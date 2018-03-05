Free Software Leftovers
Banks back Harmony as Huawei debunks Chinese state ownership rumours
Despite international sanctions and scepticism from competitors, Huawei’s newly released Harmony operating system (OS) has been picking up steam. Three major Chinese banks recently announced that they would support and integrate the domestically-developed operating system. Meanwhile, rumours that the tech giant had donated HarmonyOS (known as HongmengOS in China) to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology rattled Chinese social media over the weekend.
The Bank of China, China CITIC Bank and China Guangfa Bank announced on Friday that they had access to the newly released HarmonyOS and fully supported the integration of the operating system.
The Bank of China said that it would cooperate with Huawei to launch the Atomic Service of banknote reservations in the HarmonyOS system. This would allow consumers to make reservations by searching for the app in the Service Centre, without the need to download or install any new programmes.
Forked DEX On Binance Chain Tests Uniswap & Legal Limits
Uniswap v3, or the third version, has been deployed to the Ethereum mainnet on May 5. The team behind the project stressed that "Uniswap v3 Core will launch under the Business Source License 1.1—effectively a time-delayed GPL-2.0-or-later license. The license limits use of the v3 source code in a commercial or production setting for up to two years, at which point it will convert to a GPL [General Public License] license into perpetuity."
Version 8 of open-source code editor Notepad++ brings Dark Mode and an ARM64 build, but bans Bing from web searches
Version 8.0 of the popular Windows editor Notepad++ has arrived with new features including Dark Mode, a native build for ARM64, and optional new toolbar icons using the Fluent UI.
Despite the seemingly unstoppable rise of Visual Studio Code, there is still a place for a fast and capable native code editor. Notepad++ is coded with C++ and based on the Scintilla editor component.
Notepad++ is open source under the GPL 3 (or later) licence. It has never been the prettiest of editors, but has lots of nice features like syntax highlighting and code completion for a huge range of languages, a range of character encodings and the ability to convert between them, understanding of Unix-style line endings, ability to collapse sections of text, macro and plugin support, and more.
Pavit Kaur: GSoC: About my Project and Community Bonding Period
To start writing about updates regarding my GSoC project, the first obvious thing I need to do is to explain what my project really is. So let’s get started.
[...]
Debian is a huge system with thousands of packages and within these packages exist inter-package dependencies. So if any package is updated, it is important to test if that package is working correctly but it is equally important to test that all the packages which are dependent on this updated package are working correctly too.
Debci is a platform serving this purpose of automated testing for the entire Debian archive whenever a new version of the package, or of any package in its dependency chain is available. It comes with a UI that lets developers easily run tests and see their results if they pass or not.
Introducing the Open Source Insights Project
Google has been working on software supply-chain security for many years, and transitive dependencies remain one of the most complex and least understood aspects. While we will be integrating this data into our Cloud and internal products in a variety of ways, we believe there is an immediate value in helping developers understand and visualize dependencies. Today, we are excited to share an exploratory visualization site: Open Source Insights, which provides an interactive view of the dependencies of open source projects.
Google’s Open Source Insights Visualizes Package Dependencies
The tool “continuously scans millions of projects in the open source software ecosystem, gathering information about packages, including licensing, ownership, security issues, and other metadata” to help you make informed decisions about building and using open source software.
Tender to implement master document fixes (#202106-02)
The Document Foundation (TDF) is the charitable entity behind the world’s leading free/libre open source (FLOSS) office suite LibreOffice.
We are looking for an individual or company to implement master document fixes.
The documentation team regularly publishes guides and books. The underlying workflow requires to fix bugs and issues with the master document feature of Writer.
Top 13 Open-Source Groupware Solutions for enterprise
Groupware is an environment where all users can share their documents. It is a technology used for the daily task of communicating, collaborating, coordinating with others take place. You can think of it as a technology designed to be used by a group of people for sharing information. [...] We have seen in this list many good open-source Groupware Solutions that you may use in your organization. Which one of them to choose depends on what type of features or scenarios your business and teams is going to need. There are some other open-source Groupware Solutions too, you can search about them online to find more information.
Christina Cardoza and Openwashing
GeckoLinux STATIC and NEXT 153.210608 released
GeckoLinux is pleased to announce the 153.210608 update to its full range of STATIC and NEXT editions. These updated editions are now based on the new openSUSE Leap 15.3 release, which in turn is built from SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) packages. The Linux kernel is still at version 5.3.18, but additional backports are included for better compatibility with newer hardware. GeckoLinux in turn continues to refine its package selection and unique configuration to provide a simple, clean system that works out of the box. For this GeckoLinux STATIC release, the Calamares installer is now at version 3.2.36, and has been configured to use the Btrfs filesystem with LZO transparent compression by default for the guided partitioning options, although of course all other modern Linux filesystems are also available with the custom partitioning option. When Btrfs is used, the Snapper system is now pre-configured for automatic timeline and administration snapshots, which can be easily managed via the YaST Filesystem Snapshots module. Additionally, zRAM swap is enabled out of the box, and the EarlyOOM daemon is also enabled to help prevent unrecoverable system freezes in low memory situations. NTP for automatic network time updates is now configured out of the box for all editions. Attention has also been given to using the appropriate input driver (libinput or Synaptics) for each desktop environment, and other minor tweaks and improvements are included in several editions. A variety of GeckoLinux STATIC ISO spins are available with polished desktop environments to suit every need and preference:
The GeckoLinux NEXT 153.210608 Plasma spin includes the following component versions:
GeckoLinux STATIC spins are generated directly from unmodified openSUSE Leap 15.3 and Packman repositories, and the installed system can be updated directly from those official sources. The STATIC editions are good for users that prefer a system with few changes and less package updates. GeckoLinux NEXT additions include constantly updated versions of a specific desktop environment from semi-official openSUSE OBS repositories on top of the static openSUSE Leap 15.3 base. For users that want the latest stable editions of all packages, the GeckoLinux ROLLING editions based on openSUSE Tumbleweed are also available.
GeckoLinux continues to be focused on eliminating pain points and polishing its unique out of the box configuration on top of the stable and flexible openSUSE base. Proprietary media formats play out of the box, and additional user-installed multimedia applications work automatically with restricted media codecs thanks to the prioritized inclusion of the Packman repository. Proprietary hardware driver and firmware support has also been included as much as possible. Special attention has been given to optimal font rendering and color contrast. Google and Skype repositories are also configured out of the box for optional installation by the user of proprietary applications from those vendors. Third-party RPM packages can also be easily installed using the graphical YaST package manager. Significant changes have been made to the default openSUSE package manager configuration to suit GeckoLinux user preferences, and the PackageKit framework is completely avoided so as to eliminate many issues and annoyances. All GeckoLinux editions use the Calamares system installer, providing easy but powerful options for reliable installation of the live system.
Please download GeckoLinux from http://geckolinux.github.io and find more information about what makes GeckoLinux different from openSUSE. Thanks a lot, have fun!
Security: Microsoft Windows, Back Doors, and John the Ripper
