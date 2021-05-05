Everything You Need to Know About Using Tor Browser on Linux
Web browsers are usually quite identical to their counterparts in terms of appearance and functionality. However, Tor Browser is one such browser that stands apart from your regular day-to-day web browser. While it is usually linked to the deep or dark web, there is more to it than what meets the eye.
[...]
Tor stands for The Onion Router. But what does a vegetable have to do with a networking system? Similar to how an onion comprises multiple layers, the Tor network employs a nested web of private computers, called nodes, that route and encrypt your internet traffic.
These nodes can be an entry node, relay node, or exit node. The entry node is the first node through which your device connects to the Tor network. Apart from this node, none of the other nodes know your real IP address. Your connection is then passed to a series of relay nodes and finally to the exit node.
This exit node is the node that ends up connecting to the website you wanted to visit in the first place. This way, even if you were the one who wanted to visit a website, the website server will receive the request from the exit node's IP instead of yours. This is how Onion Routing helps you stay anonymous on the internet.
[...]
Installing Tor Browser on Linux is a straightforward process and similar to installing any other software. Head over to the official downloads page of the Tor Browser website and click on the Download for Linux button to get the latest release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 818 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight
Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access
Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drive
Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
IBM/Red Hat: Buzzwords, Kubernetes, and Results
Recent comments
4 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago