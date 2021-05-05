Software: Best Educational Apps for Linux and Best Typing Tutors for Linux
-
Best Educational Apps for Linux
This article will cover a list of children friendly applications and games available for Linux that can be used for learning as well as entertainment purposes. All these applications are open source and some of them support multiple languages making them suitable for learning a variety of topics in different languages.
Celestia
Celestia is a free and open source simulation software that renders a 3D view of space using a database based on known scientific facts. It can show the layout of stars, constellations, distance in light years, and solar system. It can also zoom into the current view and draw appropriate scales to give you some idea about distances between various space bodies. Other main features of Celestia include a built-in catalog of known space entities, official and third party add-ons, real time positions of planets and natural satellites, planetarium view, interactive controls, user made custom galaxies and so on.
-
Best Typing Tutors for Linux
Typing on a computer or laptop is not a tough task, and everyone performs it quite easily. But only a few of them possess the skillset touch typing, i.e., typing at speed without looking at the keyboard. Speed has gained so much importance in this tech-savvy world.
If you’re involved in a work that demands so much typing, you must be able to type fast that too without minor errors, the only way one can achieve this through continuous practice. To accomplish this, various typing tutor software has been introduced to the world; nowadays, we have multiple websites that give you an interface where you can brush up on your typing skills.
So, in this article today, we’re going to briefly look at some of the best typing tutor apps and web applications that you can use on Linux and its various distros like Ubuntu.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 808 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight
Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access
Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drive
Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
IBM/Red Hat: Buzzwords, Kubernetes, and Results
Recent comments
4 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago