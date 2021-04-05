Linux 101: Why file and directory names lack spaces I cannot tell you how many times I get asked by collaborators, colleagues, friends and family, "Why do you never put spaces in file and folder names?" The answer to that question is generally met with either blank stares or cries of "What?" Way back when, in the mid-1990s, when I was still using Windows, spaces in file and folder names were commonplace for me. Then I made the switch to Linux in 1997, and everything changed on every level. That included the names I gave files and folders. Back then, creating a folder name with a space was in very bad form and could cause you all sorts of trouble navigating the directory structure.

Kernel and Graphics: Linux 5.13, Linux 5.14, and Drivers Linus Torvalds: Busy Linux 5.13 release candidate not a major concern Linus Torvalds, the principal developer of the mainline Linux kernel, has expressed mild concern about the size of the fifth release candidate (RC) of the upcoming kernel, version 5.13. Linux kernels typically go through seven RCs, pushed out every Sunday by Torvalds after the week's submissions have been reviewed and pooled. Due to the sheer number of changes, some kernels need an extra rc8 release (like the previous 5.12 release) to allow for an extra week of testing. After releasing 5.13-rc5 over the weekend, Torvalds explained he was mildly surprised by the activity in the preceding week, although it is too early to say if this release will require an additional RC.

Linux 5.14 To Allow EXT4 Journal Checkpoints From User-Space For Extra Privacy - Phoronix Queued up now into the EXT4 file-system's "dev" tree is the recent work on a journal checkpoint ioctl (EXT4_IOC_CHECKPOINT) and optional support for TRIM/discard or zero-out support on journal flushes. This is the work that came about in recent months in working to ensure the privacy of deleted file names from the system. The new journal checkpoint ioctl allows triggering a checkpoint from user-space and flushes the journal. EXT4_IOC_CHECKPOINT forces all the transactions to the log, checkpoints the transactions, and flushes to disk. "Systems that wish to achieve content deletion SLO [service level objective] can set up a daemon that calls this ioctl at a regular interval such that it matches with the SLO requirement. Thus, with this patch, the ext4_dir_entry2 wipeout patch, and the Ext4 "-o discard" mount option set, Ext4 can now guarantee that all file contents, file metatdata, and filenames will not be accessible through the filesystem and will have had discard or zeroout requests issued for corresponding device blocks."

Vulkan 1.2.180 Released With Two New Extensions - Phoronix Vulkan 1.2.180 is out as the latest revision to this graphics/compute interface. Vulkan 1.2.180 comes with a number of fixes/clarifications to the spec plus the addition of two more extensions.

Open-Source Driver Flips On OpenGL ES 3.1 For Select NVIDIA GeForce 200 Series GPUs - Phoronix Sadly there isn't much to report on at this time around improved open-source "Nouveau" driver support for the recent GeForce RTX 20 and RTX 30 series while even the GTX 900 and GTX 1000 series graphics processors are in poor shape for this unofficial driver. But when it comes to the aging GeForce 200 series, select models there are finally seeing OpenGL ES 3.1 supported by this open-source driver. Mesa 21.2 with the latest Git development code for the Nouveau NV50 Gallium3D driver has exposed OpenGL ES 3.1 for select GeForce 200 series GPUs. Receiving GLES 3.1 support in the GeForce 200 series are the DirectX 10.1 class GPUs, which amount to the GT21x GPUs as with the GeForce GT 210/220/240 where as the other 200 series parts were only at DirectX 10.0.

Mesa 21.2's Direct3D 12 Driver Now Allows For Easy Multi-GPU Selection MESA_D3D12_DEFAULT_ADAPTER_NAME can be set with a substring of the given GPU you desire to use with the driver, whether it just be the GPU vendor name or a portion of the graphics card model, depending upon the GPU makeup of your system.