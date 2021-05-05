Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight Valve need more testing of the latest Proton Experimental for input latency improvements Recently we highlighted another upgrade of Proton Experimental, the special testing area of Steam Play Proton that pulls in new and advanced features - well it needs a lot more testing. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page.

Wizard school action-RPG 'StoryArcana' gets a re-reveal with a new trailer | GamingOnLinux After some time since the original reveal back in 2020, developer Cyomo has formally re-revealed StoryArcana with a fresh new trailer and some design changes. The developer said that while the core story hasn't changed, large portions of the visual design has been based on "a ton of feedback and first impressions". One of the reasons was to change it so it's further apart from a certain other wizard world (Harry Potter).

Hollow Knight gets Vulkan on Linux in the new update out now | GamingOnLinux After being in Beta since February, Team Cherry have released a free upgrade to Hollow Knight so it should continue running nicely for years to come. They've supported it amazingly well since the original release, with it gaining multiple entirely free big expansions including Godmaster, Lifeblood, The Grimm Troupe and Hidden Dreams. Together they added in new characters, new quests, new boss fights, new music and much more. The game is pretty huge now.

Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]