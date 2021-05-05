Games: Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue, Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess, GemRB, Dying Light - Hellraid
-
Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue gives you a taste of the excellent tactical game | GamingOnLinux
Mainframe Defenders released back in February 2020 is a quality turn-based tactics game with a very retrofuturistic visual style like old terminals and now there's a free Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue to play.
It's incredibly slick, the interface and visual style is really quite something when everything is in motion. The gameplay matches up nicely too, with simple but interesting tactical choices you need to make throughout the different types of missions.
-
Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess announced with a free update | GamingOnLinux
Goblinz Studio / TavroxGames have announced Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess, the first expansion for the popular dungeon defending management game Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager.
With a plan to release it in "Q3 2021" for all platforms, they're also planning a free update for everyone. The free update is due "this Summer" which will include new heroes to fight against (no other details mentioned yet). Not played before? It mixes together dungeon management and defending. You setup various trap and monster rooms, while heroes invade to try and take down your boss. It's very much like the Boss Monster card game.
-
Open source Infinity Engine reimplementation GemRB 0.8.8 out now | GamingOnLinux
While we have Beamdog taking care of the newer Enhanced Edition generation of classic RPGs like Baldur's Gate, we also have the free and open source GemRB reimplementation which has a big update out.
GemRB works with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 1, Baldur’s Gate 2, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale 1 and Icewind Dale 2 so you can play the original classics with an updated and modern game engine. Eventually it seems they will even move onto working with the Enhanced Edition of each.
-
Dying Light - Hellraid gets a big upgrade from Techland with a fresh story | GamingOnLinux
Dying Light - Hellraid, the much unloved expansion to the zombie-slasher that puts you into dungeons fighting skeletons has received a huge upgrade. Maybe now people won't hate it so much?
What was originally going to be its own game that was canned, Techland have mostly moved onto Dying Light 2 development but it seems they still have a team going on the original. This new upgrade for the Hellraid DLC adds in quite a lot by the sounds of it, with more to come that will be revealed and added into Hellraid over time
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 457 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue, Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess, GemRB, Dying Light - Hellraid
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open data by default, open source when needed in Norwegian and Swedish national museums
The Norwegian national museum exhibits art, architecture, and design under different types of licenses. About 25% are under copyright, the rest is published under CC-BY licens. This means that everyone is free to copy, share, modify, and add on to – under the condition that when sharing, it should say the name of the artist, year, name of the art piece, year, photographer and "the National Museum".
In the chance to CC-BY licenses, Karin writes in her blogpost: ”The museum began to understand that fulfilling its mission to “provide meaningful encounters between people and art” did not necessarily mean getting people to visit the building or the website.”
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1. Alpha Release
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1 has been released as an Alpha Version. This version tries to fix the long standing issue with 64bits platforms. In order to fix that problem this version adds a dependency on `libffi`.
Recent comments
6 hours 9 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 37 min ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 2 min ago
2 days 19 min ago
2 days 21 min ago