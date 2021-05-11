today's leftovers King Abdullah University of Science and Technology taps Canonical for cloud computing overhaul Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced today that it is working with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), a postgraduate university in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, on a major upgrade of its cloud computing infrastructure. The project makes it easier and more economical for KAUST to manage its cloud environment while ensuring the high levels of computing performance that researchers need.

SUSE Selects Tigera’s Calico To Address Kubernetes Network Policy In RKE 2 Clusters

Another year in GSoC and Fractal(-next) This year I applied for Google Summer of Code again and chose Fractal to work on multi-account support. I got accepted (that’s why I’m writing this), so today I start the coding (and design) period to achieve that. Any of you who had followed what happened in my internship in 2020 and afterwards might remember that I had the same goal back then. The problem was that the way the app was structured internally made it incredibly difficult to do so without all hell breaking loose. You can remind (or read) the details in my final report last year and what I learned in the process.

The Beginning – Kai A. Hiller Hello, I’m Kai. I’m a computer science student at the KIT in Germany. This year I am participating in my second Google Summer of Code at the GNOME foundation to work on Fractal. My mentor is Julian Sparber, who works towards end-to-end encryption in Fractal and already gave me a warm welcome. I created this blog to keep everyone interested updated on my progress over the course of the summer.

Shells Review: A Secure Personal Computer Anywhere Have you ever left an important file on your home computer or wished you could try out a new OS without going through the dual-boot hassle? Shells may just be the solution you’ve been looking for. It’s your own personal workspace powered by the cloud. Think of as a personal computer you can access from any device with an Internet connection – even TVs.

Russell Coker: Dell PowerEdge T320 and Linux I recently bought a couple of PowerEdge T320 servers, so now to learn about setting them up. They are a little newer than the R710 I recently setup (which had iDRAC version 6), they have iDRAC version 7. RAM Speed One system has a E5-2440 CPU with 2*16G DDR3 DIMMs and a Memtest86+ speed of 13,043MB/s, the other is essentially identical but with a E5-2430 CPU and 4*16G DDR3 DIMMs and a Memtest86+ speed of 8,270MB/s. I had expected that more DIMMs means better RAM performance but this isn’t what happened. I firstly upgraded the BIOS, as I expected it didn’t make a difference but it’s a good thing to try first. On the E5-2430 I tried removing a DIMM after it was pointed out on Facebook that the CPU has 3 memory channels (here’s a link to a great site with information on that CPU and many others [1]). When I did that I was prompted to disable advanced ECC (which treats pairs of DIMMs as a single unit for ECC allowing correcting more than 1 bit errors) and I had to move the 3 remaining DIMMS to different slots. That improved the performance to 13,497MB/s. I then put the spare DIMM into the E5-2440 system and the performance increased to 13,793MB/s, when I installed 4 DIMMs in the E5-2440 system the performance remained at 13,793MB/s and the E5-2430 went down to 12,643MB/s. This is a good result for me, I now have the most RAM and fastest RAM configuration in the system with the fastest CPU. I’ll sell the other one to someone who doesn’t need so much RAM or performance (it will be really good for a small office mail server and NAS).

It’s time to ditch Chrome In theory, competition and data protection laws should provide the tools to keep Google from getting out of control, says Fielding. But in practice, “that doesn’t seem to be working for various reasons – including disparities of wealth and power between Google and national regulators”. Fielding adds that Google is also useful to many governments and economies and it is tricky to enforce national laws against a global corporation.

Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.23 Going Funky! This week saw an interesting interaction between several Raku community members, discovering new ways of making the Raku Programming Language work for them.

Adventures in Contacting the Russian FSB KrebsOnSecurity recently had occasion to contact the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the Russian equivalent of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In the process of doing so, I encountered a small snag: The FSB’s website said in order to communicate with them securely, I needed to download and install an encryption and virtual private networking (VPN) appliance that is flagged by at least 20 antivirus products as malware.

Free Software Leftovers LibreOffice Documentation Team Activities in 2020 In 2020, the documentation community released many updated guidebooks, translated them into several languages, and participated in the Google Season of Docs

LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: May 2021

HTTP/2 in libsoup3, WebKitGTK, and Epiphany The latest development release of libsoup 3, 2.99.8, now enables HTTP/2 by default. So lets look into what that means and how you can try it out. Performance In simple terms what HTTP/2 provides for improved performance is more efficient network usage when requesting multiple files from a single host. It does this by avoiding making new connections whenever possible and over that single connection allowing multiple requests to happen at the same time. It is easy to imagine many workloads this would improve, such as flatpak downloading a lot of objects from a single server.

StarlingX 5.0: Full-stack open-source edge cloud computing - TechRepublic Wouldn't it be nice if instead of having to pick one software project from column A all the way to selecting one from column Z if you could simply set up cloud-based edge computing using an already integrated software stack? The Open Infrastructure Foundation heard your cries and its answer is StarlingX. This is an open-source edge computing and Internet of Things cloud platform that combines Ceph storage, OpenStack cloud, Kubernetes container orchestration, KVM virtualization and, of course, Linux to provide you with everything you need for an easy-to-deploy cloud/edge computing software stack.

New Google tool reveals dependencies for open source projects Google has been working on a new, experimental tool to help developers discover the dependencies of the open source packages/libraries they use and known security vulnerabilities they are currently sporting.

HarmonyOS 2.0 update tracker: HongMeng OS 2.0 Release date, beta, & other info According to data from Statcounter, Huawei has, over the past year, been holding steady at about 10% of the global Mobile Vendor Market Share, trailing behind Korean tech giant Samsung at about 31% and Apple at 25% market share. This is rather impressive, especially seeing as Huawei’s sales outside of China have been greatly handicapped owing to the ongoing tension between the Chinese tech giant and the U.S.