Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of June 2021 01:56:05 AM

For the past few months we have been improving the experimental Wayland driver for Wine, which allows Windows applications to run directly on Wayland compositors. Our goal is to eventually remove the need for XWayland for many use cases, and thus reduce the overall system complexity while eliminating points of potential inefficiency.

We first announced our work on the driver last December, and posted an update earlier this year. We are now happy to announce a second update for this driver, adding several major features which increase its scope and utility. You can read all the details in the new upstream mailing list RFC (Request for Comment) post.

