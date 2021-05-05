today's howtos
-
How To Use GNU Basic Calculator (Bc) In Linux For Math Calculation?
Almost all POSIX-compliant operating system comes with decades-old GNU bc utility by default. GNU bc (Basic Calculator) is an arbitrary precision mathematical scripting language.
Bc has syntax similar to the C programming language. Not just syntax, Bc also provides features that you find in every other programming language.
-
How To Install GLPI on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GLPI on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GLPI is a free, open-source ITSM platform built with PHP designed to help you plan and easily manage your IT operations.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of GLPI on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Automate tasks with BAT files on FreeDOS | Opensource.com
Even if you haven't used DOS before, you are probably aware of its command-line shell, named simply COMMAND.COM. The COMMAND.COM shell has become synonymous with DOS, and so it's no surprise that FreeDOS also implements a similar shell called "FreeCOM"—but named COMMAND.COM just as on other DOS systems.
But the FreeCOM shell can do more than just provide a command-line prompt where you run commands. If you need to automate tasks on FreeDOS, you can do that using batch files, also called "BAT files" because these scripts use the .BAT extension.
-
Identify security properties on Linux using checksec | Opensource.com
Compiling source code produces a binary. During compilation, you can provide flags to the compiler to enable or disable certain properties on the binary. Some of these properties are relevant to security.
Checksec is a nifty little tool (and shell script) that, among other functions, identifies the security properties that were built into a binary when it was compiled. A compiler might enable some of these properties by default, and you might have to provide specific flags to enable others.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 590 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Valve, StoryArcana, and Hollow Knight
Linux 5.14 Set To Retire The Long-Deprecated RAW Driver For Direct I/O Access
Linux's RAW driver (RAW_DRIVER) for providing direct I/O access to block devices is finally set to be removed with the Linux 5.14 kernel this summer since its deprecation all the way back in the mid 2000s and its use has been discouraged even longer. The RAW driver has allowed for direct unbuffered I/O to block devices for the Linux kernel but it hasn't been relevant in well over a decade since using the O_DIRECT flag when opening a block device can achieve the same behavior. The block devices in the raw mode were exposed through /dev/raw/. While O_DIRECT has been the preferred approach, some legacy workloads weren't maintained/unable to just use the O_DIRECT approach that led to the RAW driver being obsolete for all this time. Also: The future is climate-friendly software [Ed: Linux Foundation is now a Microsoft propaganda arm]
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google Drive
Google has a firm grip with their products and services ubiquitous on the desktop. Don’t get us wrong, we’re long-standing admirers of many of Google’s products and services. They are often high quality, easy to use, and ‘free’, but there can be downsides of over-reliance on a specific company. For example, there can be questions about their privacy policies, business practices, and an almost insatiable desire to control all of our data, all of the time. What if you are looking to move away from Google and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not constantly tracked, monetised and attached to Google’s ecosystem. In this series we explore how you can migrate from Google without missing out on anything. We recommend open source solutions.
IBM/Red Hat: Buzzwords, Kubernetes, and Results
Recent comments
4 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
8 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago