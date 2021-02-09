Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of June 2021 02:39:02 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • Hybrid work model: 4 best practices for fairness | The Enterprisers Project

    As vaccinations bring us closer than ever to a post-COVID world, many business leaders are contemplating the future of their offices – when, where, and how to fill the workspaces that have sat dormant for the last 13 months.

    But according to Pew Research, more than half of workers whose jobs can be done from home want to continue working remotely after the pandemic ends. And employers seem to be embracing a hybrid work model for the post-COVID world, with many planning for local employees to come into the office only a few days per week and allowing some individuals to stay entirely remote.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Heroes of Fedora (HoF) – F34 Beta

    Hello everyone, welcome to the Fedora Linux 34 Beta installation of Heroes of Fedora! In this post, we’ll look at the stats concerning the testing of Fedora Linux 34 Beta. The purpose of Heroes of Fedora is to provide a summation of testing activity on each milestone release of Fedora. Without community support, Fedora would not exist, so thank you to all who contributed to this release! Without further ado, let’s get started!

  • CentOS Looks To Deal With Deprecated Device Support, Out-Of-Tree Kernel Modules - Phoronix

    Being proposed within the CentOS project is a new special interest group for providing kernel modules not otherwise available within CentOS Stream. This would also include changes around where CentOS / Red Hat disable some kernel modules or artificially limit the scope of supported hardware.

    The CentOS "kmods" SIG is being considered for dealing with kernel modules not available in CentOS Stream but could be beneficial to it. The proposed SIG would focus on restoring support for deprecated devices where it just means build time changes or other kernel alterations compared to the Stream / RHEL kernel configuration, offering in-tree kernel modules not enabled for CentOS, and out-of-tree kernel modules too.

  • Create and manage Red Hat Data Grid services in the hybrid cloud | Red Hat Developer

    In a recent article, we described how we used Red Hat Data Grid, built from the Infinispan community project, to deliver a global leaderboard that tracked real-time scores for an online game.

    In this article, we’re back to demonstrate how we used the Red Hat Data Grid Operator on Red Hat OpenShift to create and manage services running on AWS (Amazon Web Services), GCP (Google Cloud Platform), and Microsoft Azure. In this case, we used the Data Grid Operator to create a global Data Grid cluster across multiple cloud platforms that appeared as a single Data Grid service to external consumers.

    Note: The global leaderboard was featured during Burr Sutter's Red Hat Summit keynote in April 2021. Get a program schedule for the second half of this year's virtual summit, coming June 15 to 16, 2021.

  • Achieving polyglot persistence with application stream databases in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4

    Today’s applications need a modern data infrastructure—one that can provide developer agility, yet offer a solid foundation. A database, backed by a solid operating system, is at the heart of building such foundations. Across both commercial and open source database offerings, the choices are virtually unlimited. In recent years, the popularity of open source databases has drastically increased, and this gap is quickly narrowing (see Figure 1).

  • Firefox 89 on POWER

    Firefox 89 was released last week with much fanfare over its new interface, though being the curmudgeon I am I'm less enamoured of it. I like the improvements to menus and doorhangers but I'm a big user of compact tabs, which were deprecated, and even with compact mode surreptitously enabled the tab bar is still about a third or so bigger than Firefox 88 (see screenshot). There do seem to be some other performance improvements, though, plus the usual more lower-level changes and WebRender is now on by default for all Linux configurations, including for you fools out there trying to run Nvidia GPUs.

    The chief problem is that Fx89 may not compile correctly with certain versions of gcc 11 (see bugs 1710235 and 1713968). For Fedora users if you aren't on 11.1.1-3 (the current version as of this writing) you won't be able to compile the browser at all, and you may not be able to compile it fully even then without putting a # pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wnonnull" at the top of js/src/builtin/streams/PipeToState.cpp (I still can't; see bug 1713968). gcc 10 is unaffected. I used the same .mozconfigs and PGO-LTO optimization patches as we used for Firefox 88. With those changes the browser runs well.

»

More Red Hat

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 8th of June 2021 03:49:32 PM.
  • Know before you watch: Partners’ guide to Red Hat Summit Part 2

    As Red Hat Summit continues, so does the Partner Experience. Building on the content, keynotes and sessions during Red Hat Summit in April, we’re offering even more breakout sessions, celebrity appearances and Ask the Expert sessions on June 15-16. If you’re a partner looking to learn more about Red Hat products and engage in conversation, there is plenty for you to explore during our extended Summit event. Here are a few tips to help you get the most out of Red Hat Summit in June.

