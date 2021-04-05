PostgreSQL News and Releases
PostgreSQL Weekly News - June 6, 2021
pg_statement_rollback v1.2 has been released
Chinese Translation of Community Code of Conduct Posted
Submit your talk to PG Day'21 Russia by 7 June!
pg_partman 4.5.1 released
Database .NET v32.6 released
PostgreSQL benefits and challenges: A snapshot
The database market continues to be splintered among open source and commercial products, with multiple options in each camp. PostgreSQL, a three-decades-old, community-supported open source project, continues to gain in popularity and is used in production by large enterprises in many parts of the world.
Yandex, for example, stores petabytes of data in PostgreSQL, which enables the company’s email service to handle more than 150 million emails a day. GitLab, which has been using Postgres for years, maintains a large cluster that handles 181,000 transactions per second. IKEA, which moved to PostgreSQL to reduce its total cost of ownership (TCO), has a number of databases running multiple terabytes of data.
Linux 101: Why file and directory names lack spaces
I cannot tell you how many times I get asked by collaborators, colleagues, friends and family, "Why do you never put spaces in file and folder names?" The answer to that question is generally met with either blank stares or cries of "What?" Way back when, in the mid-1990s, when I was still using Windows, spaces in file and folder names were commonplace for me. Then I made the switch to Linux in 1997, and everything changed on every level. That included the names I gave files and folders. Back then, creating a folder name with a space was in very bad form and could cause you all sorts of trouble navigating the directory structure.
Kernel and Graphics: Linux 5.13, Linux 5.14, and Drivers
Stephen Smoogen: Leaving Fedora Infrastructure
In June 2009, I was given the opportunity to work in Fedora Infrastructure as Mike McGrath's assistant so that he could take some vacation. At the time I was living in New Mexico and had worked at the University of New Mexico for several years. I started working remote for the first time in my life, and had to learn all the nuances of IRC meetings and typing clearly and quickly. With the assistance of Seth Vidal, Luke Macken, Ricky Zhou, and many others I got quickly into 'the swing of things' with only 2 or 3 times taking all of Fedora offline because of a missed ; in a dns config file. For the last 4300+ days, I have worked with multiple great and wonderful system administrators and programmers to keep the Fedora Infrastructure running and growing so that the number of systems using 'deliverables' has grow into the millions of systems. I am highly indebted to everyone from volunteers to paid Red Hatters who has helped me grow. I want to especially thank Kevin Fenzi, Rick Elrod, and Pierre Yves-Chibon for the insights I have needed. Over the years, we have maintained a constantly spinning set of plates which allow for packagers to commit changes, build software, produce deliverables, and start all over again. We have moved our build systems physically at least 3 times, once across the North American continent. We have dealt with security breaches, mass password changes, and the undead project of replacing the 'Fedora Account System' which had been going on since before I started. [To the team which finished that monumental task in the last 3 months, we are all highly indebted. There may be pain-points but they did a herculean task.] Also: Introduction to Red Hat's UBI Micro
