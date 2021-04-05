Android Leftovers
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 review: Rugged tablet built for frontline work
How to create an app | Top Tips for Coding Android Apps - TechStory
How To Turn Off Google's Android Location Tracking & Why You Should
Apps crashing w/ Android 12 Beta? WebView is the issue - 9to5Google
9to5Google Daily 672: Android 12 ripple effect to be fine-tuned, Fossil says Gen 5 won't receive new Wear OS update, plus more - 9to5Google
OPPO ColorOS 11 update (Android 11) tracker
Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.1 brings the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro back in business - NotebookCheck.net News
Top 5 Android apps and games of the week
Google Stadia will support Android TV and Nvidia Shield on June 23rd - The Verge
Linux 101: Why file and directory names lack spaces
I cannot tell you how many times I get asked by collaborators, colleagues, friends and family, "Why do you never put spaces in file and folder names?" The answer to that question is generally met with either blank stares or cries of "What?" Way back when, in the mid-1990s, when I was still using Windows, spaces in file and folder names were commonplace for me. Then I made the switch to Linux in 1997, and everything changed on every level. That included the names I gave files and folders. Back then, creating a folder name with a space was in very bad form and could cause you all sorts of trouble navigating the directory structure.
Kernel and Graphics: Linux 5.13, Linux 5.14, and Drivers
PostgreSQL News and Releases
Stephen Smoogen: Leaving Fedora Infrastructure
In June 2009, I was given the opportunity to work in Fedora Infrastructure as Mike McGrath's assistant so that he could take some vacation. At the time I was living in New Mexico and had worked at the University of New Mexico for several years. I started working remote for the first time in my life, and had to learn all the nuances of IRC meetings and typing clearly and quickly. With the assistance of Seth Vidal, Luke Macken, Ricky Zhou, and many others I got quickly into 'the swing of things' with only 2 or 3 times taking all of Fedora offline because of a missed ; in a dns config file. For the last 4300+ days, I have worked with multiple great and wonderful system administrators and programmers to keep the Fedora Infrastructure running and growing so that the number of systems using 'deliverables' has grow into the millions of systems. I am highly indebted to everyone from volunteers to paid Red Hatters who has helped me grow. I want to especially thank Kevin Fenzi, Rick Elrod, and Pierre Yves-Chibon for the insights I have needed. Over the years, we have maintained a constantly spinning set of plates which allow for packagers to commit changes, build software, produce deliverables, and start all over again. We have moved our build systems physically at least 3 times, once across the North American continent. We have dealt with security breaches, mass password changes, and the undead project of replacing the 'Fedora Account System' which had been going on since before I started. [To the team which finished that monumental task in the last 3 months, we are all highly indebted. There may be pain-points but they did a herculean task.] Also: Introduction to Red Hat's UBI Micro
