In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamViewer on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, TeamViewer is remote assistance software that enables desktop screens to be shared between two computers. With TeamViewer, you can control computer systems running Linux, Windows, and Mac OS remotely as if you were sitting right in front of that system. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of TeamViewer remote desktop access on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.