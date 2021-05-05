IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Automating ServiceNow with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
Sysadmins are asked regularly to quickly complete service requests to better serve business and user needs, with more and more admins relying on Ansible to do so. How can we, as sysadmins, respond faster when these requests come up?
IT service management (ITSM) is a collection of policies and processes for the management and support of IT services. The main focus of ITSM is increasing the value of the customers’ service chain. But without the proper automation support, providing IT services can quickly become a major time-sink for administrators.
The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 07 June 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 07 June at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Libera.chat). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend. You can join us over:
How to size your projects for Red Hat's single sign-on technology | Red Hat Developer
Red Hat's single sign-on (SSO) technology is an identity and access management tool included in the Red Hat Middleware Core Services Collection that's based on the well-known Keycloak open source project. As with other Red Hat products, users have to acquire subscriptions, which are priced according to the number of cores or vCPU used to deploy the product.
This presents an interesting problem for pre-sales engineers like me. To help my customers acquire the correct number of subscriptions, I need to sketch the target architecture and count how many cores they need. This would not be a problem if off-the-shelf performance benchmarks were available; however, they are not.
This article will help colleagues and customers estimate their SSO projects more precisely. We will examine the performance benchmarks I ran, how I designed them, the results I gathered, and how I drew conclusions to size my SSO project.
Mankind Pharma innovates with SUSE to increase global reach of affordable medicines | SUSE Communities
Mankind Pharma upgraded its existing SAP systems to a new SAP S/4HANA platform, supported by a highly resilient and scalable IT infrastructure. The company selected IBM Power Systems servers, which it deployed as its primary data center and disaster recovery site. Each server runs multiple virtual environments and uses SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications as the host operating system for the SAP S/4HANA applications and databases, as well as other systems.
Open data by default, open source when needed in Norwegian and Swedish national museums
The Norwegian national museum exhibits art, architecture, and design under different types of licenses. About 25% are under copyright, the rest is published under CC-BY licens. This means that everyone is free to copy, share, modify, and add on to – under the condition that when sharing, it should say the name of the artist, year, name of the art piece, year, photographer and "the National Museum".
In the chance to CC-BY licenses, Karin writes in her blogpost: ”The museum began to understand that fulfilling its mission to “provide meaningful encounters between people and art” did not necessarily mean getting people to visit the building or the website.”
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1. Alpha Release
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1 has been released as an Alpha Version. This version tries to fix the long standing issue with 64bits platforms. In order to fix that problem this version adds a dependency on `libffi`.
