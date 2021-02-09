MX Linux: A Great Linux Distro Designed with User in Mind
MX Linux is an impressive Linux distro with Xfce desktop environment as the default. It is lightning fast, stable and yet still offers modern versions of the software you might expect from other Linux distros.
MX Linux is gaining a lot of traction. The number of people using it has grown significantly in the last couple of years. So what’s leading to this kind of growth?
One of the biggest reasons that MX Linux is doing so well is because they have a very close-knit community. In addition, this distro provides great documentation. It’s very easy for people to contribute and get involved.
MX Linux provides amazing choice to the end user about what they want to do and how they want to do it. Certainly, most Linux users know exactly what they want out of their system. They are using Linux because they can change things. Unfortunately, there seems to be a trend in desktop Linux where most of the choices seem to be removed. However MX Linux users definitely enjoy choice.
To put in short, this distro gives sensible tools and fantastic options to their users to let them use what they want to use.
