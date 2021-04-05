today's howtos
What you can find out asking which, whereis and whatis in Linux | Network World
The which, whereis and whatis commands on a Linux system provide information about commands. They provide related but not identical information. In this post, we’ll check out the differences and provide a script for getting information that’s available from all three commands. We’ll also explore some sample commands for looking at secondary (i.e., not section 1) man pages.
Bringing NV-DDR support to parallel NAND flashes in Linux
We have recently contributed support for NV-DDR interfaces to parallel NAND flashes in the Linux kernel, which brings performance improvements for a number of NAND flash devices. In this article, we will detail what are the ONFI specifications, the historical SDR interface, then the introduction of faster interfaces in the ONFI specification, and finally our work to support such interfaces in the Linux kernel.
How To Join Libera Chat IRC | with Pictures and Step by Step
This tutorial explains how one can join online chat at Libera Chat IRC. This includes how to join alternatively with an IRC client program, like Hexchat, and also register a nickname or username so nobody else can use it. This tutorial can also be viewed as a practical beginner's guide to IRC. Happy chatting!
How to Revert to the Old User Interface in Firefox 89 | UbuntuHandbook
Since version 89, the free and open-source Firefox web browser makes use of the new ‘Proton’ UI design.
For those who do not like the new Firefox appearance, the configuration options to re-enable the old style interface is still available in the 89 release.
How to Install ReactJS on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop
We begin the installation of React JS by installing npm – short for the node package manager, is two things. Firstly, it is a command-line tool that is used for interacting with Javascript packages, which allows users to install, update, and manage Javascript tools and libraries.
Secondly, npm is an online open-source software registry that hosts over 800,000 Node.JS packages. Npm is free and you can easily download software applications that are publicly available.
How to Get Troublesome Steam Games to Work On Linux - Make Tech Easier
If you’ve tried exploring what Linux had to offer in gaming since the “big push” of 2018 to 2019 to develop ports and workarounds for as many Windows/Mac titles as possible, you’ll know about Steam’s infamous contribution to this effort in the form of Proton. At the same time, if you try to run some of the more dependency-heavy titles, you’ll quickly notice that Proton isn’t completely spick and span when it comes to smoothing the transition from Windows to Linux for a number of games.
Android Leftovers
Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Comparison
As part of the curiosity-driven benchmarks and areas of technical interest now that we've gotten some of our initial Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" benchmarks out of the way has been looking into the performance of Linux's P-State CPU frequency scaling driver on the 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable server. Benchmarked for the latesting testing was the power/efficiency out-of-the-box with P-State powersave as used by default with many Linux distributions against the P-State "performance" mode as well as putting P-State into passive mode to be able to via intel_cpufreq to try the Schedutil governor that relies on the kernel's scheduler utilization data for making frequency scaling decisions. Here is a number of power/performance governor benchmarks with the dual Xeon Platinum 8380 server in these varying kernel configurations.
Xavier NX box has four PoE ports for GigE cameras
Axiomtek’s rugged, robotics focused “AIE900A-NX” edge AI system runs Ubuntu on a Jetson Xavier NX and supplies 4x PoE ports plus GbE, HDMI, MIPI-CSI, DIO, serial, CAN, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, mini-PCIe, and 2x M.2. Axiomtek has added to its line of edge AI systems built around Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module, including its general purpose AIE100-903-FL-NX system and IP67-protected AIE800-904-FL gateway. The PoE-enabled AIE900A-NX is larger and more feature rich than either system and is primarily aimed at the mobile robotics market.
Linux 101: Why file and directory names lack spaces
I cannot tell you how many times I get asked by collaborators, colleagues, friends and family, "Why do you never put spaces in file and folder names?" The answer to that question is generally met with either blank stares or cries of "What?" Way back when, in the mid-1990s, when I was still using Windows, spaces in file and folder names were commonplace for me. Then I made the switch to Linux in 1997, and everything changed on every level. That included the names I gave files and folders. Back then, creating a folder name with a space was in very bad form and could cause you all sorts of trouble navigating the directory structure.
