Web browsers are usually quite identical to their counterparts in terms of appearance and functionality. However, Tor Browser is one such browser that stands apart from your regular day-to-day web browser. While it is usually linked to the deep or dark web, there is more to it than what meets the eye.

Tor stands for The Onion Router. But what does a vegetable have to do with a networking system? Similar to how an onion comprises multiple layers, the Tor network employs a nested web of private computers, called nodes, that route and encrypt your internet traffic.

These nodes can be an entry node, relay node, or exit node. The entry node is the first node through which your device connects to the Tor network. Apart from this node, none of the other nodes know your real IP address. Your connection is then passed to a series of relay nodes and finally to the exit node.

This exit node is the node that ends up connecting to the website you wanted to visit in the first place. This way, even if you were the one who wanted to visit a website, the website server will receive the request from the exit node's IP instead of yours. This is how Onion Routing helps you stay anonymous on the internet.

Installing Tor Browser on Linux is a straightforward process and similar to installing any other software. Head over to the official downloads page of the Tor Browser website and click on the Download for Linux button to get the latest release.