  • Introduction to RHEL System Roles

    In today’s IT environments, organizations are having to manage an ever-growing quantity of systems. These systems need to scale within and outside of the traditional datacenter. This requires organizations to depend ever more on automation to perform tasks. Deploying and managing an operating system like Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) can be time-consuming without automation, with administration and maintenance tasks taking significantly longer to complete.

    RHEL System Roles are a collection of Ansible roles and modules that can help automate the management and configuration of RHEL Systems. RHEL System Roles can help provide consistent and repeatable configuration, reduce technical burdens, and streamline administration. In this post, we’ll show you how to use the know-how of Red Hat with RHEL System Roles, so you can spend more time doing work that's more valuable to the business and less time reinventing the wheel.

  • Identity and access in the DevSecOps life cycle

    May is Identity and Access month in the Red Hat’s monthly Security series! Beginning in March 2021, the Red Hat Security Ecosystem team has provided an introduction to a DevOps Security topic in a regular fashion to help you learn how Red Hat weaves together DevOps and security to help master the force called DevSecOps. We explain how to assemble Red Hat products and our security ecosystem partners to aid in your journey to deploying a comprehensive DevSecOps solution.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Programming Leftovers

     
  • Jonathan Dowland: LaTeX draft documents

    I'm writing up a PhD deliverable (which will show up here eventually) using LaTeX, which is my preferred tool for such things, since I also use it for papers, and will eventually be using it for my thesis itself. For this last document, I experimented with a few packages and techniques for organising the document which I found useful, so I thought I'd share them.

    •   
  • Mock syscalls with C++

    I wrote and maintain some C++ code to stream high quantities of data as fast as possible, and I try to use splice and sendfile when available. The availability of those system calls varies at runtime according to a number of factors, and the code needs to be written to fall back to read/write loops depending on what the splice and sendfile syscalls say. The tricky issue is unit testing: since the code path chosen depends on the kernel, the test suite will test one path or the other depending on the machine and filesystems where the tests are run. It would be nice to be able to mock the syscalls, and replace them during tests, and it looks like I managed.

  • Qt 6.1.1 Released With 150+ Bug Fixes

    Following last month's release of Qt 6.1, the first point release of this latest Qt6 stable series is now available.  Qt 6.1.1 was issued on Monday with more than 150 bug fixes. This is just the first of at least two more planned point releases until Qt 6.2 LTS is ready for introduction. Qt 6.2 just entered its feature freeze and going through the release dance for planned release at the end of September. 

    •  
  • Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Imba

    Imba is a friendly full-stack programming language for the web that compiles to performant JavaScript. It has language level support for defining, extending, subclassing, instantiating and rendering DOM nodes. In Imba DOM elements and CSS are treated as first-class citizens. DOM elements are compiled to a memoized DOM, which is an order of magnitude faster than today’s virtual DOM implementations.

Security Leftovers

  • Sorting out old password hashes

    Starting with libxcrypt 4.4.21, weak password hashes (such as MD5 and SHA1) are no longer accepted for new passwords. Users that still have their passwords stored with a weak hash will be asked to update their password on their next login.

  • ransomware costs are projected to reach $20 billion in 2020 – spending in the cybersecurity industry reached $40.8 billion in 2019 but has actually gone done in 2021

    “In 2019, spending in the cybersecurity industry reached around $40.8 billion, with forecasts suggesting that the market will eclipse 54 billion U.S. dollars by 2021 as the best-case scenario, taking into account the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact. As many organizations around the world rely on cloud services to empower a remotely working workforce, spending on cybersecurity is an important priority in order to ensure the protection of sensitive data, for example.”

  • the vulnerability remediation lifecycle of Alpine containers – Ariadne's Space

    Anybody who has the responsibility of maintaining a cluster of systems knows about the vulnerability remediation lifecycle: vulnerabilities are discovered, disclosed to vendors, mitigated by vendors and then consumers deploy the mitigations as they update their systems. In the proprietary software world, the deployment phase is colloquially known as Patch Tuesday, because many vendors release patches on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. But how does all of this actually happen, and how do you know what patches you actually need? I thought it might be nice to look at all the moving pieces that exist in Alpine’s remediation lifecycle, beginning from discovery of the vulnerability, to disclosure to Alpine, to user remediation. For this example, we will track CVE-2016-20011, which I just fixed in Alpine, which is a minor vulnerability in the libgrss library concerning a lack of TLS certificate validation when fetching https URIs.

