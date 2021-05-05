There is a well-worn legal maxim that "hard cases make bad law." In deciding Van Buren v. United States today, the Supreme Court was faced with the opposite problem: bad laws[i] make hard cases. Specifically, in a 6-3 decision, the Court found that the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act ("CFAA") does not extend to an individual's accessing information over the internet for an improper purpose, so long as the individual would be entitled to access for a proper purpose. There's no question that interpreting the opaquely-worded CFAA forced the Court to choose between two bad options, with a parade of horribles on both sides; it chose the option that clearly decriminalizes everyday behavior (but also would allow abusive use of access that individuals have solely for work purposes).

[...]

Seeing an opportunity for help with his financial woes, Van Buren told Albo -- falsely -- that he had substantial medical debts. He then asked Albo for a loan. But instead of appreciating Van Buren's position, Albo went to the county sheriff's department with recordings of the request and told them Sergeant Van Buren was shaking him down. The FBI got involved and decided to run a sting operation. First, it had Albo ask Van Buren for help running drugs, but the police sergeant refused. Then, it had Albo ask for information about a female friend that Albo had allegedly met at a strip club (specifically, information regarding whether she was an undercover police officer). Albo offered money in exchange for Van Buren accessing Georgia and national criminal databases to run the woman's license plates. Van Buren accepted the money and ran the plates, then texted Albo when he had done so. The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation then swept in and arrested Van Buren, who admitted to all of the facts and agreed what he had done was wrong.

The local U.S. Attorney charged Van Buren with honest services fraud and unauthorized access to the government databases in violation of the CFAA. He was convicted on both counts, but the Court of Appeals reversed the honest services fraud verdict on the basis of improper jury instructions. Van Buren then took the CFAA conviction to the Supreme Court.[ii] Specifically, the Supreme Court considered whether a person who is authorized to access information on a computer for certain purposes violates the CFAA if he accesses that information for an improper purpose.

The six-Justice majority, in an opinion written by Justice Barrett, decided that the CFAA would not extend so far. The majority started with the text of the CFAA, and believed that the act was structured so that the two options for the offense (access with authorization or access exceeding the scope of authorization) would be parallel in a binary "gates-up-or-down inquiry." That is, because the only question for the first part was whether the accesser had authorization or not, the second part should be limited to the question of whether the accesser had authorization to access that information in any circumstance or not. In that sense, Justice Barrett used a physical analogy for the scope of authorization, describing the prohibition as relating to "particular areas of the computer – such as files, folders, or databases – to which their computer access does not extend." In doing so, she rejected the government's assertion that the majority's interpretation would read the word "so" (in the phrase "entitled so to obtain or alter") from the statutory definition of "exceeds authorized access." She indicated that the word "so" could be understood to distinguish the situation where an individual is not entitled to see the same information in non-computer-based means (such as, hypothetically, if a person were entitled to see a personnel file in hard copy by not electronically).