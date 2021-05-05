today's howtos
How to Create and Open tar Files on Linux
Files with the .tar extension, often called tarballs, are used for storing many files inside a single archive. Usually, but not always, tar files are compressed to save space. For example, gzip compression on a tar archive will change the file’s extension to .tar.gz, or just .tgz.
The tar format has been around since the early ’70s and is a preferred archive format on Linux systems. Files inside a tar archive will have their permissions, ownership, and other file data preserved – a feature that many other archive formats, such as ZIP, don’t offer.
The tar command is used to create tar archives and extract their contents. There are many options when it comes to creating tar files, particularly because there are many types of compression available on Linux. Opening tar files is a simple process, and it only takes a moment to learn how.
In this guide, we’ll go over all the tar commands you’ll need to know in order to create tar archives and extract files from tar archives.
OAuth and Linux installation explained – Linux Hint
Oauth 2.0 is an authorization framework to delegate specified permissions to APIs without password exchange between the client and the server. Oauth’s main advantage is the possibility to grant third-party applications defined permissions (under a restrictive policy) without sharing passwords. This makes Oauth a great tool to integrate different applications.
For example, a user would want his WordPress website to publish on Linkedin automatically. He wouldn’t mind sharing his own Linkedin credentials with his own website. But if he needs to install a WordPress plugin that will automatically publish on Linkedin, he would need to share with that third-party plugin his Linkedin password, which is inconceivable.
With Oauth, the user can grant the limited plugin access through token authorization instead of credentials. The plugin will act on behalf of the user for the specifically assigned and allowed task.
How to Install Ansible AWX 17.1.0 on Ubuntu 20.04
AWX is an open-source community project sponsored by Red Hat. It serves as the development environment for the Ansible Tower. AWX will have frequent releases and have all new developments.
Ansible AWX provides a web-based user interface to manage Ansible hosts, playbooks, modules, job scheduling, workflow automation, credential sharing, and tooling to enable delegation.
Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight
Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access
Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drive
Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
IBM/Red Hat: Buzzwords, Kubernetes, and Results
