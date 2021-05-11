Mageia 7 will reach End of Support on 30th of June – “The king is dead, long live the king!”
Mageia 8 was released Feb 26th, 2021.
Mageia 7 will receive updates up until the 30th of June, including security updates. It is then highly recommended upgrading to Mageia 8 as soon as possible.
As usual, before the upgrade, do a thorough backup of your data and documents.
You have a few ways to install Mageia 8...
Manjaro Vs Pop!_OS: Which Linux Distro Should You Choose?
Manjaro and Pop!_OS are two of the most popular Linux distributions taking second and fourth places in Distrowatch’s distro rankings. For starters, Manjaro is an Arch-based distro, whereas Pop!_OS is Ubuntu-based. After two years of using Pop!_OS, I finally switched to Manjaro, and here are my two cents on Manjaro Vs Pop!_OS.
After testing out and writing the Manjaro Vs EndeavourOS article, I was quite surprised about how well Manjaro handles packages using Pamac. The next day I woke up to find out that something went wrong during the Pop!_OS 21.04 beta update installation as my PC refused to boot due to broken packages. I found this a great opportunity to finally try out something different and ended up installing Manjaro Xfce.
Helix: A Terminal Based Text Editor for Power Linux Users
When it comes to terminal based text editors, it is usually Vim, Emacs and Nano that get the limelight.
That doesn’t mean there are not other such text editors. Neovim, a modern enhancement to Vim, is one of many such examples.
Along the same line, I would like to introduce yet another terminal based text editor called Helix Editor.
GNOME 40.2 Released with Better Flatpak Support, Improved Screencasting, and More
While there wasn’t an official release for GNOME 40.1, the GNOME 40.2 update is now available, rolling out soon to most GNU/Linux distributions, and comes with lots of fixes and improvements for your favorite apps, as well as general performance enhancements.
Highlights include improved touch interaction of app grid actions, screencastsing improvements on fractional scaling, improved workspace placeholder in Activities Overview’s minimap, improved fingerprint authentication, support for animated backgrounds set via the wallpaper portal, and better performance during Night Light transition on NVIDIA GPUs.
