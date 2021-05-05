Firebird 4 Released, Introduces New Data Types and Many Improvements
The Firebird 4 engine presents no radical changes in architecture or operation. Binary kits for Linux, Windows, and Android platforms (both 32-bit and 64-bit) are immediately available for download.
Firebird is an open-source cross-platform SQL RDBMS (relational database management system) which supports Linux, Microsoft Windows, macOS and a variety of Unix platforms. The database forked from Borland’s open source edition of InterBase in 2000, but since Firebird 1.5 the code has been largely rewritten.
The new Firebird 4 offers excellent concurrency, high performance, and powerful language support for stored procedures and triggers.
