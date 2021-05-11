KDE Plasma 5.22 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of the KDE Plasma 5.22 release include the implementation of the new Plasma System Monitor app introduced in the KDE Plasma 5.21 release as the default system monitoring app and a replacement for the KDE System Guard, also known as KSysGuard, application. Another major change in this release is the new adaptive panel transparency feature that promises to help you make both the panel and the panel widgets more transparent. In addition, KDE Plasma 5.22 has great overall Wayland support, especially for activities and support for searching through menu items from the Global Menu applet.

Analyze community health metrics with this open source tool

Community managers, maintainers, and foundations seek metrics and insights about open source communities. Because each open source project works differently, its data needs to be analyzed differently. Yet, all projects share common challenges with getting data and creating visualizations. This presents an ideal use case for an open source project to solve this problem generically with the capability to customize it to users' needs. The open source GrimoireLab project has been working on ways to measure the health of open source communities. In addition to powering large-scale open source metrics solutions, it also serves as the backbone of the new Cauldron platform. GrimoireLab solves some hard problems related to retrieving and curating data. It was designed to be a flexible metrics solution for analyzing open source communities. LibreOffice and Mautic are among the communities using GrimoireLab's open source tools to generate community health metrics.