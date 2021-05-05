Linux 5.13-rc5
Hmm. Things haven't really started to calm down very much yet, but rc5 seems to be fairly average in size. I'm hoping things will start shrinking now. Networking (both drivers and core networking code) is once again responsible for a fairly big chunk of the fixes in rc5, but there's certainly a fair number of fixes elsewhere to - architectures (arm64 has mostly devicetree updates, but we've got fixes to x86, mips, powerpc in there too), other drivers (GPU driver fixes stand out, but there's also sound, HID, scsi, nvme.. you name it). And we have a scattering of fixes elsewhere too: filesystems (btrfs, ext4, gfs2, ocfs, fanotify), soem core vm fixes, and some selftest and perf tool updates. Most of the discussion I've seen is already about future things, but please do give this a whirl and make sure that 5.13 is stable and good. Shortlog appended as usual for people who want to scan the details - you can easily scroll through this to get a feel for the kinds of things that have been going on. Nothing really looks all that hugely exciting (unless one of the issues happened to impact you personally, of course). Linus
Also: Linux 5.13-rc5 Is Fairly Average In Size But Not Calming Down Yet
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 747 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight
Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access
Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drive
Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
IBM/Red Hat: Buzzwords, Kubernetes, and Results
Kernel prepatch 5.13-rc5
Kernel prepatch 5.13-rc5