Mageia 7 will reach End of Support on 30th of June – “The king is dead, long live the king!”
Mageia 8 was released Feb 26th, 2021.
Mageia 7 will receive updates up until the 30th of June, including security updates. It is then highly recommended upgrading to Mageia 8 as soon as possible.
As usual, before the upgrade, do a thorough backup of your data and documents.
You have a few ways to install Mageia 8...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 587 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 hours 27 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
10 hours 11 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 20 hours ago