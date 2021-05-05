Microsoft Security Lapses and Censorship
‘Unacceptable’: Microsoft slammed for Tiananmen Square’s anniversary move
The photos were taken down globally from Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, on Friday — the 32nd anniversary of the event. A Microsoft spokesman said they were taken offline by mistake, attributing the removal to “human error.”
The images reappeared around the world — outside of China — on Saturday.
Microsoft removed 'Tank Man' images on Tiananmen Square's anniversary
Bing, unlike its major competitors including Google, operates within mainland China. That means Microsoft is forced to censor search results for Chinese users, according to Chinese law — particularly images and information about the Tiananmen Square protests and the killings that ensued.
Microsoft states that Tankman’s image was blocked due to human error
The company didn’t elaborate on what the human error was and how it happened. It also doesn’t mention how many of the company’s Bing development teams are based in China. The company’s largest R & D center outside the United States is located in China, and a senior software engineer based in China announced a job in January to lead a team that develops technology to enhance Bing’s image search.
Chinese authorities are calling on domestically operated search engines, websites and social media platforms to censor keywords and results that appear to be politically sensitive or critical of the Chinese government.
References to the 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square are blocked in China, as are images related to events such as “Tank Man.”
Microsoft’s Bing is one of the few international search engines operating in China, which complies with local censorship laws and competes with larger Chinese search engines such as Baidu and Sogou.
Are We Waiting for Everyone to Get [Cracked]? [iophk: Windows TCO]
And those are just the attacks we see. Beneath the surface, American businesses are quietly paying off their digital extortionists and burying breaches in hopes that they never see the light of day. China continues to cart off America’s intellectual property, most recently in an aggressive cyberassault on the defense industrial base, and curiously, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Russia’s government hackers have shut off the power in Ukraine twice. They’ve reached the control switches at American power plants, and breached nuclear plants too. And Russia’s elite intelligence agency, the S.V.R., slithered its way through hundreds of American companies and government agencies for nine months before it was caught. In the process, it wrecked confidence in the software supply chain. And, officials concede, its agents are quite likely still inside.
To anyone who had been paying the slightest bit of attention, none of this comes as a surprise. We are racing toward — in fact have already entered — an era of visceral cyberattacks that threaten Americans’ way of life. And yet, despite the vulnerabilities these attacks reveal, individuals, organizations and policymakers have yet to fundamentally change their behavior.
“If not this, then what?” Mr. Panetta still asks. “What will it take?”
