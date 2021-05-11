Mageia 7 will reach End of Support on 30th of June – “The king is dead, long live the king!” Mageia 8 was released Feb 26th, 2021. Mageia 7 will receive updates up until the 30th of June, including security updates. It is then highly recommended upgrading to Mageia 8 as soon as possible. As usual, before the upgrade, do a thorough backup of your data and documents. You have a few ways to install Mageia 8...

Manjaro Vs Pop!_OS: Which Linux Distro Should You Choose? Manjaro and Pop!_OS are two of the most popular Linux distributions taking second and fourth places in Distrowatch’s distro rankings. For starters, Manjaro is an Arch-based distro, whereas Pop!_OS is Ubuntu-based. After two years of using Pop!_OS, I finally switched to Manjaro, and here are my two cents on Manjaro Vs Pop!_OS. After testing out and writing the Manjaro Vs EndeavourOS article, I was quite surprised about how well Manjaro handles packages using Pamac. The next day I woke up to find out that something went wrong during the Pop!_OS 21.04 beta update installation as my PC refused to boot due to broken packages. I found this a great opportunity to finally try out something different and ended up installing Manjaro Xfce.