today's leftovers
Dancer2 0.301004 Released
On behalf of the Dancer Core Team, I'd like to announce the availability of Dancer2 0.301004. This is a maintenance release with two bug fixes only: one corrects an omission from the tutorial, and the other adds a missing dependency to Dancer2's cpanfile.
Bash Programming Best Practices
Bash is one of the most popular shells available on Linux. It’s simple, fast, and lightweight. Besides interpreting and executing commands, bash can work with scripts to automate a particular set of tasks.
This guide elaborates on some of the common practices in bash programming.
Announcing the winners in the Month of LibreOffice, May 2021!
At the beginning of May, we started a new Month of LibreOffice, celebrating community contributions all across the project. We do these every six months – so how many people got sticker packs this time? Check it out…
And we have an extra bonus: 10 contributors have also been selected at random to get an extra piece of merchandise – a LibreOffice hoodie, T-shirt, rucksack or snazzy glass mug. Here are the winners – we’ll get in touch personally with the details:
Michael Warner
Jorge Gustavo Rocha
Roland Kurmann
Astur
Alessandro Volturno
Harshita Nag
Érico Nogueira
Chris Shaw
Wanderer
María del Mar
CFP for the Embedded Linux Conference 2021 ends June 13th
Initially planned to take place in Dublin, Ireland, the unique edition this year of the Embedded Linux Conference will take place in Seattle, US and virtually from September 27 to September 30, 2021. See also the conference website. Bootlin CEO Thomas Petazzoni is again a member of the program committee for this edition of ELC.
LiveRaizo v12.21.06.06i released!
With this new release, the version "i" can be installed on disk : wiki which explains how to install on disk
Linux Weekly Roundup #133
Welcome to this week's exciting Linux roundup.
Kali Linux 2021.2, Pop!_OS 21.04 Beta, and openSUSE 15.3 has been released this week. Cinammon Desktop 5.0 has also been released.
May you have a wonderful week and a fantastic Summer!
CloudLinux Simplifies & Enhances Linux Security with its TuxCare .
CloudLinux, the sponsor of the forever-free AlmaLinux OS enterprise Linux distribution, is now automating, simplifying and securing Linux operations with its TuxCare unified enterprise support services.
Combining OSTree and SW Containers for reliable IoT Device updates
Every day more and more connected devices are being brought to market and estimates for the total size of the Internet of Things (IoT) market are as high as $1.5 trillion by 2027. Gas pumps, medical devices, and point of sale systems are increasingly connected, making it virtually impossible to avoid interacting with these devices, even for complete Luddites. In the home, devices such as power meters, light switches, and security cameras are commonly internet-enabled allowing for smart home functionality.
The level of complexity in the software for these devices increases with the functionality, and the number of devices with software defects in the field is growing. In many cases, these systems are designed, produced, and shipped without any consideration given to providing software updates beyond the initial program load. That’s a serious problem, and it can extend far beyond causing problems for the owner of the device, or adding warranty or recall expense for the manufacturer.
Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight
Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access
Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drive
Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
IBM/Red Hat: Buzzwords, Kubernetes, and Results
