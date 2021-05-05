Programming Leftovers
Primary Responsibilities of a DevOps Engineer
GitLab Acquires UnReview to Expand its Open DevOps Platform with Machine Learning Capabilities
Today GitLab Inc., the company that offers the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, announced it has acquired UnReview, a machine learning (ML) based solution for automatically identifying appropriate expert code reviewers and controlling review workloads and distribution of knowledge. This acquisition is expected to advance the user experience within GitLab's Dev Section including Manage, Plan and Create stages by improving a user's ability to perform impactful code reviews by using ML to recommend code reviewers based on their previous contributions to areas of code as well as current reviewer workload. With this, teams can increase their velocity, code quality and security.
"Integrating UnReview's technology into the GitLab platform marks our first step in building GitLab's Applied Machine Learning for DevOps," said Eric Johnson, CTO of GitLab. "By continuing to incorporate machine learning into GitLab's open DevOps platform, we are improving the user experience by automating workflows and compressing cycle times across all stages of the DevSecOps lifecycle. We're also building new MLOps features to empower data scientists."
Daniel Stenberg: Bye bye metalink in curl
In 2012 I wrote a blog post titled curling the metalink, describing how we added support for metalink to curl.
Today, we remove that support again. This is a very drastic move, and I feel obliged to explain it so here it goes! curl 7.78.0 will ship without metalink support.
Qt 6.1.1 Released
I am happy to announce we have released the Qt 6.1.1 today.
Qt 6.2 Enters Feature Freeze With More Qt5 Modules Ported To Qt6 - Phoronix
While Qt 6.1 released just one month ago, Qt 6.2 as of today is already into its feature freeze. This quicker than normal time to feature freeze comes due to this year's Qt releases being tightened up following the Qt 6.0 debut at the end of last year. Qt 6.2 will be the first Long Term Support (LTS) release of the Qt6 series.
With the tightened cycle this year, Qt 6.2.0 should debut around September rather than November~December when the second Qt release of the year normally occurs. For making that happen, as of today the Qt 6.2 feature freeze has taken place. The freeze was announced this morning though given a QML CMake API change hasn't yet landed, they haven't started the code branching from dev to 6.2 quite yet. Some feature freeze exceptions are also planned around Qt Multimedia and Qt WebEngine.
New Qt Multimedia
today's howtos
Collabora’s Wayland Driver for Wine Gets Vulkan and Multi-Monitor Support
Earlier this year in February, I talked about Collabora’s latest work on the Wayland driver for Wine, which is considered an alternative to XWayland for running Windows applications and games via the Wine compatibility layer on GNU/Linux distributions that use the Wayland display system. Collabora worked hard these past few months to further improve its Wayland driver for Wine and managed to add a few exciting new features, including support for the Vulkan graphics API, support for multi-monitor configurations, cursor clipping and relative movement, as well as HiDPI and Wayland keymap handling.
Android Leftovers
Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Comparison
As part of the curiosity-driven benchmarks and areas of technical interest now that we've gotten some of our initial Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" benchmarks out of the way has been looking into the performance of Linux's P-State CPU frequency scaling driver on the 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable server. Benchmarked for the latesting testing was the power/efficiency out-of-the-box with P-State powersave as used by default with many Linux distributions against the P-State "performance" mode as well as putting P-State into passive mode to be able to via intel_cpufreq to try the Schedutil governor that relies on the kernel's scheduler utilization data for making frequency scaling decisions. Here is a number of power/performance governor benchmarks with the dual Xeon Platinum 8380 server in these varying kernel configurations.
