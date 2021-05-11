Programming Leftovers
Today GitLab Inc., the company that offers the single application for the DevOps lifecycle, announced it has acquired UnReview, a machine learning (ML) based solution for automatically identifying appropriate expert code reviewers and controlling review workloads and distribution of knowledge. This acquisition is expected to advance the user experience within GitLab's Dev Section including Manage, Plan and Create stages by improving a user's ability to perform impactful code reviews by using ML to recommend code reviewers based on their previous contributions to areas of code as well as current reviewer workload. With this, teams can increase their velocity, code quality and security.
"Integrating UnReview's technology into the GitLab platform marks our first step in building GitLab's Applied Machine Learning for DevOps," said Eric Johnson, CTO of GitLab. "By continuing to incorporate machine learning into GitLab's open DevOps platform, we are improving the user experience by automating workflows and compressing cycle times across all stages of the DevSecOps lifecycle. We're also building new MLOps features to empower data scientists."
In 2012 I wrote a blog post titled curling the metalink, describing how we added support for metalink to curl.
Today, we remove that support again. This is a very drastic move, and I feel obliged to explain it so here it goes! curl 7.78.0 will ship without metalink support.
I am happy to announce we have released the Qt 6.1.1 today.
While Qt 6.1 released just one month ago, Qt 6.2 as of today is already into its feature freeze. This quicker than normal time to feature freeze comes due to this year's Qt releases being tightened up following the Qt 6.0 debut at the end of last year. Qt 6.2 will be the first Long Term Support (LTS) release of the Qt6 series.
With the tightened cycle this year, Qt 6.2.0 should debut around September rather than November~December when the second Qt release of the year normally occurs. For making that happen, as of today the Qt 6.2 feature freeze has taken place. The freeze was announced this morning though given a QML CMake API change hasn't yet landed, they haven't started the code branching from dev to 6.2 quite yet. Some feature freeze exceptions are also planned around Qt Multimedia and Qt WebEngine.
Subtitld: A Cross-Platform Open-Source Subtitle Editor
Subtitles make the experience of watching a video seamless. You do not need to necessarily understand the language of the video, the subtitle helps you figure out what’s happening with a text version of the audio in your preferred language.
You get subtitles for most of the content in streaming platforms you might have to add subtitles for some videos that you have in your local collection.
While you can do that by simply downloading SRT files and loading it up using the video player, how do you edit it, remove it, or transcribe a video? Subtitld is an open-source subtitle editor that comes to the rescue.
Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 Laptop Now Comes with Fedora Linux or Ubuntu
Lenovo is keeping to its promise of delivering more and more Linux laptops, and now the hardware giant is selling the 9th Generation of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebook with the Fedora Linux or Ubuntu as default operating systems.
Last year in August, Lenovo was selling the ThinkPad X1 Gen 8 with Fedora Linux, but now you can buy the newer model, which features ultra-thin and ultra-light redesigned chassis, an impressive 16:10 display, a wider touchpad, and larger battery.
The which, whereis and whatis commands on a Linux system provide information about commands. They provide related but not identical information. In this post, we’ll check out the differences and provide a script for getting information that’s available from all three commands. We’ll also explore some sample commands for looking at secondary (i.e., not section 1) man pages.
We have recently contributed support for NV-DDR interfaces to parallel NAND flashes in the Linux kernel, which brings performance improvements for a number of NAND flash devices. In this article, we will detail what are the ONFI specifications, the historical SDR interface, then the introduction of faster interfaces in the ONFI specification, and finally our work to support such interfaces in the Linux kernel.
This tutorial explains how one can join online chat at Libera Chat IRC. This includes how to join alternatively with an IRC client program, like Hexchat, and also register a nickname or username so nobody else can use it. This tutorial can also be viewed as a practical beginner's guide to IRC. Happy chatting!
Since version 89, the free and open-source Firefox web browser makes use of the new ‘Proton’ UI design.
For those who do not like the new Firefox appearance, the configuration options to re-enable the old style interface is still available in the 89 release.
We begin the installation of React JS by installing npm – short for the node package manager, is two things. Firstly, it is a command-line tool that is used for interacting with Javascript packages, which allows users to install, update, and manage Javascript tools and libraries.
Secondly, npm is an online open-source software registry that hosts over 800,000 Node.JS packages. Npm is free and you can easily download software applications that are publicly available.
If you’ve tried exploring what Linux had to offer in gaming since the “big push” of 2018 to 2019 to develop ports and workarounds for as many Windows/Mac titles as possible, you’ll know about Steam’s infamous contribution to this effort in the form of Proton. At the same time, if you try to run some of the more dependency-heavy titles, you’ll quickly notice that Proton isn’t completely spick and span when it comes to smoothing the transition from Windows to Linux for a number of games.
