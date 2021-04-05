As part of the curiosity-driven benchmarks and areas of technical interest now that we've gotten some of our initial Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" benchmarks out of the way has been looking into the performance of Linux's P-State CPU frequency scaling driver on the 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable server. Benchmarked for the latesting testing was the power/efficiency out-of-the-box with P-State powersave as used by default with many Linux distributions against the P-State "performance" mode as well as putting P-State into passive mode to be able to via intel_cpufreq to try the Schedutil governor that relies on the kernel's scheduler utilization data for making frequency scaling decisions. Here is a number of power/performance governor benchmarks with the dual Xeon Platinum 8380 server in these varying kernel configurations.

Xavier NX box has four PoE ports for GigE cameras Axiomtek’s rugged, robotics focused “AIE900A-NX” edge AI system runs Ubuntu on a Jetson Xavier NX and supplies 4x PoE ports plus GbE, HDMI, MIPI-CSI, DIO, serial, CAN, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, mini-PCIe, and 2x M.2. Axiomtek has added to its line of edge AI systems built around Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module, including its general purpose AIE100-903-FL-NX system and IP67-protected AIE800-904-FL gateway. The PoE-enabled AIE900A-NX is larger and more feature rich than either system and is primarily aimed at the mobile robotics market.