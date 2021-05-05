Language Selection

Monday 7th of June 2021 10:51:55 PM
Red Hat
  • Primary Responsibilities of a DevOps Engineer
  • GitLab Acquires UnReview to Expand its Open DevOps Platform with Machine Learning Capabilities

    Today GitLab Inc., the company that offers the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, announced it has acquired UnReview, a machine learning (ML) based solution for automatically identifying appropriate expert code reviewers and controlling review workloads and distribution of knowledge. This acquisition is expected to advance the user experience within GitLab's Dev Section including Manage, Plan and Create stages by improving a user's ability to perform impactful code reviews by using ML to recommend code reviewers based on their previous contributions to areas of code as well as current reviewer workload. With this, teams can increase their velocity, code quality and security.

    "Integrating UnReview's technology into the GitLab platform marks our first step in building GitLab's Applied Machine Learning for DevOps," said Eric Johnson, CTO of GitLab. "By continuing to incorporate machine learning into GitLab's open DevOps platform, we are improving the user experience by automating workflows and compressing cycle times across all stages of the DevSecOps lifecycle. We're also building new MLOps features to empower data scientists."

  • GitLab Expands Applied Machine Learning for DevOps

    GitLab Inc. has acquired UnReview, a machine learning (ML) solution that can automatically identify appropriate code reviewers, as a step toward expanding its open DevOps platform with ML capabilities.

  • GitLab Buys UnReview, To Expand Its Open DevOps Platform With ML Capabilities | TFiR: Interviews, News & Analysis by Swapnil Bhartiya

    GitLab has acquired UnReview, a ML-based solution for automatically identifying appropriate expert code reviewers and controlling review workloads and distribution of knowledge, for an undisclosed sum.

  • Daniel Stenberg: Bye bye metalink in curl

    In 2012 I wrote a blog post titled curling the metalink, describing how we added support for metalink to curl.

    Today, we remove that support again. This is a very drastic move, and I feel obliged to explain it so here it goes! curl 7.78.0 will ship without metalink support.

  • Qt 6.1.1 Released

    I am happy to announce we have released the Qt 6.1.1 today.

  • Qt 6.2 Enters Feature Freeze With More Qt5 Modules Ported To Qt6 - Phoronix

    While Qt 6.1 released just one month ago, Qt 6.2 as of today is already into its feature freeze. This quicker than normal time to feature freeze comes due to this year's Qt releases being tightened up following the Qt 6.0 debut at the end of last year. Qt 6.2 will be the first Long Term Support (LTS) release of the Qt6 series.

    With the tightened cycle this year, Qt 6.2.0 should debut around September rather than November~December when the second Qt release of the year normally occurs. For making that happen, as of today the Qt 6.2 feature freeze has taken place. The freeze was announced this morning though given a QML CMake API change hasn't yet landed, they haven't started the code branching from dev to 6.2 quite yet. Some feature freeze exceptions are also planned around Qt Multimedia and Qt WebEngine.

  • New Qt Multimedia
  • What you can find out asking which, whereis and whatis in Linux | Network World

    The which, whereis and whatis commands on a Linux system provide information about commands. They provide related but not identical information. In this post, we’ll check out the differences and provide a script for getting information that’s available from all three commands. We’ll also explore some sample commands for looking at secondary (i.e., not section 1) man pages.

  • Bringing NV-DDR support to parallel NAND flashes in Linux

    We have recently contributed support for NV-DDR interfaces to parallel NAND flashes in the Linux kernel, which brings performance improvements for a number of NAND flash devices. In this article, we will detail what are the ONFI specifications, the historical SDR interface, then the introduction of faster interfaces in the ONFI specification, and finally our work to support such interfaces in the Linux kernel.

  • How To Join Libera Chat IRC | with Pictures and Step by Step

    This tutorial explains how one can join online chat at Libera Chat IRC. This includes how to join alternatively with an IRC client program, like Hexchat, and also register a nickname or username so nobody else can use it. This tutorial can also be viewed as a practical beginner's guide to IRC. Happy chatting!

  • How to Revert to the Old User Interface in Firefox 89 | UbuntuHandbook

    Since version 89, the free and open-source Firefox web browser makes use of the new ‘Proton’ UI design. For those who do not like the new Firefox appearance, the configuration options to re-enable the old style interface is still available in the 89 release.

  • How to Install ReactJS on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    We begin the installation of React JS by installing npm – short for the node package manager, is two things. Firstly, it is a command-line tool that is used for interacting with Javascript packages, which allows users to install, update, and manage Javascript tools and libraries. Secondly, npm is an online open-source software registry that hosts over 800,000 Node.JS packages. Npm is free and you can easily download software applications that are publicly available.

  • How to Get Troublesome Steam Games to Work On Linux - Make Tech Easier

    If you’ve tried exploring what Linux had to offer in gaming since the “big push” of 2018 to 2019 to develop ports and workarounds for as many Windows/Mac titles as possible, you’ll know about Steam’s infamous contribution to this effort in the form of Proton. At the same time, if you try to run some of the more dependency-heavy titles, you’ll quickly notice that Proton isn’t completely spick and span when it comes to smoothing the transition from Windows to Linux for a number of games.

Collabora’s Wayland Driver for Wine Gets Vulkan and Multi-Monitor Support

Earlier this year in February, I talked about Collabora’s latest work on the Wayland driver for Wine, which is considered an alternative to XWayland for running Windows applications and games via the Wine compatibility layer on GNU/Linux distributions that use the Wayland display system. Collabora worked hard these past few months to further improve its Wayland driver for Wine and managed to add a few exciting new features, including support for the Vulkan graphics API, support for multi-monitor configurations, cursor clipping and relative movement, as well as HiDPI and Wayland keymap handling. Read more

Android Leftovers

Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Comparison

As part of the curiosity-driven benchmarks and areas of technical interest now that we've gotten some of our initial Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 "Ice Lake" benchmarks out of the way has been looking into the performance of Linux's P-State CPU frequency scaling driver on the 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable server. Benchmarked for the latesting testing was the power/efficiency out-of-the-box with P-State powersave as used by default with many Linux distributions against the P-State "performance" mode as well as putting P-State into passive mode to be able to via intel_cpufreq to try the Schedutil governor that relies on the kernel's scheduler utilization data for making frequency scaling decisions. Here is a number of power/performance governor benchmarks with the dual Xeon Platinum 8380 server in these varying kernel configurations. Read more

