command line options used with it.
-
How to Round to 2 Decimal Places in Bash – Linux Hint
Bash is a well-known shell and command language used for performing tasks efficiently. While working in Bash scripting and explicitly playing with the floating numbers, it is often needed to round off the floating numbers. In this post, we will learn a few commands and techniques of Bash scripting to round off the number to 2 decimal places.
While displaying the numbers or variables that include float numbers in them, different commands can print the text or variables like echo, print, and printf. Although we can show the variables and numbers directly from such commands, however, the only command that has some extra features and capabilities is the printf command that concerns our goal.
-
Introduction to Apache Solr Clustering – Linux Hint
Java and the Lucene search library [6] form the basis for the search engine framework Apache Solr [1]. In the previous three articles, we set up Apache Solr on the soon-to-be-released Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye,” which initiated a single data core, uploaded example data, and demonstrated how to query output data in different ways and post-process it [2,3]. In part 3 [4], you have learned how to connect the relational database management system PostgreSQL [5] to Apache Solr and initiated a search in it.
The more documents you have to manage, the longer the answer time on a single-core setup. A multi-core Solr cluster helps to substantially reduce this answer time and increase the effectiveness of the setup. This article demonstrates how to do that and which traps to avoid.
-
Add directory to path in Linux – Linux Hint
Every time you run a command on a Linux terminal, you are basically commanding the shell to run an executable program bearing the given name. Executable programs, including simple programs such as ls, mkdir, touch, and find, reside on special directories on the filesystem.
-
How Do I Start Ubuntu From Initramfs? – Linux Hint
While using your computer, you may encounter various issues not properly booting the operating system is one of them. There are various solutions to solve booting problems, some can get easily be repaired, and for some, you need to reinstall the entire operating system.
Ubuntu may also greet you will similar problems, and “initramfs” is one of them. It is a booting problem of Ubuntu and occurs because of bad blocks or bad sectors in the memory which do not allow operating system boot.
Your system contains many important files, so an error like this can definitely be a bit panicky. No need to worry; this write-up focuses on how to solve the “initramfs” issue and boot Ubuntu normally.
-
Linux “more” Command with Examples – Linux Hint
The cat command is a very handy tool when viewing short text files. However, when you have large files, it only gives you the last section of the file that constitutes the last few lines of the file. This compels you to scroll all the way up to start reading the file from the very beginning.
A better approach is to make use of the Linux more command. The command displays one section of the file at a time and allows you to comfortably scroll all the way to the end of the file.
In this guide, we look at the Linux more command and demonstrate how you can make the most out of it.
-
Linux “ss” Command Examples – Linux Hint
The “ss” is a built-in Linux command used to display detailed information about the network sockets. You can use different options with this command to display the kind of information that you want. We will briefly talk about some examples of using the “ss” command in Linux in today’s guide.
-
How to View the Content of a Tar File? – Linux Hint
Tar is a widely used utility to collect files and creating archives out of them. It was designed to create archives to store data on tapes, thus called “Tape ARchive.” The utility was first included in UNIX version 7 in 1979 and now available on multiple platforms.
Tar is a prominent Linux utility and comes with various functions such as creating archives, extracting them, extracting them to a specific directory, adding more files to the existing archive, etc. But can I view the content of the Tar file specifically while using the terminal? The answer is Yes! This multi-feature utility also allows viewing the content of the archived files, especially when working on the server and no graphical tool is available. Viewing the tar file content can also be quite handy when the file is quite large, and you only want to find a specific and extract it.
We have already discussed many features of the Tar utility. This guide focuses on a lesser-known feature of Tar utility and displays or listing the content of the tar file.
-
How Do I Display an Image in a Linux Terminal? – Linux Hint
Did you know our brain interprets images much more swiftly compared to text? Well, Digital media is one of the key elements of computer systems now. Being a Linux user, I try to perform most of the operations through the terminal using commands. The majority of the tasks in the terminal are text-based; I can read, edit text files, but I had no idea how to display images in the terminal. Is it even possible to view images while using the terminal? Well, luckily, the answer is yes! Images can appear in the terminal using commands.
There are various GUI-based applications in Linux distributions to view images, but many Linux users prefer to work with the terminal. This guide is going to mention few techniques to display images in the terminal. These methods would be quite helpful for those who are searching for CLI (Command Line Interface) based applications to view images.
-
How to search for text in VIM – Linux Hint
Vim – short for Vi Improved – is a powerful open-source command-line text editor clone of the good old vi editor. It is highly configurable with an extensive manual and ships with a wealth of features, including syntax highlighting and color codes, comprehensive plugin support, and search and replace, to mention a few.
Searching text or a string by manually scrolling up and down can be a daunting and time-consuming undertaking. Thankfully, the vim editor has a faster and convenient way of doing this.
-
