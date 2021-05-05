Stephen Smoogen: Leaving Fedora Infrastructure
In June 2009, I was given the opportunity to work in Fedora Infrastructure as Mike McGrath's assistant so that he could take some vacation. At the time I was living in New Mexico and had worked at the University of New Mexico for several years. I started working remote for the first time in my life, and had to learn all the nuances of IRC meetings and typing clearly and quickly. With the assistance of Seth Vidal, Luke Macken, Ricky Zhou, and many others I got quickly into 'the swing of things' with only 2 or 3 times taking all of Fedora offline because of a missed ; in a dns config file.
For the last 4300+ days, I have worked with multiple great and wonderful system administrators and programmers to keep the Fedora Infrastructure running and growing so that the number of systems using 'deliverables' has grow into the millions of systems. I am highly indebted to everyone from volunteers to paid Red Hatters who has helped me grow. I want to especially thank Kevin Fenzi, Rick Elrod, and Pierre Yves-Chibon for the insights I have needed.
Over the years, we have maintained a constantly spinning set of plates which allow for packagers to commit changes, build software, produce deliverables, and start all over again. We have moved our build systems physically at least 3 times, once across the North American continent. We have dealt with security breaches, mass password changes, and the undead project of replacing the 'Fedora Account System' which had been going on since before I started. [To the team which finished that monumental task in the last 3 months, we are all highly indebted. There may be pain-points but they did a herculean task.]
Games: Mainframe Defenders: Meltdown - Prologue, Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess, GemRB, Dying Light - Hellraid
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Open data by default, open source when needed in Norwegian and Swedish national museums
The Norwegian national museum exhibits art, architecture, and design under different types of licenses. About 25% are under copyright, the rest is published under CC-BY licens. This means that everyone is free to copy, share, modify, and add on to – under the condition that when sharing, it should say the name of the artist, year, name of the art piece, year, photographer and "the National Museum".
In the chance to CC-BY licenses, Karin writes in her blogpost: ”The museum began to understand that fulfilling its mission to “provide meaningful encounters between people and art” did not necessarily mean getting people to visit the building or the website.”
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1. Alpha Release
GNU/EDMA 0.19.1 has been released as an Alpha Version. This version tries to fix the long standing issue with 64bits platforms. In order to fix that problem this version adds a dependency on `libffi`.
