Software: Best Educational Apps for Linux and Best Typing Tutors for Linux

Sunday 6th of June 2021 08:42:54 PM
Software

  • Best Educational Apps for Linux

    This article will cover a list of children friendly applications and games available for Linux that can be used for learning as well as entertainment purposes. All these applications are open source and some of them support multiple languages making them suitable for learning a variety of topics in different languages.

    Celestia

    Celestia is a free and open source simulation software that renders a 3D view of space using a database based on known scientific facts. It can show the layout of stars, constellations, distance in light years, and solar system. It can also zoom into the current view and draw appropriate scales to give you some idea about distances between various space bodies. Other main features of Celestia include a built-in catalog of known space entities, official and third party add-ons, real time positions of planets and natural satellites, planetarium view, interactive controls, user made custom galaxies and so on.

  • Best Typing Tutors for Linux

    Typing on a computer or laptop is not a tough task, and everyone performs it quite easily. But only a few of them possess the skillset touch typing, i.e., typing at speed without looking at the keyboard. Speed has gained so much importance in this tech-savvy world.
    If you’re involved in a work that demands so much typing, you must be able to type fast that too without minor errors, the only way one can achieve this through continuous practice. To accomplish this, various typing tutor software has been introduced to the world; nowadays, we have multiple websites that give you an interface where you can brush up on your typing skills.

    So, in this article today, we’re going to briefly look at some of the best typing tutor apps and web applications that you can use on Linux and its various distros like Ubuntu.

Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight

  • Valve need more testing of the latest Proton Experimental for input latency improvements

    Recently we highlighted another upgrade of Proton Experimental, the special testing area of Steam Play Proton that pulls in new and advanced features - well it needs a lot more testing. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page.

  • Wizard school action-RPG 'StoryArcana' gets a re-reveal with a new trailer | GamingOnLinux

    After some time since the original reveal back in 2020, developer Cyomo has formally re-revealed StoryArcana with a fresh new trailer and some design changes. The developer said that while the core story hasn't changed, large portions of the visual design has been based on "a ton of feedback and first impressions". One of the reasons was to change it so it's further apart from a certain other wizard world (Harry Potter).

  • Hollow Knight gets Vulkan on Linux in the new update out now | GamingOnLinux

    After being in Beta since February, Team Cherry have released a free upgrade to Hollow Knight so it should continue running nicely for years to come. They've supported it amazingly well since the original release, with it gaining multiple entirely free big expansions including Godmaster, Lifeblood, The Grimm Troupe and Hidden Dreams. Together they added in new characters, new quests, new boss fights, new music and much more. The game is pretty huge now.

Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access

Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Read more Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drive

Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions. Read more

IBM/Red Hat: Buzzwords, Kubernetes, and Results

