3D printer board runs Linux on Allwinner A64
Intelligent Agent’s $149 “Recore A5” 3D printer board runs Linux on an Allwinner A64, using the SoC’s AR100 core for real-time control. The SBC provides 6x stepper motor drivers, 3x heater outputs, a heated bed, 4x USB, and GbE and HDMI ports.
Norway-based Intelligent Agent has begun selling the 5th Gen model of its open-spec Recore 3D printer control board for $149. The product is still in development and targeted at early adopters and software developers assisting in the Recore project.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 519 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
3D printer board runs Linux on Allwinner A64
Intelligent Agent’s $149 “Recore A5” 3D printer board runs Linux on an Allwinner A64, using the SoC’s AR100 core for real-time control. The SBC provides 6x stepper motor drivers, 3x heater outputs, a heated bed, 4x USB, and GbE and HDMI ports. Norway-based Intelligent Agent has begun selling the 5th Gen model of its open-spec Recore 3D printer control board for $149. The product is still in development and targeted at early adopters and software developers assisting in the Recore project.
IFMSA Bangladesh joins the GNU Health Alliance
It’s a great day for Bangladesh. It’s a great day for public health! Today, GNU Solidario and the International Federation of Medical Students Association, IFMSA Bangladesh, have signed an initial 5-year partnership on the grounds of the GNU Health Alliance of Academic and Research Institutions. IFMSA Bangladesh is a non-for-profit, non-political organization that comprises 3500+ medical students from over 65 schools of Medicine across Bangladesh. They are a solid organization, very well organized, with different standing committees and support divisions. IFMSA vision and mission fits very well with those of GNU Solidario advancement of Social Medicine. IFMSA has projects on Public Health (reproductive health; personal hygiene; cardiovascular disease and cancer prevention, … ), Human rights and peace (campaigns to end violence against women; protection of the underprivileged elders and children.. ). I am positive the GNU Health ecosystem will help them reach their goals in each of their projects! The GNU Health Alliance of Academic and Research Institutions is extremely happy to have IFMSA Bangladesh as a member. IFMSA Bangladesh joins now a group of outstanding researchers and institutions that have made phenomenal advancements in health informatics and contributions to public health.
today's howtos
Wine on Wayland meets Vulkan, multi-monitor support & more
For the past few months we have been improving the experimental Wayland driver for Wine, which allows Windows applications to run directly on Wayland compositors. Our goal is to eventually remove the need for XWayland for many use cases, and thus reduce the overall system complexity while eliminating points of potential inefficiency. We first announced our work on the driver last December, and posted an update earlier this year. We are now happy to announce a second update for this driver, adding several major features which increase its scope and utility. You can read all the details in the new upstream mailing list RFC (Request for Comment) post. Also: Experimental Wayland Driver For Wine Now Supports Vulkan, Other Features
Recent comments
1 hour 28 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago
18 hours 42 min ago
18 hours 54 min ago
22 hours 17 min ago
23 hours 5 min ago
2 days 9 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago
2 days 12 hours ago