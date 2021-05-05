Games: Steam Play's Proton, DLSS, and More
-
Steam Play's Proton Working To Further Lower Input Latency - Phoronix
The latest updates to Valve's Proton Experimental build for Steam Play should be offering lower input latency.
Longtime Valve developer focused on the company's Linux efforts tweeted out today about lower input latency. He explained, "Latest Proton Experimental contains input latency improvements, especially for VSynced games, or GPU-bound games running below 60FPS. The changes affect how the frames are timed at a pretty low level, so it'll need lots of testing to make sure there aren't subtle regressions."
-
Nvidia’s DLSS Sorcery Is Coming To Linux
DLSS, a technology I do not want to understand because then it will no longer feel like magic, has until now been available only to folks playing Windows games. Thanks to some work from Valve and Nvidia, though, that’s about to change.
As The Verge report, Nvidia announced last week that it is working with Valve to bring the same performance boosts seen on RTX cards in Windows to Linux users as well.
An official list of games that will support the feature hasn’t been released, but you can get a rough look things by comparing Nvidia’s list of DLSS-supported titles to those compatible with Proton, a tool released by Valve earlier this year that lets Linux users run Windows games on their computer through a “compatibility layer”.
-
How to install Friday Night Funkin' Minus on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' Minus on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
