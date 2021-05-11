Language Selection

GNOME 40.2 Released with Better Flatpak Support, Improved Screencasting, and More

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Tuesday 8th of June 2021 09:22:55 AM Filed under
GNOME

While there wasn’t an official release for GNOME 40.1, the GNOME 40.2 update is now available, rolling out soon to most GNU/Linux distributions, and comes with lots of fixes and improvements for your favorite apps, as well as general performance enhancements.

Highlights include improved touch interaction of app grid actions, screencastsing improvements on fractional scaling, improved workspace placeholder in Activities Overview’s minimap, improved fingerprint authentication, support for animated backgrounds set via the wallpaper portal, and better performance during Night Light transition on NVIDIA GPUs.

