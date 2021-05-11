Games: Steam Play, Soldat and More
Steam Play, Proton - How be things in 2021?
Playing Windows games on Linux is a unicorn. Magical. Weird. But in recent years, it's sort of become a large-nosed horse. Maybe. Whatever the analogy or whatnot, the gaming parity between these operating systems remains one of the primary reasons why people, even if all other circumstances align just right, cannot use Linux as their everyday driver. Games!
For years, I've been exploring the different solutions and tools, which promise this or that level of support for Windows games. I tried pure WINE, I tried various WINE helper scripts. I fiddled with PlayOnLinux, and I also tried the early release of Proton, the Steam gaming compatibility framework, which is designed to bridge the gap between the two worlds. It was also the most reasonable solution so far. If you think about it, if there's chance to make Linux gaming truly happen, it's Steam. So I figured, let's do another Proton review.
Astalon: Tears of the Earth is an 8-bit inspired action-adventure that looks magnificent | GamingOnLinux
After a fresh pixel-art action-adventure? Look no further than Astalon: Tears of the Earth, which just released recently with Linux support from LABS Works and DANGEN Entertainment.
Set in a dying world "where life is cruel", with death apparently just being a stepping stone towards something else. Full of various creatures to slay down, powerful artifacts to find, puzzles to solve and a story about "friendship and sacrifice, building up the courage to take down giants to protect the weak and powerless". Certainly sounds like it could be quite interesting. Seems it's scored quite well around the web, with a great 88 score on Metacritic and user reviews on Steam seem to be quite positive about it too.
Critters for Sale is the most bizarre adventure you're ever going to have | GamingOnLinux
After the first episode being available for some time, Critters for Sale is officially released in full now and it's certainly an wild and weird experience to go through.
Spread across 5 episodes each a different short story, it touches on different themes like time travel, black magic, and immortality across different eras and locations. What's truly unique is the visual style and story-telling, it's unlike anything else I can remember.
Thankfully, it seems they've solved the previous graphical corruption seen on NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, so it's probable they upgraded the version of Unity used since the original first episode release. It's looking good on Linux. Well as good as it can with the visual style that is, which is — different.
The open source original Soldat is looking for a new maintainer | GamingOnLinux
The absolute classic that is Soldat, which went fully open source back in 2020 is now in need of someone to take over as the original creator has announced.
"Soldat is an exciting unique side-view multiplayer action game. Played by hundreds of players at this moment. It takes the best from games like Liero, Worms, Quake and Counter-Strike and gives you fast action gameplay with tons of blood and flesh. Little ragdoll soldiers fight against each other on 2D battle arenas using a deadly military arsenal. This is what multiplayer was invented for."
fheroes2 for playing Heroes of Might & Magic II adds The Price of Loyalty campaign support | GamingOnLinux
fheroes2 is a game engine reimplementation project we highlighted recently for playing Heroes of Might & Magic II on modern systems, and they have a big new release available.
They said that in past releases, it had only basic support for The Succession Wars campaign, which they've now nicely polished up across all parts of it including the missing video scenes. On top of that, there's also now full support for The Price of Loyalty campaigns. With the new 0.9.4 release, you can play through all original 6 campaigns present in Heroes of Might & Magic II!
KDE Plasma 5.22 Released. This is What's New
Keeping up with the schedule, the KDE Team brings another great and stable KDE Plasma 5.22 release. This version promises more stability, performance tweaks rather than visual changes. Here's what's new. Also, we wrap up with and the top features of the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop.
