Games: Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue, Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess, GemRB, Dying Light - Hellraid Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue gives you a taste of the excellent tactical game | GamingOnLinux Mainframe Defenders released back in February 2020 is a quality turn-based tactics game with a very retrofuturistic visual style like old terminals and now there's a free Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue to play. It's incredibly slick, the interface and visual style is really quite something when everything is in motion. The gameplay matches up nicely too, with simple but interesting tactical choices you need to make throughout the different types of missions.

Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess announced with a free update | GamingOnLinux Goblinz Studio / TavroxGames have announced Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess, the first expansion for the popular dungeon defending management game Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager. With a plan to release it in "Q3 2021" for all platforms, they're also planning a free update for everyone. The free update is due "this Summer" which will include new heroes to fight against (no other details mentioned yet). Not played before? It mixes together dungeon management and defending. You setup various trap and monster rooms, while heroes invade to try and take down your boss. It's very much like the Boss Monster card game.

Open source Infinity Engine reimplementation GemRB 0.8.8 out now | GamingOnLinux While we have Beamdog taking care of the newer Enhanced Edition generation of classic RPGs like Baldur's Gate, we also have the free and open source GemRB reimplementation which has a big update out. GemRB works with the likes of Baldur’s Gate 1, Baldur’s Gate 2, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale 1 and Icewind Dale 2 so you can play the original classics with an updated and modern game engine. Eventually it seems they will even move onto working with the Enhanced Edition of each.

Dying Light - Hellraid gets a big upgrade from Techland with a fresh story | GamingOnLinux Dying Light - Hellraid, the much unloved expansion to the zombie-slasher that puts you into dungeons fighting skeletons has received a huge upgrade. Maybe now people won't hate it so much? What was originally going to be its own game that was canned, Techland have mostly moved onto Dying Light 2 development but it seems they still have a team going on the original. This new upgrade for the Hellraid DLC adds in quite a lot by the sounds of it, with more to come that will be revealed and added into Hellraid over time

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Automating ServiceNow with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Sysadmins are asked regularly to quickly complete service requests to better serve business and user needs, with more and more admins relying on Ansible to do so. How can we, as sysadmins, respond faster when these requests come up? IT service management (ITSM) is a collection of policies and processes for the management and support of IT services. The main focus of ITSM is increasing the value of the customers’ service chain. But without the proper automation support, providing IT services can quickly become a major time-sink for administrators.

The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 07 June 1300 UTC Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 07 June at 1300UTC in #fedora-neuro on IRC (Libera.chat). The meeting is a public meeting, and open for everyone to attend. You can join us over:

How to size your projects for Red Hat's single sign-on technology | Red Hat Developer Red Hat's single sign-on (SSO) technology is an identity and access management tool included in the Red Hat Middleware Core Services Collection that's based on the well-known Keycloak open source project. As with other Red Hat products, users have to acquire subscriptions, which are priced according to the number of cores or vCPU used to deploy the product. This presents an interesting problem for pre-sales engineers like me. To help my customers acquire the correct number of subscriptions, I need to sketch the target architecture and count how many cores they need. This would not be a problem if off-the-shelf performance benchmarks were available; however, they are not. This article will help colleagues and customers estimate their SSO projects more precisely. We will examine the performance benchmarks I ran, how I designed them, the results I gathered, and how I drew conclusions to size my SSO project.

Mankind Pharma innovates with SUSE to increase global reach of affordable medicines | SUSE Communities Mankind Pharma upgraded its existing SAP systems to a new SAP S/4HANA platform, supported by a highly resilient and scalable IT infrastructure. The company selected IBM Power Systems servers, which it deployed as its primary data center and disaster recovery site. Each server runs multiple virtual environments and uses SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications as the host operating system for the SAP S/4HANA applications and databases, as well as other systems.