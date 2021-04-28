VzLinux: Another CentOS clone that could easily power your data center
Make no mistake, VzLinux didn't just appear from the shadows to ride on the coattails of the failure that is now CentOS. VzLinux has actually been around for over 20 years, serving as the base operating system for OpenVz, and various Virtuozzo commercial products, a company that specializes in virtualization products, and was divested from Parallels in 2016.
Although VzLinux has been around for some time, the 8th release of the enterprise-ready Linux distribution should sound quite familiar. VzLinux is a free, 1:1 binary compatible fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8. Just like Rocky Linux, AlmaLinux and so many others.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 226 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
We've Just Turned 17
Today Tux Machines turns 17. Seventeen years of promoting freedom and privacy in the technical world. Our devotion will carry on along with the community and supporters. Tux Machines is here to stay; today, tomorrow, and in the coming years. Let's celebrate Tux Machines. Cheers! █
today's howtos
How to Upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.22 from 5.21
The KDE team announced the stable release of KDE Plasma 5.22 with new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Here, in this quick guide, we give you the steps to upgrade to KDE Plasma 5.22 from 5.21.
Recent comments
47 sec ago
1 hour 30 min ago
5 hours 52 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 51 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago