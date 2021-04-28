T oday Tux Machines turns 17. Seventeen years of promoting freedom and privacy in the technical world. Our devotion will carry on along with the community and supporters. Tux Machines is here to stay; today, tomorrow, and in the coming years. Let's celebrate Tux Machines. Cheers! █

Intel just issued a big set of CPU microcode updates for addressing a new set of security advisories just made public. Going public today are a set of three new processor vulnerabilities: Intel SA-00442 - With a CVSS Base Score of 8.8 "High" is a new VT-d advisory where a vulnerability with Intel Virtualization Technology for Direct I/O could lead to a privilege escalation. This is due to an incomplete cleanup whereby authenticated users with local access could exploit to enable higher privileges.

In addition to making public new security advisories this Patch Tuesday requiring updated CPU microcode, Intel also issued a press statement about their ongoing fight against speculation vulnerabilities with their processors. Martin Dixon, an Intel Fellow and VP of the Intel Security Architecture and Engineering Group, penned a post about their continued work against transient execution vulnerabilities and the improvements they are still working on for future Intel CPUs to provide better defenses.

today's howtos Getting Started With Swap Files on Linux A swap file in Linux is a file on your hard disk that the Linux kernel uses to store variable data of the applications running on your computer. A process known as swapping is responsible for transferring the data to a swap file when the Random Access Memory (RAM) doesn't suffice. Imagine you are running a memory-intensive application and the system starts using 100% of the RAM, the Linux operating system will use a swap file to avoid your RAM from filling up and rendering your system non-responsive or worse: crashing.

Analyzing cases for and against setting swap space on cloud instances | Enable Sysadmin If you want to start an argument with a Linux user, ask about swap memory. Some praise it as a cushion or as a safety net while others disparage it as a crutch and a destroyer of system performance.

How to Install and Configure Zabbix on Ubuntu/Debian System administrators often use monitoring tools such as Zabbix to keep an eye on servers, virtual machines, devices connected to their network, and more. Zabbix is a great tool that provides a graphical interface to control and manage these services efficiently. But the installation process of Zabbix on Linux is quite long and confusing. This article will demonstrate how to easily install Zabbix and its prerequisites on a system running Ubuntu or Debian.

How To Install Neos CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Neos CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Neos is a modern free and open-source content management system that can be used to build and manage websites easily. It is based on its own PHP framework that allows you to build a perfectly customized experience. Neos CMS has many valuable features that appeal to both content editors and developers, such as inline editing, full Unicode support, complete internationalization, and built-in SEO. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Neos open source content application platform on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to Install Blender 2.93 LTS via Another PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, 21.04 | UbuntuHandbook The free and open-source 3D modeling software Blender 2.93 was announced as LTS (Long Term Support) release. Blender 2.93 is the last major milestone of the 2.x series. And the next Blender 3.0 is under development now. “Blender 2.93 brings 22 new nodes to the Geometry Nodes editor, mesh primitives support, adds the much anticipated Line Art modifier to automatically generate grease pencil lines around objects, a new and faster fill tool, and many Eevee renderer improvements.”

How to Change the Default Shell on Linux With chsh A shell is a program that acts as the outermost layer of an operating system through which you interact with its various programs and services. Most Linux distros use bash as their default shell. However, you're free to choose another shell for your system if you want. Besides bash, Linux also supports other shell programs, such as ksh, zsh, csh, and fish. Each of these shells has some unique characteristic that sets them apart from bash and the other shells. Let's dive in to learn more about shell and how to change your default Linux shell.