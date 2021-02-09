Programming Leftovers
I'm writing up a PhD deliverable (which will show up here eventually) using LaTeX, which is my preferred tool for such things, since I also use it for papers, and will eventually be using it for my thesis itself. For this last document, I experimented with a few packages and techniques for organising the document which I found useful, so I thought I'd share them.
I wrote and maintain some C++ code to stream high quantities of data as fast as possible, and I try to use splice and sendfile when available.
The availability of those system calls varies at runtime according to a number of factors, and the code needs to be written to fall back to read/write loops depending on what the splice and sendfile syscalls say.
The tricky issue is unit testing: since the code path chosen depends on the kernel, the test suite will test one path or the other depending on the machine and filesystems where the tests are run.
It would be nice to be able to mock the syscalls, and replace them during tests, and it looks like I managed.
Following last month's release of Qt 6.1, the first point release of this latest Qt6 stable series is now available.
Qt 6.1.1 was issued on Monday with more than 150 bug fixes. This is just the first of at least two more planned point releases until Qt 6.2 LTS is ready for introduction. Qt 6.2 just entered its feature freeze and going through the release dance for planned release at the end of September.
Imba is a friendly full-stack programming language for the web that compiles to performant JavaScript.
It has language level support for defining, extending, subclassing, instantiating and rendering DOM nodes.
In Imba DOM elements and CSS are treated as first-class citizens. DOM elements are compiled to a memoized DOM, which is an order of magnitude faster than today’s virtual DOM implementations.
Security Leftovers
Starting with libxcrypt 4.4.21, weak password hashes (such as MD5 and SHA1) are no longer accepted for new passwords. Users that still have their passwords stored with a weak hash will be asked to update their password on their next login.
“In 2019, spending in the cybersecurity industry reached around $40.8 billion, with forecasts suggesting that the market will eclipse 54 billion U.S. dollars by 2021 as the best-case scenario, taking into account the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact. As many organizations around the world rely on cloud services to empower a remotely working workforce, spending on cybersecurity is an important priority in order to ensure the protection of sensitive data, for example.”
Anybody who has the responsibility of maintaining a cluster of systems knows about the vulnerability remediation lifecycle: vulnerabilities are discovered, disclosed to vendors, mitigated by vendors and then consumers deploy the mitigations as they update their systems.
In the proprietary software world, the deployment phase is colloquially known as Patch Tuesday, because many vendors release patches on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. But how does all of this actually happen, and how do you know what patches you actually need?
I thought it might be nice to look at all the moving pieces that exist in Alpine’s remediation lifecycle, beginning from discovery of the vulnerability, to disclosure to Alpine, to user remediation. For this example, we will track CVE-2016-20011, which I just fixed in Alpine, which is a minor vulnerability in the libgrss library concerning a lack of TLS certificate validation when fetching https URIs.
Gmail is globally used when it comes to email services due to its simple and friendly user interface including straightforward features. Narrowing down its integrations, Google Workspace offers options like Calendar, Meet, Drive, Docs, and Sheets to put a full stop to all your needs.
Linux Foundation and Kernel Latest
For those who prefer total customization for their PCs and laptops, using Linux as an operating system is often the next logical step. Unlike Windows and MacOS, Linux provides its users with a completely free-to-use, open-source software with numerous iterations to create whatever setup you desire.
That being said, connecting a high-quality webcam to your Linux rig might take a little shopping around and a few extra steps, but if you wanted things the easy way, you wouldn't have gone with a third-party solution in the first place. Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is a great choice for its ease of use and quality HD recording.
Since June 1st, we’re happy to have an additional engineer in our team, Clément Léger!
After graduating from ENSIMAG in 2012, Clément spent 9 years working for Kalray, a silicon vendor company based in France, designing and producing an innovative and advanced new multi-core CPU architecture. At Kalray, Clément was in charge of porting a bootloader and the Linux kernel to this new CPU architecture, working on all aspects needed to support the CPU in the arch/ of Linux (syscalls, interrupts, exceptions, MMU, etc.) as well as developing a number of core kernel drivers such as pinctrl, irqchip, remoteproc and spimem.
today's howtos
Using Linux means using command line interface aka CLI aka terminal on regular basis. Being good at using CLI is what separates a casual Linux user & an expert.
In this tutorial, we will learn about some useful Linux keyboard shortcuts that can increase your efficiency as well as your productivity.
When you turn on the power to your computer, the system performs several self-checks, such as verifying the memory and other components. This is called the Power On Self Test or "POST." After the POST, the computer uses a hard-coded instruction that tells it where to find its instructions to load the operating system. This is the "boot loader," and usually it will try to locate a Master Boot Record or (MBR) on the hard drive. The MBR then loads the primary operating system; in this case, that's FreeDOS.
This process of locating one piece of information so the computer can load the next part of the operating system is called "bootstrapping," from the old expression of "picking yourself up by your bootstraps." It is from this usage that we adopted the term "boot" to mean starting up your computer.
Many people consider tuning database queries to be some mysterious "dark art" out of a Harry Potter novel; with the wrong incantation, your data turns from a valuable resource into a pile of mush.
In reality, tuning queries for a relational database system is simple engineering and follows easy-to-understand rules or heuristics. The query optimizer translates the query you send to a MySQL instance, and then it determines the best way to get the requested data using those heuristics combined with what it knows about your data. Reread the last part of that: "what it knows about your data." The less the query optimizer has to guess about where your data is located, the better it can create a plan to deliver your data.
To give the optimizer better insight about the data, you can use indexes and histograms. Used properly, they can greatly increase the speed of a database query. If you follow the recipe, you will get something you will like. But if you add your own ingredients to that recipe, you may not get what you want.
This brief tutorial explains how to find the list of installed repositories in Linux from command line. Listing the installed repositories from CLI mode is not only easier, but also faster compared to GUI mode. Here, I have given methods to list installed repositories in various Linux distributions.
Apache Spark is an open-sourcedistributed computational framework that is_created to provide faster computational results.
It is an in-memory computational engine, meaning the data will be processed in memory.
Spark supports various APIs for streaming, graph processing, SQL, MLLib. It also supports Java, Python, Scala, and R as the preferred languages. Spark mostly installed in Hadoop clusters but you can also install and configure spark in standalone mode.
In this article, we will be seeing how to install Apache Spark in Debian and Ubuntu-based distributions.
