today's howtos
-
How to Install HestiaCP Control Panel on Ubuntu 20.4 - Unixcop
In this tutorial, we will see how to install the HestiaCP control panel on Ubuntu, which is alternative and similar to VestaCP and made by the developer of the vestaCP.After December’2019, Vestacp is not updating their software, and it seems dead project already, as there are no significant updates made in Github.So, in that case, Hestiacp is a good choice. Also, it has some extended features, regular maintenance, and its forum support is excellent.
-
How to install PostgreSQL in FreeBSD
-
12 Useful Linux date Command Examples
The date command is a command-line utility for displaying or setting date and time in the Linux system. It uses the system default time zone to display the time.
In this article, I will show you 12 examples of how to best use the date command on Linux. To demonstrate the examples below I have used an Ubuntu 20.04 system. As the date command is pre-integrated in all Linux systems we don’t need to install it.
-
How to Install Pip on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
Pip is a package management system that simplifies installation and management of software packages written in Python such as those found in the Python Package Index (PyPI).
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python Pip on Ubuntu 18.04 using the apt package manager.We will also walk you through the basics of installing and managing Python packages with pip.
-
How to install and configure Axel- download accelerator in ubuntu
In our Day in and day out works while using various linux Distributions, file downloaders are needed. By default, we use the wget command line tool to download data to our system. wget is a very versatile tool. It supports many protocols like HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and also allows us to download multiple files and directories. But one problem which sticks to it is speed. The download speed associated with it is not too quick. To boost up the download speed we can use the Axel download accelerator. Axel not only download the multiple files simultaneously but also speed them up as well. Axel can download files from HTTP, HTTPS and FTP links simultaneously. In this we will install and configure axel on ubuntu.
In this tutorial I will guide you through all the detailed steps to install and configure Axel on ubuntu. Axel can use multiple connections to retrieve files. Axel can be configured to use multiple mirrors as well. It also supports automatic aborting and resuming for unresponsive connections. Unlike other Download accelerators ,it stores all the data in a single file.
-
How To Set Up Laravel on Ubuntu 21.04 & 20.10 – TecAdmin
Laravel is an open-source PHP web framework, designed for the faster development of web applications. It is based on the Symfony framework, follows the model–view–controller architectural pattern. At the time of writing this tutorial, Laravel 8 is the latest stable version available.
The Laravel comes with a powerful command-line utility known as Artisan. Which is useful to perform multiple command-line operations.
-
How to Setup MariaDB Galera Cluster on Ubuntu 20.04
Load balancing and clustering are very important in a production environment to achieve high availability for your database system. MariaDB Galera Cluster provides a multi-master clustering solution and supports XtraDB/InnoDB storage engines. A multi-master cluster allows read and writes to any cluster node. If you modify data on any node, they are replicated to all other nodes. Galera cluster also supports cloud and WAN environments to build a distributed cluster across countries and continents.
In this post, we will show how to set up a three-node MariaDB Galera cluster on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
-
Games: Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue, Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess, GemRB, Dying Light - Hellraid
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open data by default, open source when needed in Norwegian and Swedish national museums
The Norwegian national museum exhibits art, architecture, and design under different types of licenses. About 25% are under copyright, the rest is published under CC-BY licens. This means that everyone is free to copy, share, modify, and add on to – under the condition that when sharing, it should say the name of the artist, year, name of the art piece, year, photographer and "the National Museum".
In the chance to CC-BY licenses, Karin writes in her blogpost: ”The museum began to understand that fulfilling its mission to “provide meaningful encounters between people and art” did not necessarily mean getting people to visit the building or the website.”
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1. Alpha Release
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1 has been released as an Alpha Version. This version tries to fix the long standing issue with 64bits platforms. In order to fix that problem this version adds a dependency on `libffi`.
