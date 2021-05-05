GSoC in KDE and GNOME
GSoC with Krita
Hey everyone .I am Sachin Jindal and I am delighted to share I will participating in GSoC 2021 with KDE and more specifically Krita . Krita is a professional FREE and open source painting program . It is made by artists that want to see affordable art tools for everyone.
I am thankful to the KDE community for giving me an opportunity to be a part of this program. I will be working under the guidance of Wolthera , Agata Cacko and Halla Rempt this summer working on the Project - Reference Image Improvement.
I am grateful for starting the opensource journey with Krita . And the journey has been truly awesome with a pinch of silly questions by me xD. Initially it was all a bit over-whelming but i recieved excellent help from Halla & Dmitry always. The proposal was shaped by heavy corrections from my mentors Wolthera and Agata Cacko.
The Krita community has always been very helpful and friendly.I had the guidance and support from many remarkable people throughout the contributions . I am thankful to all of them for their guidance which has made a lot of things easier for me.
Personally, I now feel much more confident to work on big codebases .I have also learnt how a good software is developed with an open perspective towards everything . All in one contributing to Krita has been truly fun and full of learning for me.
digiKam: GSoC 2021 Community Bonding
Hello dear reader, I hope you are safe and sound. I am Anjani Kumar, an Information Technology student from India. This year in Google Summer of Code, my proposal to Port digiKam to Qt6 on Linux has been selected by KDE Community.
Today is the last day of community bonding period and from tomorrow the real work starts. Thanks to mentors Gilles Caulier, Maik Qualmann and Thanh Trung Dinh for helping me prepare for the work this summer.
Getting ready for GSoC 2021
Hi, I’m Manuel Genovés, a Spanish physicist, somewhat artist and programmer by accident. Some of you may know me for Apostrophe, a nice little app I maintain for quite some time now. This year I decided to further step up my involvement with the GNOME project so I signed up for the GSoC program.
