Red Hat Leftovers
-
Hybrid work model: 4 best practices for fairness | The Enterprisers Project
As vaccinations bring us closer than ever to a post-COVID world, many business leaders are contemplating the future of their offices – when, where, and how to fill the workspaces that have sat dormant for the last 13 months.
But according to Pew Research, more than half of workers whose jobs can be done from home want to continue working remotely after the pandemic ends. And employers seem to be embracing a hybrid work model for the post-COVID world, with many planning for local employees to come into the office only a few days per week and allowing some individuals to stay entirely remote.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Heroes of Fedora (HoF) – F34 Beta
Hello everyone, welcome to the Fedora Linux 34 Beta installation of Heroes of Fedora! In this post, we’ll look at the stats concerning the testing of Fedora Linux 34 Beta. The purpose of Heroes of Fedora is to provide a summation of testing activity on each milestone release of Fedora. Without community support, Fedora would not exist, so thank you to all who contributed to this release! Without further ado, let’s get started!
-
CentOS Looks To Deal With Deprecated Device Support, Out-Of-Tree Kernel Modules - Phoronix
Being proposed within the CentOS project is a new special interest group for providing kernel modules not otherwise available within CentOS Stream. This would also include changes around where CentOS / Red Hat disable some kernel modules or artificially limit the scope of supported hardware.
The CentOS "kmods" SIG is being considered for dealing with kernel modules not available in CentOS Stream but could be beneficial to it. The proposed SIG would focus on restoring support for deprecated devices where it just means build time changes or other kernel alterations compared to the Stream / RHEL kernel configuration, offering in-tree kernel modules not enabled for CentOS, and out-of-tree kernel modules too.
-
Create and manage Red Hat Data Grid services in the hybrid cloud | Red Hat Developer
In a recent article, we described how we used Red Hat Data Grid, built from the Infinispan community project, to deliver a global leaderboard that tracked real-time scores for an online game.
In this article, we’re back to demonstrate how we used the Red Hat Data Grid Operator on Red Hat OpenShift to create and manage services running on AWS (Amazon Web Services), GCP (Google Cloud Platform), and Microsoft Azure. In this case, we used the Data Grid Operator to create a global Data Grid cluster across multiple cloud platforms that appeared as a single Data Grid service to external consumers.
Note: The global leaderboard was featured during Burr Sutter's Red Hat Summit keynote in April 2021. Get a program schedule for the second half of this year's virtual summit, coming June 15 to 16, 2021.
-
Achieving polyglot persistence with application stream databases in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4
Today’s applications need a modern data infrastructure—one that can provide developer agility, yet offer a solid foundation. A database, backed by a solid operating system, is at the heart of building such foundations. Across both commercial and open source database offerings, the choices are virtually unlimited. In recent years, the popularity of open source databases has drastically increased, and this gap is quickly narrowing (see Figure 1).
-
Firefox 89 on POWER
Firefox 89 was released last week with much fanfare over its new interface, though being the curmudgeon I am I'm less enamoured of it. I like the improvements to menus and doorhangers but I'm a big user of compact tabs, which were deprecated, and even with compact mode surreptitously enabled the tab bar is still about a third or so bigger than Firefox 88 (see screenshot). There do seem to be some other performance improvements, though, plus the usual more lower-level changes and WebRender is now on by default for all Linux configurations, including for you fools out there trying to run Nvidia GPUs.
The chief problem is that Fx89 may not compile correctly with certain versions of gcc 11 (see bugs 1710235 and 1713968). For Fedora users if you aren't on 11.1.1-3 (the current version as of this writing) you won't be able to compile the browser at all, and you may not be able to compile it fully even then without putting a # pragma GCC diagnostic ignored "-Wnonnull" at the top of js/src/builtin/streams/PipeToState.cpp (I still can't; see bug 1713968). gcc 10 is unaffected. I used the same .mozconfigs and PGO-LTO optimization patches as we used for Firefox 88. With those changes the browser runs well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 530 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Linux Foundation and Kernel Latest
today's howtos
More Red Hat
Know before you watch: Partners’ guide to Red Hat Summit Part 2
Introduction to RHEL System Roles
Identity and access in the DevSecOps life cycle