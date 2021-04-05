Collabora’s Wayland Driver for Wine Gets Vulkan and Multi-Monitor Support
Earlier this year in February, I talked about Collabora’s latest work on the Wayland driver for Wine, which is considered an alternative to XWayland for running Windows applications and games via the Wine compatibility layer on GNU/Linux distributions that use the Wayland display system.
Collabora worked hard these past few months to further improve its Wayland driver for Wine and managed to add a few exciting new features, including support for the Vulkan graphics API, support for multi-monitor configurations, cursor clipping and relative movement, as well as HiDPI and Wayland keymap handling.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 413 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Comparison
As part of the curiosity-driven benchmarks and areas of technical interest now that we've gotten some of our initial Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" benchmarks out of the way has been looking into the performance of Linux's P-State CPU frequency scaling driver on the 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable server. Benchmarked for the latesting testing was the power/efficiency out-of-the-box with P-State powersave as used by default with many Linux distributions against the P-State "performance" mode as well as putting P-State into passive mode to be able to via intel_cpufreq to try the Schedutil governor that relies on the kernel's scheduler utilization data for making frequency scaling decisions. Here is a number of power/performance governor benchmarks with the dual Xeon Platinum 8380 server in these varying kernel configurations.
Xavier NX box has four PoE ports for GigE cameras
Axiomtek’s rugged, robotics focused “AIE900A-NX” edge AI system runs Ubuntu on a Jetson Xavier NX and supplies 4x PoE ports plus GbE, HDMI, MIPI-CSI, DIO, serial, CAN, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, mini-PCIe, and 2x M.2. Axiomtek has added to its line of edge AI systems built around Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module, including its general purpose AIE100-903-FL-NX system and IP67-protected AIE800-904-FL gateway. The PoE-enabled AIE900A-NX is larger and more feature rich than either system and is primarily aimed at the mobile robotics market.
Linux 101: Why file and directory names lack spaces
I cannot tell you how many times I get asked by collaborators, colleagues, friends and family, "Why do you never put spaces in file and folder names?" The answer to that question is generally met with either blank stares or cries of "What?" Way back when, in the mid-1990s, when I was still using Windows, spaces in file and folder names were commonplace for me. Then I made the switch to Linux in 1997, and everything changed on every level. That included the names I gave files and folders. Back then, creating a folder name with a space was in very bad form and could cause you all sorts of trouble navigating the directory structure.
Recent comments
11 hours 38 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 7 min ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago