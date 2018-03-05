today's leftovers
Epilet is a tinyML-powered bracelet for detecting epileptic seizures | Arduino Blog
Epilepsy can be a very terrifying and dangerous condition, as sufferers often experience seizures that can result in a lack of motor control and even consciousness, which is why one team of developers wanted to do something about it. They came up with a simple yet clever way to detect when someone is having a convulsive seizure and then send out an alert to a trusted person. The aptly named Epilet (Epilepsy + bracelet) system uses a Nano 33 BLE Sense along with its onboard accelerometer to continually read data and infer if the sensor is picking up unusual activity.
The Epilet was configured to leverage machine learning for seizure detection, trained using data captured from its accelerometer within Edge Impulse’s Studio. The team collected 30 samples each of both normal, everyday activities and seizures. From this, they trained a model that is able to correctly classify a seizure 97.8% of the time.
This sensory extension puppet lets you detect magnetic fields like a bird | Arduino Blog
Birds have an amazing sense of direction that aids in migrating across vast distances, and scientists think this is due to their ability to detect magnetic fields — just like a compass. Chris Hill on Instructables wanted a way to experience this for himself by using a sensor and some sort of feedback mechanism to feel a magnetic field’s directionality and strength.
The sensor implemented is an AAH002 GMR module, which senses magnetic fields using a sandwich of materials that change their resistance when a field is nearby. By reading this value, the strength of the magnetic field can be calculated. Hill’s device employs a pair of these to accurately pinpoint the direction, while an Arduino Nano does the controlling. He also soldered together a set of nine ERM vibration motors into a grid to create a very low-resolution tactile display for the wearer.
Ubuntu Blog: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology taps Canonical for cloud computing overhaul
Canonical, the publisher ofUbuntu, announced today that it is working with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), a postgraduate university in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia, on a major upgrade of its cloud computing infrastructure. The project makes it easier and more economical for KAUST to manage its cloud environment while ensuring the high levels of computing performance that researchers need.
Even by the standards of most universities, KAUST’s computing requirements are intense. The institution is dedicated exclusively to scientific and technological research, with all students undertaking PhD or master’s studies. Its network must be able to support a wide variety of workloads without downtime.
New open source agriculture project, Stack Overflow survey, and celebrate open source maintainers [Ed: Openwashing and boosting of Microsoft events in a site called Open Source dot com]
Automating the heck out of your ops: Reclaim Your Time by using Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps – IBM Developer
It has become a common practice for developers to own more operational aspects of their product’s lifecycle in what is commonly known as DevOps. This brings with it several challenges especially in context for developers who may only be responsible for ops on a rotating or part-time basis.
Some examples include: finding the needle in a haystack, navigating disjointed tools, managing time pressure, and an increasing number of services, applications, and their relationships. All of this while they are still crafting new code.
Let’s go into more detail starting with time pressure. In 2016, a major airline had a five hour outage which cost an estimated $150M. That’s over $8,000 per second — talk about pressure! Combine this with having separate tools for your logs, metrics, tickets, chat, documentation, and more, as well as the increase in complexity in modern cloud architectures where applications consist of 100s or 1000s of microservices. This environment presents a steep hill for developers to climb.
How to choose the right Linux distribution
Selecting the right Linux distribution out of the gate could make the difference between enjoying a long, productive life with the operating system or a short-term experience filled with frustration.
But for many, the hundreds of options can be overwhelming. Of course, all of those varied choices, are (at the same time) one of the many reasons Linux is such a great operating system. You can have a desktop operating system that perfectly fits your needs and style.
Incredible top-down-shooter Brigador gets a huge free enhancement
Brigador: Up-Armored Edition, a beautiful cyberpunk top-down shooter with awesome city-wide destruction has a big free upgrade out now for all players. Stellar Jockeys / Gausswerks have clearly been busy while building the next game with Brigador Killers.
Soaked in glorious neon with big tanks and stomping mechs, Brigador is a serious treat for the eyes. Probably is one of my favourite top-down shooters. The Blood Anniversary Update is certainly something too coming with the addition of blood for fleshy enemies, some big weapons now leave nice craters, special pilots from two other indie games (Cruelty Squad and Starsector) have been added, four new optional missions in the campaign, "wildcard" enemies might spawn during Freelance skirmishes, 11 new vehicles, new lore and the list goes on.
How to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux
In this Linux guide you will learn how to install Starcraft 2 on Ubuntu Linux. The Starcraft 2 game has been released free of charge for anyone with registered Battle.net account. Before you proceed with the installation make sure that you have correctly installed an appropriate VGA driver whether it is for your NVIDIA or Radeon graphic card.
Pipewire: Linux Audio Still Needs A Lot Of Work
I've been using Pipewire for a few months and since my initial video I've noticed more and more problems showing up and I felt like I needed to do a follow up video, I am starting to get really concerned with distros that are starting to ship it as a default.
ProtonMail Introduces a New Design for Web Users - It's FOSS News
If you have been using ProtonMail beta version, you may have noticed the user interface improvements they have been doing for years now.
While the old design was simple and effective, it did lack a lot of essential design choices and features.
For the very same reason, I preferred to use the beta version. But now, you no longer need to use the beta version to get a modern user experience. With the official announcement, ProtonMail has finally deployed the modern redesign for web users.
Top 13 Open-Source Groupware Solutions for enterprise
Groupware is an environment where all users can share their documents. It is a technology used for the daily task of communicating, collaborating, coordinating with others take place. You can think of it as a technology designed to be used by a group of people for sharing information. [...] We have seen in this list many good open-source Groupware Solutions that you may use in your organization. Which one of them to choose depends on what type of features or scenarios your business and teams is going to need. There are some other open-source Groupware Solutions too, you can search about them online to find more information.
Christina Cardoza and Openwashing
GeckoLinux STATIC and NEXT 153.210608 released
GeckoLinux is pleased to announce the 153.210608 update to its full range of STATIC and NEXT editions. These updated editions are now based on the new openSUSE Leap 15.3 release, which in turn is built from SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE) packages. The Linux kernel is still at version 5.3.18, but additional backports are included for better compatibility with newer hardware. GeckoLinux in turn continues to refine its package selection and unique configuration to provide a simple, clean system that works out of the box. For this GeckoLinux STATIC release, the Calamares installer is now at version 3.2.36, and has been configured to use the Btrfs filesystem with LZO transparent compression by default for the guided partitioning options, although of course all other modern Linux filesystems are also available with the custom partitioning option. When Btrfs is used, the Snapper system is now pre-configured for automatic timeline and administration snapshots, which can be easily managed via the YaST Filesystem Snapshots module. Additionally, zRAM swap is enabled out of the box, and the EarlyOOM daemon is also enabled to help prevent unrecoverable system freezes in low memory situations. NTP for automatic network time updates is now configured out of the box for all editions. Attention has also been given to using the appropriate input driver (libinput or Synaptics) for each desktop environment, and other minor tweaks and improvements are included in several editions. A variety of GeckoLinux STATIC ISO spins are available with polished desktop environments to suit every need and preference:
The GeckoLinux NEXT 153.210608 Plasma spin includes the following component versions:
GeckoLinux STATIC spins are generated directly from unmodified openSUSE Leap 15.3 and Packman repositories, and the installed system can be updated directly from those official sources. The STATIC editions are good for users that prefer a system with few changes and less package updates. GeckoLinux NEXT additions include constantly updated versions of a specific desktop environment from semi-official openSUSE OBS repositories on top of the static openSUSE Leap 15.3 base. For users that want the latest stable editions of all packages, the GeckoLinux ROLLING editions based on openSUSE Tumbleweed are also available.
GeckoLinux continues to be focused on eliminating pain points and polishing its unique out of the box configuration on top of the stable and flexible openSUSE base. Proprietary media formats play out of the box, and additional user-installed multimedia applications work automatically with restricted media codecs thanks to the prioritized inclusion of the Packman repository. Proprietary hardware driver and firmware support has also been included as much as possible. Special attention has been given to optimal font rendering and color contrast. Google and Skype repositories are also configured out of the box for optional installation by the user of proprietary applications from those vendors. Third-party RPM packages can also be easily installed using the graphical YaST package manager. Significant changes have been made to the default openSUSE package manager configuration to suit GeckoLinux user preferences, and the PackageKit framework is completely avoided so as to eliminate many issues and annoyances. All GeckoLinux editions use the Calamares system installer, providing easy but powerful options for reliable installation of the live system.
Please download GeckoLinux from http://geckolinux.github.io and find more information about what makes GeckoLinux different from openSUSE. Thanks a lot, have fun!
Security: Microsoft Windows, Back Doors, and John the Ripper