  • 11 Best Gmail Alternatives When It Comes To Privacy

    Gmail is globally used when it comes to email services due to its simple and friendly user interface including straightforward features. Narrowing down its integrations, Google Workspace offers options like Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, and Sheets to put a full stop to all your needs.

Linux Foundation and Kernel Latest

  • Linux Foundation Public Health creates the Global COVID Certificate Network [Ed: Linux Foundation still KILLING the "Linux" brand by associating it with surveillance]
  • Liquid Avatar Joins Linux Foundation Public Health Cardea Project
  • The best webcam for Linux
  • The best webcam for Linux

    For those who prefer total customization for their PCs and laptops, using Linux as an operating system is often the next logical step. Unlike Windows and MacOS, Linux provides its users with a completely free-to-use, open-source software with numerous iterations to create whatever setup you desire. That being said, connecting a high-quality webcam to your Linux rig might take a little shopping around and a few extra steps, but if you wanted things the easy way, you wouldn't have gone with a third-party solution in the first place. Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is a great choice for its ease of use and quality HD recording.

  • Bootlin welcomes Clément Léger in its team - Bootlin's blog

    Since June 1st, we’re happy to have an additional engineer in our team, Clément Léger! After graduating from ENSIMAG in 2012, Clément spent 9 years working for Kalray, a silicon vendor company based in France, designing and producing an innovative and advanced new multi-core CPU architecture. At Kalray, Clément was in charge of porting a bootloader and the Linux kernel to this new CPU architecture, working on all aspects needed to support the CPU in the arch/ of Linux (syscalls, interrupts, exceptions, MMU, etc.) as well as developing a number of core kernel drivers such as pinctrl, irqchip, remoteproc and spimem.

today's howtos

  • Informative guide to useful Linux Keyboard shortcuts

    Using Linux means using command line interface aka CLI aka terminal on regular basis. Being good at using CLI is what separates a casual Linux user & an expert. In this tutorial, we will learn about some useful Linux keyboard shortcuts that can increase your efficiency as well as your productivity.

  • How FreeDOS boots | Opensource.com

    When you turn on the power to your computer, the system performs several self-checks, such as verifying the memory and other components. This is called the Power On Self Test or "POST." After the POST, the computer uses a hard-coded instruction that tells it where to find its instructions to load the operating system. This is the "boot loader," and usually it will try to locate a Master Boot Record or (MBR) on the hard drive. The MBR then loads the primary operating system; in this case, that's FreeDOS. This process of locating one piece of information so the computer can load the next part of the operating system is called "bootstrapping," from the old expression of "picking yourself up by your bootstraps." It is from this usage that we adopted the term "boot" to mean starting up your computer.

  • Tune your MySQL queries like a pro | Opensource.com

    Many people consider tuning database queries to be some mysterious "dark art" out of a Harry Potter novel; with the wrong incantation, your data turns from a valuable resource into a pile of mush. In reality, tuning queries for a relational database system is simple engineering and follows easy-to-understand rules or heuristics. The query optimizer translates the query you send to a MySQL instance, and then it determines the best way to get the requested data using those heuristics combined with what it knows about your data. Reread the last part of that: "what it knows about your data." The less the query optimizer has to guess about where your data is located, the better it can create a plan to deliver your data. To give the optimizer better insight about the data, you can use indexes and histograms. Used properly, they can greatly increase the speed of a database query. If you follow the recipe, you will get something you will like. But if you add your own ingredients to that recipe, you may not get what you want.

  • Find The List Of Installed Repositories From Commandline In Linux

    This brief tutorial explains how to find the list of installed repositories in Linux from command line. Listing the installed repositories from CLI mode is not only easier, but also faster compared to GUI mode. Here, I have given methods to list installed repositories in various Linux distributions.

  • How to Install and Setup Apache Spark on Ubuntu 21.04 - Unixcop

    Apache Spark is an open-sourcedistributed computational framework that is_created to provide faster computational results. It is an in-memory computational engine, meaning the data will be processed in memory. Spark supports various APIs for streaming, graph processing, SQL, MLLib. It also supports Java, Python, Scala, and R as the preferred languages. Spark mostly installed in Hadoop clusters but you can also install and configure spark in standalone mode. In this article, we will be seeing how to install Apache Spark in Debian and Ubuntu-based distributions.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6