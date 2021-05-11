Helix: A Terminal Based Text Editor for Power Linux Users
When it comes to terminal based text editors, it is usually Vim, Emacs and Nano that get the limelight.
That doesn’t mean there are not other such text editors. Neovim, a modern enhancement to Vim, is one of many such examples.
Along the same line, I would like to introduce yet another terminal based text editor called Helix Editor.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 554 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago